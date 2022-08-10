ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas Tribune looks at Governor Abbott and ERCOT

Governor Greg Abbott's level of involvement in the search for a new CEO for ERCOT and the nonprofit's public communications have surprised a number of sources, according to the Texas Tribune. Energy and economy reporter Mitchell Ferman explains.
K. Revs

Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November

To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
Gov. Abbott will continue busing mission as border arrests continue

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 07: Illegal immigrants are detained by the Eagle Pass Border Patrol just minutes after crossing the border. Hundreds of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the U.S.- Mexican border daily. (Photo by Shaul Schwarz/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he...
Beto O'Rourke drops f-bomb on heckler during Texas campaign stop

Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke dropped an f-bomb Wednesday while confronting a heckler who apparently laughed at the Democrat's plea to control gun violence. The emotional moment unfolded at the Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells, about 85 miles west of downtown Dallas, as O'Rourke was discussing his hopes to curb mass shootings.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"

Texas Governor Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. "I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, make my day," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The battle between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams has heated up again today. The two have been at loggerheads over Greg Abbott's decision to send illegal migrants caught crossing the border into Texas to New York City on buses.
'Make My Day,' Abbott says to Adams in response to threats

(The Center Square) – The war of words between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott escalated this week as buses of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally arrive in Adams' city. The buses arriving at the Port Authority generally carry between 50 and 100 people. Abbott says that's compared to the more than 5,000 apprehended a day in the five Border Patrol sectors in Texas at the southern border.
Register to vote, Texans: This is everything you need to know

HOUSTON – Ready to register to vote? It’s the first step to getting your voice heard. Here’s what you need to know ahead of elections in November. In Harris County, you can register here. In order to vote you must meet these requirements:. Requirements. State law requires...
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event

Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
