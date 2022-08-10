Snapology to open in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to a release, officials with Snapology announced that they will be opening the first ever 2.0 Discovery Center in Amarillo starting at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20 at Wolflin Sqaure, located at 2477 West I-40.

Officials announced that there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony on at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at the new location.

Officials stated the new center will bring more than 80 enriched and interactive programs directly to the community. The indoor play center will feature areas with LEGO® building toys and activities, as well as many other educational STEAM opportunities that teach science, technology, engineering, art, math and literacy concepts.

Officials announced that Snapology will host a grand opening event on Saturday, Aug. 20. Attendees can experience the new center through live demonstrations, special prize giveaways as well as take advantage of special sign-up incentives.

During the grand opening celebration, customers can sign up for Snapology’s Founding Member deals starting at $49.99 per month, which includes one class per week, access to the passport program, unlimited creative play per month and more. Officials stated that the first 50 customers who sign up will enjoy unlimited Parent’s Night Out offerings through September.

The new Snapology discovery center in Amarillo will be open for walk-in creative play Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday from 12 to 5 p.m. The center will also host evening and weekend classes, workshops and events.

For more information, visit the Snapology website.