ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Dallas homeless youth shelter expands hours thanks to $215K grant

DALLAS - Monday is back to school for all Dallas ISD campuses that did not start on an early calendar. It is a busy time for teachers, staff and also for non-profits that provide essential services for homeless students. One non-profit that assists homeless students is expanding its outreach, thanks...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas, TX
Society
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Society
Dallas, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas ISD's Franklin D. Roosevelt High School Unveils New Renovations

It is back to school Monday for the third and final wave of Dallas ISD students. 800 of those learners are set to step foot into the newly renovated Franklin D. Roosevelt High School of Innovation. The campus received a nearly 64 million dollar facelift under a 2015 bond. Excitement...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

New community resource hub opens at Dallas ISD's Lincoln High School

DALLAS — Students, parents, and neighbors around Lincoln High School in South Dallas will have a new space on campus focused on connecting the community with a variety of resources. Lincoln High School and a variety of community partners unveiled the school’s new Community Resource Hub on Thursday. The...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcu#Charity#Paul Quinn College#Move In Day Mafia
WFAA

DeSoto ISD to remain under mask mandate

DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD announced in its email newsletter today they will still be requiring masks once the school year begins again. "LET'S MASK UP!" the newsletter stated. "DeSoto ISD remains under MASK MANDATE." All students, staff, parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask when...
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD to start charging for meals at schools

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD announced on Wednesday that free meals are no longer going to be available at schools. The school district said that COVID-19 funding that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students was not authorized to continue during the 2022-2023 school year. Starting Wednesday, the school district began providing letters to households of the children in the district. Those letters showed eligibility benefits and what the households need to do to apply. The applications are based on household income and other programs the applicant is a part of. The district's meal benefits clerk will review the applications and determine eligibility. The applications are now open and can be filled out here and you can check out eligibility requirements here. The district said that applications can be submitted anytime during the school year. Fort Worth ISD also reminded parents this week to apply for reduced or free lunches for the school year since the government funding ended.
CARROLLTON, TX
K12@Dallas

Tips for families of students taking the school bus

As every Dallas ISD student returns to school on Monday, the Dallas ISD Student Transportation Services urges parents of students who will be riding the bus to be prepared for hot days. The department published a list of tips and suggestions so that parents can become familiar with their bus...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WFAA

Omni Dallas Hotel is hiring

More students will head back to class next week. With the kids away parents and others have more time to make some extra money. Luckily, there are some exciting job opportunities at Omni Dallas Hotel. For more information, go to OmniHotels.com/careers.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Former SMU Football Player Plans Southern Dallas Housing

A former Southern Methodist University football player wants to give back to Dallas with development in a part of town that needs it. Another former SMU player who represents the neighborhood on the Dallas City Council Friday said he is especially pleased with one feature of the plan. Mikial Onu,...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘Father' of Mesquite Rodeo Dies at 96

The father of Mesquite Rodeo Neal Gay has died at the age of 96, according to the organizers of the Mesquite Championship Rodeo. In 1958 Neal Gay opened the Mesquite Championship Rodeo, which became one of the most popular events in the industry. Organizers of the Fort Worth Stock Show...
MESQUITE, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas ISD, Fort Worth ISD upgrade and expand security before school starts

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The majority of North Texas students head back to class next week. In the two biggest school districts, police are expected to be on their toes more than ever with the security of children and teachers now the primary concern. A lot of money has been spent both at Dallas Independent School District and by Fort Worth Independent School District to upgrade and expand security after what happened in Uvalde. But Fort Worth and Dallas police want to send a message - that the single most important tools to keep schools safe could end up being your own eyes...
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy