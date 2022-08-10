Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Myhighplains.com
Please Adopt Izzy
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another pet in need of a good home. This week the pet is Izzy. Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee for Izzy if you want to adopt her. Don’t forget to reach out to Carpet...
Clear the Shelters: Gracie’s Project saving dogs, one paw at a time
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Gracie’s Project is a non-profit working to save dogs in the Amarillo area one paw at a time, and this August, they are taking part in NBC’s Clear the Shelters initiative. In 2021, the rescue was able to adopt out more than 700 dogs. “We always want to strive for more, […]
We get up close with Max the Eclectus Parrot
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo looking forward to its fall events this week. Tonight, Aug. 12, You can let your kids run wild for the Wildest Night Out. Children 6-12 will be able to explore the zoo at night and learn more about the super senses of the animal kingdom. The program is […]
TTUHSC Pharmacy students to receive white coats Saturday
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Texas Tech University Health Science Center announced that they will host their annual White Coat Ceremony for the School of Pharmacy Class of 2026 at 11 a.m. on Saturday. According to a release, the ceremony will be in the Harrington Auditorium(SOP 100) at the Jerry H. Hodge School of Pharmacy, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to host ‘Lunch & Learn’ on Aug. 16
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host “Lunch & Learn: Leadership Deconstructed; Restoring Organizational Culture.” Officials said the event will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on August 16 at the Amarillo National Bank Skyline Room located […]
dallasexpress.com
New Beef Processing Plant to Open in Amarillo
(The Center Square) – A new beef processing plant will be built in the Texas Panhandle, a significant move for Texas in an industry controlled by four multi-billion-dollar companies that aren’t run by cattle producers. Producer Owned Beef, LLC is building a new beef processing plant in Amarillo...
A Tragic Anniversary for Musical Drama Texas Staff and Cast
It seems like just yesterday but also years away. The news came out that five Texas cast members were killed in a crash. I remember when the news hit. I grew up in Canyon so many of my friends either worked for Texas in the hospitality portion or many were dancers or cast. I, like many, was waiting to hear the names. I was highly worried about who was dead.
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
IN THIS ARTICLE
High Plains Food Bank receives more than $69k from Jane Phillips Society
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers with the High Plains Food Bank, the Jane Phillips Society is expected to present a memorial gift of more than $69,000 during a Thursday event, which will help the organization purchase a new box truck for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program. “The Jane Phillips National Memorial Fund’s generous […]
What is Really With Those Random Legs Outside Amarillo?
You probably drive by these all the time. Heck, you may not have even noticed them. They are like the Cadillac Ranch. You could miss it all off the highway unless you know they are there or looking for them. I am talking about those weird somewhat legs off of...
A Lot Of Small Town Charm And BBQ Coming Up In Panhandle
It isn't often that I find a letter from Panhandle, TX laying on my desk. It's even more rare for it to be an invitation. There's quite the party coming up in Panhandle (not to be confused with Panhanndle). There's a lot of small town charm, and BBQ, coming to...
Hereford tractor festival on August 20
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Deaf Smith County Historical Society is holding its second Jubilee of Tractors and Festival in the Park on August 20 at Dameron Park in Hereford. Classic tractor owners along with anyone interested will have the chance to hear and see classic and antique tractors at the Historical Society’s second Jubilee […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rock on with the Hoodoo Mural Festival this fall
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hoodoo Mural Festival is returning to downtown Amarillo this year. This family-friendly event features music and art right in the heart of the yellow city. Artists from across the nation will gather to create murals in collaboration with local business owners across the city. And on Saturday, October 1st, downtown […]
Plans This Weekend? Check Out The Margarita Festival!
We made it! The week is winding down and the weekend is just about upon on us. Now the hard part begins. Making plans to actually ENJOY the weekend. Sure, we all have chores and whatnot that need to get taken care of, but can I suggest you get that done relatively early in the morning?
Cold Cases In Amarillo? New Law May Help Solve Them.
It's the most infuriating thing on the planet for police and families. No, I'm not talking about someone's house getting broken into, although that would be infuriating. I'm talking about violent crimes. Assault, rape, murder. While law enforcement does an incredible job in tracking down those people that commit these crimes, there are always a few that they just can't seem to find enough evidence on.
TikToker Takes On Big Texan 72 oz. Steak Challenge:Did She Complete It?
If you have not been to The Big Texan in Amarillo, TX before, what are you waiting for? It is an experience, to say the least. Located on Route 66, this iconic restaurant is world famous for the 72 oz. steak challenge. If you've never heard of this challenge, check out a few of the rules and what is included in this challenge.
Local Place Adds For Sale Sign and Says Good Bye to Amarillo
In the past few days, we already heard that the building that Grill Italia occupied was up for sale. Now a local favorite also had a sign go up at their business. It came as a surprise to the staff and the patrons. Sometimes, though, life happens and you have to look for new owners. That is what happened recently to The Handle Bar and Grill on Sixth Street.
Amarillo studio head looks back on filming with Anne Heche
LOS ANGELES (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with NBC are reporting that the family of actor Anne Heche is confirming that she is dead after she was involved in a car crash earlier this month in Los Angeles. Heche was 53 years old. In a statement from Heche’s family, they said the family has “lost a bright […]
Cattle Producers Investing $670 Million in New Beef Plant
Texas cattle producers are set to invest over $600 million in a new beef plant in Amarillo.Thomas Evans/Unsplash. Texas is all about its beef and as such Texas cattle producers will be investing over $600 million in a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. Dallas News reports that's expected to create 1,600 jobs. The new state-of-the-art facility will be designed to slaughter 3,000 cattle a day. The facility will be backed by almost $24 million in state and local tax incentives.
Only In Amarillo: What In The World Is This Burglar Wearing?
Alright, I'm a bit behind on the curve here, but I did a double take when I saw this post. Amarillo Crime Stoppers, a local page geared towards recruiting help from the public in solving area crimes, made a most about a recent burglary that occurred in the 6000 block of S. Western on July 25th.
Comments / 0