Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Texas Tribune looks at Governor Abbott and ERCOT
Governor Greg Abbott's level of involvement in the search for a new CEO for ERCOT and the nonprofit's public communications have surprised a number of sources, according to the Texas Tribune. Energy and economy reporter Mitchell Ferman explains.
Opinion: Texas Democrats Will Take the Governor's Mansion in November
To politic nerds, election day is like the Super Bowl. For months, sometimes even years, we watch as candidates go toe to toe within their own party, and then outside of it. Trying desperately to convince their constituents that the views that they stand for are best for voters as a whole. They attempt to debate their way through longstanding two-party loyalty, and fundraise theirselves into mass marketing efforts.
houstonpublicmedia.org
A new MAGA: Mothers Against Greg Abbott mobilizes against the incumbent governor seeking a third term
Mothers Against Greg Abbott has grown into a potent political force in the governor’s race, with a membership of over 50,000 on Facebook. The group recently caught more attention after releasing ads that have gone viral on social media. A little over a year ago, Nancy Thompson, an Austin...
False claims of voter fraud led to threats against Texas election workers
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A rise in election-related misinformation has led to increased threats and intimidation of election workers in Texas and other states, according to a report released Thursday by a U.S. House committee. A Texas elections administrator from Tarrant County told the committee there was a social media call to “hang him when […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Opinion: Beto O'Rourke's Campaign to Defeat Abbott Is Gaining Steam
O'Rourke is banking on a blue wave in Texas that will help him to victory, and he has been crisscrossing the state in an attempt to build support. Beto O'Rourke, a former congressman who is now running for governor as a Democrat, has high hopes of unseating Greg Abbott; nevertheless, recent polls have Abbott in a commanding lead.
This Large Group of Texans are Against Governor Abbott
One woman, Nancy Thompson, had it with the law she was forced to live with. Before the school year, she had to send her child to school wearing a mask, a KN95 mask since that was the school requirement.
Abbott Just Appointed a Violent Man and Some Texans Are Furious
Governor Abbott has recently appointed a new person to serve on the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement. This commission is in charge of setting the minimum licensing and training standards for police statewide. A COMPLICATED PAST. The new appointee has raised more than a few eyebrows due to this person's...
KTSA
Gov. Abbott will continue busing mission as border arrests continue
EAGLE PASS, TEXAS - FEBRUARY 07: Illegal immigrants are detained by the Eagle Pass Border Patrol just minutes after crossing the border. Hundreds of illegal immigrants attempt to cross the U.S.- Mexican border daily. (Photo by Shaul Schwarz/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Issues Proclamation Honoring The 75th Anniversary Of India Independence Day
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation celebrating the 75th anniversary of Indian independence, which will be observed on Sunday, August 15th. The Governor signed the proclamation at a ceremony at the Texas Capitol ahead of India Independence Day, where he was joined by Consul General Aseem Mahajan and First Lady Cecilia Abbott.
Beto O'Rourke drops f-bomb on heckler during Texas campaign stop
Texas gubernatorial hopeful Beto O'Rourke dropped an f-bomb Wednesday while confronting a heckler who apparently laughed at the Democrat's plea to control gun violence. The emotional moment unfolded at the Crazy Water Hotel in Mineral Wells, about 85 miles west of downtown Dallas, as O'Rourke was discussing his hopes to curb mass shootings.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"
Texas Governor Greg AbbottImage from WikiCommons images. "I kind of feel like Clint Eastwood. Go ahead, make my day," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. The battle between Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and New York City Mayor Eric Adams has heated up again today. The two have been at loggerheads over Greg Abbott's decision to send illegal migrants caught crossing the border into Texas to New York City on buses.
thecentersquare.com
'Make My Day,' Abbott says to Adams in response to threats
(The Center Square) – The war of words between New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott escalated this week as buses of foreign nationals who’ve entered the U.S. illegally arrive in Adams' city. The buses arriving at the Port Authority generally carry between 50 and 100 people. Abbott says that's compared to the more than 5,000 apprehended a day in the five Border Patrol sectors in Texas at the southern border.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New York Mayor Called Governor Abbott an Anti-American Governor
The back-and-forth comments between Texas Governor and New York Mayor continue over the migrants that were bused to New York. Now, Mayor Eric Adams said he may send the migrants back to Texas on a bus that Governor Greg Abbott sent to New York and Washington, D.C.
Click2Houston.com
Register to vote, Texans: This is everything you need to know
HOUSTON – Ready to register to vote? It’s the first step to getting your voice heard. Here’s what you need to know ahead of elections in November. In Harris County, you can register here. In order to vote you must meet these requirements:. Requirements. State law requires...
Governor Abbott Literally has Total Control Over the Texas Power Grid
The Dallas Newsreported that ERCOT’s interim chief executive Brad Jones plans to step down from the position he started over a year ago. He assumed this role after the Texas 2021 winter storm that left homes without power for days and where 246 people died according to the Texas Tribune.
wabcradio.com
Migrant War of Words – Texas Governor Abbott to Mayor Adams: “Go Ahead – Make My Day”
NEW YORK (77 WABC) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was on Fox News — sounding like Hollywood movie cop Dirty Harry — saying to New York City Mayor Eric Adams, “go ahead mayor — make my day,” in response to Adams suggesting he would bus New Yorkers down to Texas to campaign against the Republican for the “Good of America.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Abortion should be permitted in cases of rape and incest, nearly 90% of Texas voters say in UT poll
Under current Texas law, abortion is prohibited even in cases of rape or incest.
KBTX.com
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas LGBTQ Health Organization to Host Transgender Pride Event
Prism Health North Texas, an LGBTQ-focused health facility and community center, is set to host its first annual Texas Trans Pride event on Sept. 30. The event is promised to be a celebration of transgender identity and an opportunity for transgender and gender non-conforming persons to come out and express themselves as they see fit, organizer Shalissa said.
Comments / 8