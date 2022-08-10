ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘He didn’t deserve this’: Family remembers 16-year-old shot and killed in Rochester

By Natalie Kucko
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A grieving family is speaking out after the death of 16-year-old Jaquise Davis, who was shot and killed in front of his home on Fourth Street Monday night.

Among Davis’ relatives is a notable anti-gun violence advocate in the Rochester community, who is now joining the family in calls for change and justice.

Loved ones say Jaquise Davis had just gotten home from work Monday, when he was gunned down and killed before reaching the front door.

His great-aunt is used to helping those in the community cope with this type of loss. Now, she’s lending some of that help to her own family.

For years, Wanda Ridgeway has worked on the frontlines of the city. As director of Rise Up Rochester, it’s her job to console loved ones in the midst of their grief, specifically due to gun violence.

“I go through this all the time with other families. But when it hits home, it’s different,” said Ridgeway.

Davis’ family says he was a loving and smart kid. A member of the football team, Davis would have been a junior this year at East High School.

Relatives say he had just arrived home from a shift at Walmart Monday when he was caught in the crossfire.

“He did not deserve this. He died on the front steps of his own home. His 5-year-old brother saw him laying there, and his sister, they don’t deserve that. His parents don’t deserve that. We need justice,” said Ridgeway.

Family members say they do not believe Davis was the intended target. Some are calling on other parents in the city.

“I’m just pleading with the parents to keep a tight hand on your children. Know where they are, who they’re talking to and who is trying to turn them away from being good,” said Gloria Davis, Davis’ great-grandmother.

Ridgeway says she’s hopeful for change, while continuing to seek justice for her great-nephew, and the dozens of other lives lost in Rochester.

“We’re not living to die and it seems like that’s what’s happening. We got to put politics aside and we all have to stand together and take back our community. If not, it could be you tomorrow or someone else the next day,” said Ridgeway.

Relatives and members of Rise Up Rochester plan to gather for a walk on Clinton Avenue Thursday around 6 p.m. The public is invited to help bring awareness to the senseless gun violence seen in the city.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

donnalake
3d ago

he was working and doing high school..sad set of affairs for doing well. I am so sorry for this angel and his family

Sport
3d ago

Tragic, absolutely tragic. They need to crush the gangs for a start.

Jennifer Plummer
3d ago

so sad that are young youth are dying this way I just don't get it I was born and raised in Rochester New York and now it's not even safe for me that I have to move and pack my stuff up God bless you all the family and all you people out there stay safe God is first

