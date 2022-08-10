ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin primary turnout nears 26%, most in 40 years

By Rayos Syndication User
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lqFjI_0hCNMqh900
WISC-TV/Channel 3000

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin’s primary election that featured a hotly contested Republican race for governor neared 26%, the highest for a non-presidential primary in 40 years.

Unofficial results for Tuesday’s primary show that nearly 693,000 Republicans voted in the governor’s race and more than 501,000 Democrats voted in the Senate primary. Interest fell in that race won by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes after his three top challengers dropped out two weeks ago.

Still, the 25.5% turnout was the best since 26.9% in 1982. Turnout in the 2018 primary, which featured a large field of Democratic gubernatorial candidates, was 23%.

This year’s governor’s primary on the Republican side featured construction company co-owner Tim Michels, who was endorsed by Donald Trump and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch. Michels won by about 5 points.

Michels will face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in November.

Barnes easily won the Senate primary. There were also statewide primaries on the Republican side for attorney general and on both sides for secretary of state, lieutenant governor and treasurer. There was also a Democratic primary for the open 3rd Congressional District seat in western Wisconsin. State Sen. Brad Pfaff won that and will face Republican Derrick Van Orden.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vos fires Gableman, ending election investigation after Gableman supported primary opponent

A Republican legislative leader from Wisconsin has fired the former state Supreme Court justice he hired to investigate the 2020 election, just three days after the lawmaker beat a primary opponent the investigator had endorsed and campaigned for. Friday's firing of Michael Gableman caps a 14-month ride that saw him hired by Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to look into the election under pressure from Donald Trump. But as the probe progressed under bipartisan criticism, Vos’s relationship soured with both Trump and Gableman. Vos said Friday that after talking with fellow Republicans, it became clear to him the only choice was to close Gableman's office.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Barnes hits campaign trail after primary win

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Just two days after his primary win, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes has turned his sights on incumbent U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, speaking at a Cambridge dairy farm Thursday. He spoke about his background, that he was inspired by then-Senate candidate Barack Obama’s 2004 Democratic...
CAMBRIDGE, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Elections
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

GOP-led Legislature joins suit to block ballot curing

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican-controlled Legislature is joining a lawsuit to block a Wisconsin Elections Commission guidance that allows clerks to “cure” absentee ballot return envelopes. The suit stems from a 2016 guidance approved by the commission that allows clerks to enter certain missing information on the return envelope, like the zip code on the witness’s address. The lawsuit seeks...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Rodriguez becomes Evers’ running mate after winning Democratic lieutenant governor primary

MADISON, Wis. — State Rep. Sara Rodriguez will be Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ running mate as he tries to win a second term, defeating Peng Her in the Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. Rodriguez earned 76.3% of the vote compared to Her’s 23.8% as of 11:35 p.m. Rodriguez, who represents Assembly District 13, flipped the district from Republican to Democrat...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Rebecca Kleefisch
Person
Tim Michels
Person
Mandela Barnes
Person
Donald Trump
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Barnes wins Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, setting up race against Sen. Ron Johnson

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes will try to defeat Sen. Ron Johnson in what is expected to be one of the most closely-watched — and expensive — U.S. Senate races in the country this November after winning the Democratic primary Tuesday. Barnes won the primary after several of his closest competitors dropped out of the race in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Loudenbeck wins Republican primary for Secretary of State, with GOP eyeing oversight of future elections

MADISON, Wis. — Amy Loudenbeck has won the Republican primary for Wisconsin Secretary of State as the party looks to potentially put the office in charge of the state’s elections. Loudenbeck won the primary over Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka, earning 46.7% of the vote as of 11:35 p.m. “Wisconsin voters have taken the first step forward in the effort...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy