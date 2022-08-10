ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Savannah Police investigating shooting on Williamson Street

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured. In a post early Sunday morning, police say they were investigating a shooting in the 300 block of Williamson Street that left one man with serious injures. Officials say the victim was...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Deep Center helps lead fees and fines reform in Chatham County

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The state of Georgia ranks second in the nation for reliance on fines and fees revenue, according to the Deep Center. The Savannah-based non-profit is working to change that. Chatham County is one of five areas selected to get involved in Cities and Counties for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah community gathers to remember gun violence victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you have lost somebody you love to gun violence, you’re unfortunately not alone. That’s why several organizations came together today in Savannah, including every town for Gun Safety and Dominique’s World, to memorialize local victims of gun violence. “I’m here to honor...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Caesartone donates quartz countertops to Bryan Co. schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Some schools in Richmond Hill are set to receive new quartz countertops thanks to one area business. Quartz manufacturer Caesartone completed its second of three donations to Bryan County Schools. You can see officials there with the principal of France Meeks Elementary. The company gave more...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
wtoc.com

Suspect in custody after fatal shooting in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WTOC) - Desimond Butler is in custody now and charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer outside this Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth. The doorbell video from a home in the area appears to capture the moments the gunfire rang out. “It is shocking...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
wtoc.com

New red light installed on Cypress Lake Road in Bulloch Co.

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers who travel Cypress Lake Road will see a red light in their path that’s been on the county’s wish list for years. Crews finished some of the final steps to get the light ready at Cypress Lake Road and Veterans Parkway. Bulloch County leaders said they started years ago asking the state for a stop light at this spot due to the number of accidents, injuries and even deaths.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Magnet fishers cited for find at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - A recent magnet fishing trip at Fort Stewart has left one man and his team in hot water. The group is now collectively facing thousands of dollars in fines after Fort Stewarts officials say they violated federal law by magnet fishing on the army installation’s property.
FORT STEWART, GA
wtoc.com

Family calls for tougher convictions in Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah city council looks at hiring a federal prosecutor to focus solely on the city’s gun crimes, one family is still fighting for justice. This comes four years after their son was shot and killed on Savannah State’s campus in 2018. Kaleel...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Groundbreaking for new Liberty County fire station

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - People in Midway will see some big fire department changes soon. Liberty County officials broke ground on a new county fire station Friday. Construction is already underway for Liberty County’s Fire Station One. Officials say this project is years in the making. The new...
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

City of Hagan adjusting after rash of resignations

HAGAN, Ga. (WTOC) - Hagan city leaders are racing to fill some key positions after a slew of resignations. Officials there say the mayor, city clerk and a councilmember have all recently left the job. City of Hagan officials say that they’ve had resignations and position turnovers before but never...
HAGAN, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Oskar

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When a dog is a mixed breed, it just means they take the best of different kinds of dogs. Like Oskar, a 2-year old German Shepherd-Golden Retriever mix.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Forsyth Farmers Market celebrates National Farmers Market Week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Farmers markets all around our area celebrated National Farmers Market Week Saturday. Organizers at the Forsyth Farmers Market say each year the celebration has a theme, and this year’s is “farmers markets don’t just happen”. “There are a lot of people who...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Hinesville drivers encouraged by slow decrease in gas prices

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Drivers in Hinesville say while filling up their tanks is still expensive, they’re thankful that prices are trending downward. Michael Priester owns a landscaping business and fuel is a large part of his business costs. “It plays a major role, at least 90-95 percent of...
HINESVILLE, GA
wtoc.com

Midway’s newest coffee shop connects to paranormal activity

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new business in Midway is raising some eyebrows. It’s a coffee shop, with a spooky twist. This will soon be the location of Midway’s newest coffee shop, but they’re serving up much more than just cappuccinos and lattes. Patrick Welsh is in...
MIDWAY, GA
wtoc.com

Georgia doctors call abortion law ‘extreme’

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been over a month since Savannah’s last clinic offering surgical abortions shut down following the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. A group of medical providers in Georgia are continuing to call the state’s abortion law extreme. They talked about...
GEORGIA STATE

