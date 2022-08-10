ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WTOV 9

Statewide addiction committee discusses Jefferson County drug issues

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Senate Addiction and Community Revitalization Committee recently held a meeting at Franciscan University, inviting Jefferson County officials to testify about issues and resolutions regarding addiction and drug abuse. “What we're really looking at with this committee is where are we and what are...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Local delegate says it's time to pay corrections officers more

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Governor Jim Justice has announced a state of emergency for correctional officers and jails as staffing issues continue across West Virginia. The National Guard is being called in by Justice to the state's regional jails and prisons, which are reeling from staff shortages. "Absolutely, we...
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Harrison County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Harrison County, OH
Government
WTOV 9

Belmont County senior centers join for picnic

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Belmont County seniors spent the day dancing and having fun thanks to their local senior centers. The 11 senior centers across the county came together to put on the Belmont County Senior Picnic. Since 2016, the centers have been coming together to keep the participants...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Touch a Truck featured various vehicles

Ohio County, WV — A unique experience for children to come out and see their favorite vehicles along with their favorite officials is at Wheeling Ohio County Airport. “Today we're having our ‘Touch a Truck’, which is free to the public," said Tara Crews. "It's our fundraiser for Holy Family Childcare and Development Center. It's a partnership with the county. All these vendors that are here today and vehicles just get together and have a great time with the kids."
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Mingo Junction drug investigation nets arrest

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio — Mingo Junction Police made an arrest following a drug investigation. The search warrant was served Sunday night on Lockhurt Avenue around 9 p.m. Mingo Junction Police Chief Willie McKenzie confirmed Britney Alvis has been arrested and faces charges of child endangerment. Eight children were found...
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOV 9

OSHP to hold OVI checkpoint in Jefferson County on Friday evening

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Jefferson County on Friday evening. The location will be announced Friday morning. The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Wintersville mayor welcomes new business arrivals

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — The village of Wintersville is welcoming another business to the area - Wash Right Car Wash, which will be a $3 million investment. Along with a new business, comes the opportunity for employment. The business will offer 10 full time jobs and five part time jobs.
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Bethlehem Apostolic Temple holds Stuff-a-Bus event

Ohio County, WV — In preparation for the upcoming school year the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple held a Stuff-a-Bus event Saturday. This event part of the Adopt-a-Student program where supplies will be given out prior to the start of school and throughout the year. Donations of various school supplies were...
BETHLEHEM, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WTOV 9

Josh Merriman Foundation golf outing returns

Steubenville, OH — The 5th annual Josh Merriman Golf Outing has returned to the Steubenville Country Club to celebrate Josh and raise money for mental health awareness. “We have 51 teams out here supporting mental health awareness and concussion awareness." said Michael Barber. "Just having a good time and...
STEUBENVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy