ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Infant boy dies after father charged with cruelty to children in Columbus

By Mark Rice
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WRjqf_0hCNMI7n00

An infant boy who was transported from Columbus to an Atlanta hospital after his father was charged with first-degree cruelty to children has died.

Four-week-old Kentrell Leonard was pronounced dead Tuesday in the pediatric intensive care unit of Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta, Muscogee County coroner Buddy Bryan told the Ledger-Enquirer in a text message Wednesday.

According to Bryan, Kentrell suffered brain injuries, multiple fractures and bruises during an incident in an apartment on 25 th Street while the child’s mother was out of town. Kentrell was transported July 27 from Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown to Scottish Rite, where he was on life support.

A Columbus police report listing Kentrell Leonard as the victim and his father as the suspect says DeLonta Williams, 22, was arrested for cruelty to children at 7 p.m. July 27. The report says officers were called around 6:30 p.m. to Piedmont Columbus Regional “in reference to a report of suspected child abuse,” and it describes the victim as a “shaken baby in critical condition.” On Wednesday, Muscogee County Jail records showed Williams was being held also on a charge of aggravated battery.

The Columbus Police Department’s spokesman didn’t reply to the Ledger-Enquirer’s requests for comment on whether Williams would be charged with his son’s death.

Staff writer Tim Chitwood contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Columbus, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police#Piedmont#Violent Crime#Scottish Rite Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
2K+
Followers
59
Post
374K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy