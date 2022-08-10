Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
22 WSBT
South Bend Block Party with a purpose: stopping violence
A family-friendly event at Fremont Park was started by community members who wanted to create a positive environment. Organizers say the Stop the Violence block party is a way to celebrate life. The Fremont Youth Foundation says events like this inspire the next generation and are a friendly reminder that...
22 WSBT
Elkhart Community Schools doubles substitute teacher pay
Would doubling the pay of substitute teacher’s be enough to pull retired teachers out of retirement?. Elkhart Community Schools is banking on that as it tries to find additional substitute teachers. Retired teachers looking to get back into the classroom, a full day's assignment will now go from $145...
22 WSBT
Celebrating National Health Center Week with Heart City Health
Now I'm sure your doctor would love it if you ate more fruits and veggies. It's National Health Center week after all. Later today, a chance for you to get free blood pressure readings, vision, BMI and blood sugar screenings. WSBT 22's Paige Barnes sat down with Heart City Health's...
22 WSBT
Cass County crash leaves one teen injured
A car crash in Calvin Township Saturday evening has left one teenager injured. According to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke, 27-year-old Nicholas Dimos of Elkhart was turning into a driveway shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Road when he pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle he did not see.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
Walorski funeral procession underway
The funeral procession is underway departing from Granger Community Church. The route starts at Granger Community Church going east on Cleveland to Capital then south to Kern Road. The procession will then turn west on Kern Road to old US 31 then south onto Southlawn Cemetery. Expect delays along the...
22 WSBT
Silver Alert declared for Trinity Martin
The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Trinity Martin, a 12 year old black female. 5 feet 4 inches tall, 110 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, and white Nike shoes. Trinity is missing from South Bend,...
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Heavy police presence near Mishawaka apartment complex
A heavy police presence near the River Pointe Apartments in Mishawaka. WSBT has a photojournalist on the scene gathering and confirming information. Mishawaka Police have blocked off parts of Vistula Rd. and Bittersweet Rd. as well as parts of Vistula Rd. and Bay View Dr. This story will be updated...
22 WSBT
A Back-to-School Bash for South Bend Schools
South Bend — A Back-to-School Bash for South Bend students on August 13, 2022 until 2 p.m. The South Bend Schools district is holding this event with over 30 vendors, or resources. South Bend Schools return on Wednesday, August, 17, 2022. To prepare students and families, there are over...
IN THIS ARTICLE
22 WSBT
A bubbly time at Slide the Hill
Mishawaka — A foam-tastic time at George Wilson Park in Mishawaka. The Mishawaka Parks and Recreation Department is having it's Slide the Hill event. This popular event has four, 300-foot slip-n-slides. Three out of the four slides have foam, just don't eat the bubbles!. It is a $10 entry,...
22 WSBT
Michigan's longest yard sale stretches more than 180 miles along US 12
Edwardsburg, Mich. — It's back for its 19th year!. This nearly 2 decades old tradition brings sellers and buyers together along US-12. Michigan's longest yard sale that stretches from New Buffalo to Detroit returns for another year. A yard sale more than 180 miles long. Sellers looking to unload...
22 WSBT
"Slide the Hill" event is happening at George Wilson Park in Mishawaka
Mishawaka kicked off it’s "Slide the Hill" at George Wilson Park. There are 4 custom-made 3-hundred-foot slip-n-slides down the tubing hills. There are also foam machines and a live DJ. The city says it's a great way to kick-off the weekend with a one-of-a-kind experience. "We are going to...
22 WSBT
PET SEGMENT: Sweet 'ole dog who can join you as a couch potato
He's an 8-year-old terrier mix who came into the South Bend Animal Resource Center as a stray. Fisher has some "old bones" but that's not stopping him from playing, rolling over for a belly rub or going on walks. Lindsay Cuellar, manager of the SBARC, says his hips are going...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
22 WSBT
Race car crash at South Bend Motor Speedway leaves 3 injured
Two cars racing at the South Bend Motor Speedway collided sending one into a gate in the pit area. Three speedway workers were injured. This happened last night around 10 p.m. Two of the workers were treated on scene for minor cuts. The third was taken to the ER for...
22 WSBT
South Bend Adams under new tutelage of former QB Frank Karczewski
SOUTH BEND — South Bend Adams is under the tutelage of first-year head coach, Frank Karczewski. He replaces Antwon Jones after six seasons with the Eagles. Karczewski is a former Adams Quarterback and 2013 grad who has spent the last three years as an assistant at Indianapolis Cathedral. And...
22 WSBT
Irish WR Avery Davis to miss 2022 season with knee injury
NOTRE DAME — Notre Dame wide receiver Avery Davis will miss the entire upcoming season. The sixth-year senior suffered a torn ACL for the second time in nine months. It happened during practice Friday morning. This is devasting news for the team captain and the entire Irish program. "You...
22 WSBT
Friday Night Football Fever Preview: Plymouth Rockies
PLYMOUTH — Down at Plymouth, the Rockies bring in first-year head coach Adam Handley to lead the program. Handley spent the last four seasons at Wabash High School. He replaces John Barron who left after 17 seasons for John Glenn. While Plymouth is a younger team, they're looking to...
22 WSBT
Tyler Buchner earns starting QB spot for Notre Dame
NOTRE DAME — Tyler Buchner will be the man under center for the Fighting Irish when they take on Ohio State in three weeks. The sophomore edges Drew Pyne in a quarterback competition spanning the last several months. "This whole time I've had an amazing friend and competitor in...
22 WSBT
Irish Offensive Line Preparing For Game-Level Intensity
NOTRE DAME — Marcus Freeman loves to say that the strength of the Notre Dame football team is in its offensive and defensive lines, and on Thursday, that offensive line was hard at work. For the first time this summer, the Irish threw the pads on, and laid out...
22 WSBT
John Glenn Falcons Embrace New Head Coach John Barron
WALKERTON — Over at John Glenn, the Falcons are under new management. John Barron has taken over the program after spending the past 17 seasons at Plymouth. During that stretch, he led the Rockies to the sectional title game six times. Barron enters his 18th season as a head...
Comments / 0