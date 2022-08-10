ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: EFL turn up the heat on the BBC's decision to ditch classified football results on Radio 5 Live as chiefs say they are 'thoroughly unimpressed', while Royal National Institute of Blind People demand a rethink

By Mike Keegan
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The BBC's decision to ditch the classified football results on Radio 5 Live has left the Football League 'thoroughly unimpressed', and the country's national charity for the blind demanding a rethink.

As the broadcaster stood firm on Wednesday on scrapping a service that has been part of its flagship Saturday evening Sports Report programme since the 1950s, officials at the EFL were considering their next steps.

And the 'disappointed' Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) questioned whether the impact on the blind and partially sighted had even been considered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a7oYH_0hCNL9EI00
The BBC's decision to ditch the classified football results on Radio 5 Live has left the Football League (EFL) 'thoroughly unimpressed'

The BBC's move, which has outraged listeners and a host of broadcast legends, was made without warning.

On Wednesday, the licence fee-funded broadcaster admitted they had received complaints, but added they would be sticking by the decision.

A spokesperson said the fact 5 Live now carry commentary of the 5.30pm Premier League match means the show must be shortened and the scores - which take between five and seven minutes - would use up a third of the available time.

An EFL spokesperson said: 'Many supporters have already voiced their disappointment following the removal of the results and, while we appreciate there will be modernisation to services and output, it is clear the classifieds offered a snapshot of the afternoon’s action across the footballing pyramid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sx3IU_0hCNL9EI00
EFL spokesperson stressed classified results are 'an important feature of Saturday afternoons'

'They are, in our view, an important feature of Saturday afternoons for fans both attending matches in the 72 towns and cities of our clubs, and for those listening around the country.'

Within the BBC, there is widespread disbelief. Indeed, one producer boldly posted on social media lamenting the decision and pondered the odds on a U-turn.

David Clarke, the former England blind footballer and chief operating officer at the RNIB, said: 'The classified results on Saturday teatime are a tradition which goes back decades and just one example of how radio continues to provide timely and important information for listeners, many of whom are blind or partially sighted.

'RNIB research highlights that people with sight loss are twice as likely to be digitally excluded when compared to the general population.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q3mmd_0hCNL9EI00
The Royal National Institute of the Blind questioned whether the impact on the blind and partially sighted had even been considered by the BBC before they made their decision

'Was the impact on this section of the audience considered when this decision was taken?

'We are disappointed at the BBC's decision and hope it may yet be possible to find a solution to ensure fans with sight loss aren't left feeling kicked into touch.'

The BBC declined to say which individual had pulled the plug on the results service, saying only it was a 'BBC decision'. Their director of sport is Barbara Slater, the head of radio and digital is Ben Gallop, and the editor of 5 Live Sport is Louise Sutton.

In a statement on their complaints page, the BBC said they had received around 250 objections and that, while they 'appreciate the strength of feeling', they had 'good reasons for the change'.

