Illinois State

Why bother
3d ago

Question...What is todays accepted definition of Free Speech? Just askin cuz it seems definitions change to fit the narrative of the day lately. ..😏...

Don Hall
3d ago

if the Democrats would stop working with intimidation but it goes back to 1827 so I don't expect it to change

97ZOK

Can You Guess? Rockford BBB Says This Is The #1 Scam In Illinois

Wouldn't it be great if we had so few scams going in Illinois that you could easily guess which scam claims the most victims here in our state?. Well, we don't, and you can't. Maybe if you're someone who closely follows scam alerts you might get lucky and guess it correctly, but with so many different scams (and variations on scams) being run against Illinois residents, it will still be tough.
ROCKFORD, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: State fair begins; rural health grants announced; student driver shot

The Illinois State Fair is officially underway. A ribbon-cutting ceremony and parade took place Thursday to kick the festivities off. The annual fair at the state’s capitol runs through Aug. 21 and features various attractions and events. Famous fair food from 155 food vendors including foot-long corn dogs, kettle corn, funnel cakes and lemonade will be available for purchase.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Illinois State Fair Time Is Here

The Illinois State Fair is getting underway. The fair opens with a Thursday-afternoon ribbon cutting, followed by the Twilight Parade, with Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White as grand marshal. The fair features a mix of new attractions, like the animatronic dinosaurs in Happy Hollow and the expanded Route 66 Experience inside Gate 2, along with traditional favorites like the butter cow, which has been a staple of the fair since the 1920s. This year’s edition was made with 500 pounds of recycled butter.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Sports Betting Hits New Heights In Illinois

Sports betting keeps growing in Illinois. The Play Illinois website says Illinois had the third biggest “handle” – the total amount wagered on sports – of any state in the nation during the first half of 2022, trailing only New York and New Jersey. Gamblers in Illinois wagered almost $5 billion from January through June, generating tax revenue of $344 million.
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy

Pritzker lives in glass house of money and hypocrisy. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker is slamming rival Darren Bailey for comparing the Holocaust to abortion, and feeding reporters like Greg Hinz of Crains Chicago Business to slam Bailey for anti-Muslim comments (Hinz doesn’t care about Muslims and never has), Pritzker and Hinz don’t care that in 1998 Pritzker called Muslims “terrorists” and has refused to apologize for that. Instead of presenting fair information, the media is pandering to kiss up to Pritzker’s billions for advertising revenues. The media will write anything and ignore facts to get cash and Pritzker will throws stones from his glass house because he has so many of them to break.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Illinois to spend $34.6 billion for transportation over 6 years

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) – The Illinois Department of Transportation will have billions of dollars to work with over the next six-years as part of the states Rebuild Illinois program. Governor Pritzker laid out some of the details on Friday with money going to roads, bridges, aviation, public transportation, passenger...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Debate continues on whether there is a teacher shortage in Illinois

Illinois schools employed more teachers in 2021 than it had at any point over the past decade while student enrollment declined over the same period. Despite this, lawmakers say the state is experiencing a teacher shortage and they continue to look for solutions to the perceived problem. "Like many states...
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen

Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
NBC Chicago

Gas in Illinois Averages Lowest Level Seen in Months. Why Are Prices Falling?

Prices at the pump have declined in Illinois following a trend where the national average fell below $4 a gallon Thursday, the lowest level seen in months. Regular gas averages $4.29 a gallon in Illinois and $3.97 a gallon in the U.S. as of Saturday, according to AAA. While prices are higher than they were a year ago in both cases, they are significantly below the peak reached in June. At that time, gas had a price tag of more than $5 a gallon.
ILLINOIS STATE
I-Rock 93.5

Tour the Largest Marijuana Grow Site in Illinois – At Least 100,000 Square Feet!

Welcome to Cresco. Cresco Labs' cultivation facility in Lincoln, Illinois is the largest in the state of Illinois. How large you ask? It's so big, that in the description on the place they actually REFUSE to tell you how big it is. It's kinda like KFC and the eleven herbs and spices thing...You love it, but we aren't telling you a thing! The size of the grow rooms (that we can tell you is over 100,000 square feet) the number of the grow rooms...maybe 20 plus? This whole thing is a giant GREEN mystery.
LINCOLN, IL

