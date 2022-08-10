Read full article on original website
Related
Carmel business owner shocked after receiving $117,683 power bill
A Carmel business owner got quite the shock when she received a $117,683 Duke Energy bill for the month of June.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
multihousingnews.com
Zidan Management Sells 3-Property Indiana Portfolio
Eastern Union arranged $54 million in acquisition financing for the communities. A portfolio of three Indiana properties has been acquired by an unknown buyer. The transaction was made possible by $54 million in financing arranged by Eastern Union. According to Yardi Matrix data, the seller was Zidan Management Group. The...
Inside Indiana Business
Emmis founder: ‘Never say never’ on sale of Monument Circle HQ
Emmis Corp. will be open to entertaining offers to buy or lease space in its Monument Circle headquarters once the sale of its Indianapolis radio stations closes later this year, according to Chairman, CEO and founder Jeff Smulyan. The company previously known as Emmis Communications Corp. owns the 120,000-square-foot building...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bcdemocrat.com
COUNTY NEWS: Health department to restrict pump-and-haul permits
Brown County Health Department will no longer allow any exceptions for “pump-and-haul” systems outside of state code due to residents not complying with local procedures. “Pump-and-haul” is the practice of using a septic tank to hold waste and then periodically having a licensed septic company come and pump it out. State code allows homes to have a “pump-and-haul” system. The county has a pump-and-haul authorization form homeowners can sign, agreeing to the local health department’s standard operating procedures including mailing in copies of water bills and pumping receipts.
Indiana’s largest nursing home company agrees to $5.6M settlement after allegations of defrauding Medicare
INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, the largest nursing home company in America, has agreed to pay nearly $5.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by submitting false claims to Medicare. According to the United States Department of Justice, a former employee of a hospice service company doing business with ASC filed a […]
bcdemocrat.com
TOWN NEWS: Council motions to remove vice president
This summer the Nashville Town Council voted 4-1 to remove member Anna Hofstetter from the vice president position for the remainder of the year. The motion was made by council member Tyra Miller at the June 16 town council meeting. Miller made the motion at the beginning of the year...
cbs4indy.com
Ahead of near-total abortion ban, Indiana rural health officials hope for improved health care access
FRANKFORT, Ind. – Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion, which takes effect September 15, has heightened concerns about health care access, especially in rural communities. According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, more than a third of Indiana’s 92 counties do not have a hospital with in-patient delivery services.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations
INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
insideradio.com
Urban One/Emmis Indy Update: ‘Hot’ To Move To 100.9; WIBC’s Eric Berman Exits Ahead Of Closing.
The impending closing of Urban One’s $25 million purchase of the Emmis Indianapolis cluster will result in the move of rhythmic CHR “Hot 96.3” WHHH up the dial to the 100.9 signal, which is the current home of CHR “Radio Now 100.9” WNOW-FM. The sale...
readthereporter.com
Republicans flock to outdoor party
After a VIP event at the Gaylor Electric Production Innovation Center, 17230 Kraft Ct., Noblesville, people drove across town so this GOP fundraising party could move outside for the first time in years. Forest Park was filled with candidates and supporters early Friday evening, who were there to strategize for November and hear guest speakers Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and U.S. Senator Todd Young.
WRBI Radio
Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order to call a Special Election
Indianapolis, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed Executive Order 22-12 calling a special election in the Second Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy in the office of United States Representative for the Second Congressional District due to the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago
On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and...
cbs4indy.com
A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one.
readthereporter.com
Wishing you well, Paul
There will be no “Hello, Hamilton County” video this week because Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet is under the weather instead of being on top of it. Having successfully stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, Poteet has tested positive for COVID-19. Don’t worry, Dr. Baxter is on the case!...
WTHR
Check Up 13: Abdominal aortic aneurysms and the importance of trivascular screenings
INDIANAPOLIS — Ira McKay, 77, spends most days working on the five-acre Madison County farm he shares with his fiancé, Barbara Bowman-Johnson. He's enjoyed a life free of health concerns and has a zest for life. "I'd rather burn out then rust out," McKay said. He says he...
cbs4indy.com
Family of woman killed in Greenwood Police Department shooting seeks damages
GREENWOOD, Ind. — The estate of a woman who died in a shooting at the Greenwood Police Department in March signaled its intention to seek monetary damages. Lawyers for the family of 49-year-old Monica Vaught filed a tort claim notice naming the City of Greenwood, its mayor, police chief and city council. The claim, filed last month, seeks financial damages for Vaught’s death during a March 29, 2022, incident at the Greenwood Police Department.
WLFI.com
Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End
Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
Southside Times
Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”
The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
cbs4indy.com
‘Ohio’s best burger’: Swensons Drive-In to open first Indiana location in Avon
INDIANAPOLIS – You’ll soon be able to enjoy “Ohio’s best burger” in central Indiana. Swensons Drive-In will open its first Indiana location in Avon this fall. It marks the first out-of-state expansion in the history of the 88-year-old Ohio-based chain. The future site will be...
Comments / 2