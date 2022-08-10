Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Statewide addiction committee discusses Jefferson County drug issues
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Senate Addiction and Community Revitalization Committee recently held a meeting at Franciscan University, inviting Jefferson County officials to testify about issues and resolutions regarding addiction and drug abuse. “What we're really looking at with this committee is where are we and what are...
WTOV 9
Local delegate says it's time to pay corrections officers more
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice has announced a state of emergency for correctional officers and jails as staffing issues continue across West Virginia. The National Guard is being called in by Justice to the state's regional jails and prisons, which are reeling from staff shortages. "Absolutely, we...
WTOV 9
Hancock County Schools taking proactive approach with school safety
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. — In light of school safety issues around the country, Hancock County Schools took the initiative and became the first school district in West Virginia to take a proactive approach in training staff and other personnel. The hope is to notice concerning issues with a student...
WTOV 9
United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day takes place in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day took place in Marshall County on Thursday. More than 200 kids in the county were able to walk home with a new pair of name brand shoes for free. United Way work s with Shoe...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOV 9
Belmont County senior centers join for picnic
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County seniors spent the day dancing and having fun thanks to their local senior centers. The 11 senior centers across the county came together to put on the Belmont County Senior Picnic. Since 2016, the centers have been coming together to keep the participants...
WTOV 9
Touch a Truck featured various vehicles
Ohio County, WV — A unique experience for children to come out and see their favorite vehicles along with their favorite officials is at Wheeling Ohio County Airport. “Today we're having our ‘Touch a Truck’, which is free to the public," said Tara Crews. "It's our fundraiser for Holy Family Childcare and Development Center. It's a partnership with the county. All these vendors that are here today and vehicles just get together and have a great time with the kids."
WTOV 9
Mingo Junction drug investigation nets arrest
MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio — Mingo Junction Police made an arrest following a drug investigation. The search warrant was served Sunday night on Lockhurt Avenue around 9 p.m. Mingo Junction Police Chief Willie McKenzie confirmed Britney Alvis has been arrested and faces charges of child endangerment. Eight children were found...
WTOV 9
Along with drugs and guns, police find eight children in a Mingo Junction home during bust
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Mingo Junction Police made an arrest after eight children were found in a village residence following a drug investigation earlier this week. Britney Alvis was arrested on child endangerment charges and is in custody at the Jefferson County Jail. Police also have a warrant for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9
OSHP to hold OVI checkpoint in Jefferson County on Friday evening
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Jefferson County on Friday evening. The location will be announced Friday morning. The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data,...
WTOV 9
Wintersville mayor welcomes new business arrivals
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — The village of Wintersville is welcoming another business to the area - Wash Right Car Wash, which will be a $3 million investment. Along with a new business, comes the opportunity for employment. The business will offer 10 full time jobs and five part time jobs.
WTOV 9
Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holds Stuff-a-Bus event
Ohio County, WV — In preparation for the upcoming school year the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple held a Stuff-a-Bus event Saturday. This event part of the Adopt-a-Student program where supplies will be given out prior to the start of school and throughout the year. Donations of various school supplies were...
WTOV 9
Pumpkin growers reveal some tricks of the trade ahead of Barnesville festival
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — With the Barnesville Pumpkin Festival about a month away, a local family provided a behind the scenes look at how it works to grow some of the biggest pumpkins. The care for these massive pumpkins starts right away when they begin to grow. “If you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOV 9
Josh Merriman Foundation golf outing returns
Steubenville, OH — The 5th annual Josh Merriman Golf Outing has returned to the Steubenville Country Club to celebrate Josh and raise money for mental health awareness. “We have 51 teams out here supporting mental health awareness and concussion awareness." said Michael Barber. "Just having a good time and...
WTOV 9
Over 30 soccer teams participate in Janice Pepe Brooke Classic
Brooke County, WV — Brooke High School is the soccer center of the summer as over 30 teams between boys and girls play each other in the ninth annual Janice Pepe Brooke Classic. It's a small showcase of all the teams throughout the tri state area. so they get...
Comments / 0