ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden praises Jon Stewart while signing burn pit bill: 'We owe you big'

By Brigid Kennedy
The Week
The Week
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VPCSW_0hCNLsQO00

President Biden on Wednesday finally signed the belagured PACT Act into law, notching a huge win for veterans impacted by exposure to toxic substances via burn pits, CBS News reports.

"The PACT Act is the least we can do for the countless men and women, many of whom may be in this room for all I know, who suffered toxic exposure while serving their country," Biden said before signing the bill. "This new law matters. It matters a lot."

Known colloquially as the "burn pit bill," the PACT Act is named after Sgt First Class Heath Robinson, and "is the largest expansion of health care benefits for veterans exposed to toxins in more than 30 years," writes CBS News. The president has long supported the legislation, at least in part due to concerns that his late son Beau's brain cancer stemmed from burn pit exposure, ABC News and CBS News note.

Also present at the signing was former Daily Show host Jon Stewart, who served as a vocal advocate for the bill, especially after Republicans delayed its passage. "What you've done, Jon, matters," Biden said Wednesday, praising the comedian. "You refuse to let anybody forget. ... We owe you big, man. We owe you big." Stewart received a standing ovation.

"To the veterans and their families here today and all around the country, we can never fully thank you for your service and your sacrifice," the president continued. "You're the very fiber that makes this country what it is."

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Stewart
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Cbs News#Abc News#Jonstewart#Cspan
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'

A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
PALM BEACH, FL
The Week

What will the Inflation Reduction Act actually accomplish?

At long last, it's time to Build Back Better — though not by that name. Over the weekend, the Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate and health-care bill that finally got the backing of Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), the two holdout Democrats who had long blocked the party from passing a much more expensive and expansive bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Week

Biden admin announces another $1 billion for Ukraine

The Biden administration announced Monday that it would send another $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine. This new package, the 18th since Russia's invasion began and the largest so far, brings the total U.S. investment in Ukraine's defense to $9.8 billion. According to CNBC, the package "consists of additional...
POLITICS
The Week

Everything we know so far about the FBI's Mar-a-Lago raid

On Monday, FBI agents executed a search warrant at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. Several people with knowledge of the matter say they were there as part of an investigation into whether Trump brought classified records from the White House to Florida. Here's everything you need to know:
PALM BEACH, FL
The Week

Iranian charged in alleged plot to assassinate John Bolton

The U.S. declared criminal charges against a member of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps for allegedly plotting to murder John Bolton, reports CNN. According to a statement made Wednesday by the U.S. Justice Department, the alleged plot was "likely in retaliation" for the death of Qasem Soleimani, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Soleimani was killed in January 2020 by a U.S. air strike.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

House approves Democrats' spending bill 220-207

The House approved Democrats' landmark Inflation Reduction Act on Friday, marking yet another legislative win for both the party and President Biden. The bill, which passed in a partisan 220-207 vote, is expected to be signed into law next week, reports USA Today. It previously cleared the Senate 51-50. "There...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

Report: FBI searched Mar-a-Lago to look for nuclear documents

The FBI agents who executed a search warrant Monday at former President Donald Trump's Florida home Mar-a-Lago were looking for classified documents related to nuclear weapons, among other items, several people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity, and did not give the Post any additional details on the documents, including whether they involved weapons belonging to the U.S. or another country. They also did not reveal whether the documents were recovered during Monday's search of Mar-a-Lago, which is also a private club and holds events like weddings and fundraisers. Experts told the Post...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Week

Are Republicans coming for no-fault divorce?

First, the Supreme Court eliminated the federal right to an abortion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Then, Clarence Thomas signaled that, if he had his way, the rights to contraception, same-sex relations, and gay marriage — established in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), Lawrence v. Texas (2003), and Obergefell v. Hodges (2015), respectively — could be next on the chopping block.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy