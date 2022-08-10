ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Why Ohio’s attorney general is suing the Biden Administration

By Natalie Fahmy
NBC4 Columbus
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lawsuit against the Biden Administration, filed last month by Ohio’s top lawyer and 21 other attorneys general, is pushing back on a policy that they said could impact school lunches.

In May, the Department of Agriculture announced that it will expand its Title IX protections to include gender identity and sexual orientation. It reads, “Agencies that receive funds from food and nutrition services must investigate allegations of discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation.”

Ohio State Senator Nickie Antonio (D-Lakewood) said this is good and that no protection is too much.

“When a policy identifies and says we want to make sure these people are not discriminated against, these people will have access, that’s an insurance policy,” Antonio said.

Ohio’s Attorney General David Yost is urging Biden to withdraw that guidance. In a statement, Yost said this policy is “literally converting carrots into sticks and using them to beat a political agenda into local schools.”

In a letter to the Biden Administration , Yost, along with 21 other AGs, said, “The inevitable result is regulatory chaos that would threaten essential nutritional services to some of our most vulnerable citizens.”

“It’s pathetic, it’s sad, that something that was meant to open up the circle and be inclusive has been seen by these small-minded individuals to establish a case against it,” Antonio said.

Yost said another issue with the new USDA guidance is the way it came about. He said other states and stakeholders did not have the opportunity to provide input.

“It seems to me like there’s a lot of other things that the attorney general can be spending his time, and his tax dollars, dealing with,” Antonio said.

About 100,000 schools rely on federal funding to provide free or reduced-priced meals for their students.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 37

Beth
3d ago

So our AG is going to spend our tax dollars to sue the U.S. Government so that they can discriminate against school kids. This after our Governor spent over $24 million dollars in taxpayer money for a special election that had a record low of 8% statewide turnout that should never have had to occur in the first place. If he and the rest of the redistricting panel had done their jobs a year ago and in accordance with our State Constitution rather than waiting until the last hour to draw up maps that are so egregious in their gerrymandering that our high Court found them unconstitutional five times, then we wouldn’t have needed the special election. So much for the GOP being the party of family and fiscal responsibility. Vote them all out and install a working government that believes in our Constitutions and really does have all Ohioans best interests at heart rather than their own self interests and their donor’s preferences.

Reply(15)
29
QuestionThis
3d ago

Democrats are using discipline to train people to obey rules or behavior, using punishment to correct disobedience. They are penalizing for the sake of enforcing obedience. What happens next? What kind of country do we become?

Reply(2)
9
Ronnie James
3d ago

They are really wasting time and money on this smh. The amounts of money wasted is sickening when it could be applied to much needed resources.

Reply
6
