These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
Dallas hosts 600 families for school supply giveaway
About 600 families were expected to attend a school supply giveaway Friday in Dallas. Dallas ISD has staggered starting dates this year with the first schools starting on August 1st, others on August 8th, and the remainder on August 15th.
fox4news.com
Dallas homeless youth shelter expands hours thanks to $215K grant
DALLAS - Monday is back to school for all Dallas ISD campuses that did not start on an early calendar. It is a busy time for teachers, staff and also for non-profits that provide essential services for homeless students. One non-profit that assists homeless students is expanding its outreach, thanks...
Dallas ISD initiative adds more Black and Latino male teachers in classrooms
DALLAS — The first day of school is approaching for Dallas Independent School District. Teachers and staff on campuses across DISD are working hard to prepare classrooms for students. ”I love being in the classroom,” said Jerimy Mask, a teacher at Marsalis S.T.E.A.M. Academy. The Richmond, Virginia native...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas ISD's Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Unveils New Renovations
It is back to school Monday for the third and final wave of Dallas ISD students. 800 of those learners are set to step foot into the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation. The campus received a nearly 64 million dollar facelift under a 2015 bond. Excitement...
fox4news.com
Dallas ISD principal surprises students with back-to-school rap video
DALLAS - It can be hard to get students excited about going back to school, so John F. Peeler Elementary principal Tito Salas got creative. Salas made a rap video for the Oak Cliff school set to the beat of the song "Jiggle Jiggle," which is all the rage on TikTok.
The State Fair Classic Featuring Ashanti Jumps Off In Dallas Oct. 1
Football season is officially here but for those of us in the know about HBCU's, you also know that every year at about this time, two famed HBCU'S from Texas and Louisiana meet up in Dallas during the State Fair of Texas for supremacy. The State Fair Classic 2022 Kicks...
New community resource hub opens at Dallas ISD's Lincoln High School
DALLAS — Students, parents, and neighbors around Lincoln High School in South Dallas will have a new space on campus focused on connecting the community with a variety of resources. Lincoln High School and a variety of community partners unveiled the school’s new Community Resource Hub on Thursday. The...
DeSoto ISD to remain under mask mandate
DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD announced in its email newsletter today they will still be requiring masks once the school year begins again. "LET'S MASK UP!" the newsletter stated. "DeSoto ISD remains under MASK MANDATE." All students, staff, parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask when...
Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to start charging for meals at schools
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Wednesday that free meals are no longer going to be available at schools. The school district said that COVID-19 funding that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students was not authorized to continue during the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Wednesday, the school district began providing letters to households of the children in the district. Those letters showed eligibility benefits and what the households need to do to apply. The applications are based on household income and other programs the applicant is a part of. The district's meal benefits clerk will review the applications and determine eligibility. The applications are now open and can be filled out here and you can check out eligibility requirements here. The district said that applications can be submitted anytime during the school year. Fort Worth ISD also reminded parents this week to apply for reduced or free lunches for the school year since the government funding ended.
dallasexaminer.com
Bushman Elementary students to attend Pease Elementary as Dallas ISD builds new campus
Approximately 300 students and 18 staffers from W.W. Bushman Elementary will start the 2022-23 school year at Elisha M. Pease Elementary School. Pease Elementary will serve as a temporary school for students from both campuses while Dallas ISD builds a new school that will host 1,000 students. “I am excited...
K12@Dallas
Tips for families of students taking the school bus
As every Dallas ISD student returns to school on Monday, the Dallas ISD Student Transportation Services urges parents of students who will be riding the bus to be prepared for hot days. The department published a list of tips and suggestions so that parents can become familiar with their bus...
WFAA
Omni Dallas Hotel is hiring
More students will head back to class next week. With the kids away parents and others have more time to make some extra money. Luckily, there are some exciting job opportunities at Omni Dallas Hotel. For more information, go to OmniHotels.com/careers.
Dallas billionaire giving away her fortune receives prestigious award
In 2011, Dallas billionaire Lyda Hill pledged to give away most of her billion-dollar fortune. It's a pledge she is doing her best to keep, and her generosity has been recognized this week.
Dallas ISD considering canceling classes on Election Day
The Dallas ISD Board of Trustees will consider a change to the school calendar when they meet today. Board members are being asked to cancel classes on November 8th
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Former SMU Football Player Plans Southern Dallas Housing
A former Southern Methodist University football player wants to give back to Dallas with development in a part of town that needs it. Another former SMU player who represents the neighborhood on the Dallas City Council Friday said he is especially pleased with one feature of the plan. Mikial Onu,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Father' of Mesquite Rodeo Dies at 96
The father of Mesquite Rodeo Neal Gay has died at the age of 96, according to the organizers of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. In 1958 Neal Gay opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which became one of the most popular events in the industry. Organizers of the Fort Worth Stock Show...
Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD upgrade and expand security before school starts
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The majority of North Texas students head back to class next week. In the two biggest school districts, police are expected to be on their toes more than ever with the security of children and teachers now the primary concern. A lot of money has been spent both at Dallas Independent School District and by Fort Worth Independent School District to upgrade and expand security after what happened in Uvalde. But Fort Worth and Dallas police want to send a message - that the single most important tools to keep schools safe could end up being your own eyes...
This Texas School District May Start Closing Schools On Election Day
The proposal wants to change that day to a virtual professional development day.
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
