Infant boy dies after father charged with cruelty to children in Columbus

An infant boy who was transported from Columbus to an Atlanta hospital after his father was charged with first-degree cruelty to children has died.

Four-week-old Kentrell Leonard was pronounced dead Tuesday in the pediatric intensive care unit of Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta, Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer in a text message Wednesday.

According to Bryan, Kentrell suffered brain injuries, multiple fractures and bruises during an incident in an apartment on 25 th Street while the child’s mother was out of town. Kentrell was transported July 27 from Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown to Scottish Rite, where he was on life support.

A Columbus police report listing Kentrell Leonard as the victim and his father as the suspect says DeLonta Williams, 22, was arrested for cruelty to children at 7 p.m. July 27. The report says officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to Piedmont Columbus Regional “in reference to a report of suspected child abuse,” and it describes the victim as a “shaken baby in critical condition.” On Wednesday, Muscogee County Jail records showed Williams was being held also on a charge of aggravated battery.

The Columbus Police Department’s spokesman didn’t reply to the Ledger-Enquirer’s requests for comment on whether Williams would be charged with his son’s death.

Staff writer Tim Chitwood contributed to this report.