Marion County, IN

multihousingnews.com

Zidan Management Sells 3-Property Indiana Portfolio

Eastern Union arranged $54 million in acquisition financing for the communities. A portfolio of three Indiana properties has been acquired by an unknown buyer. The transaction was made possible by $54 million in financing arranged by Eastern Union. According to Yardi Matrix data, the seller was Zidan Management Group. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Emmis founder: ‘Never say never’ on sale of Monument Circle HQ

Emmis Corp. will be open to entertaining offers to buy or lease space in its Monument Circle headquarters once the sale of its Indianapolis radio stations closes later this year, according to Chairman, CEO and founder Jeff Smulyan. The company previously known as Emmis Communications Corp. owns the 120,000-square-foot building...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Marion County, IN
Business
Local
Indiana Business
County
Marion County, IN
Marion County, IN
Government
Indianapolis, IN
Business
bcdemocrat.com

COUNTY NEWS: Health department to restrict pump-and-haul permits

Brown County Health Department will no longer allow any exceptions for “pump-and-haul” systems outside of state code due to residents not complying with local procedures. “Pump-and-haul” is the practice of using a septic tank to hold waste and then periodically having a licensed septic company come and pump it out. State code allows homes to have a “pump-and-haul” system. The county has a pump-and-haul authorization form homeowners can sign, agreeing to the local health department’s standard operating procedures including mailing in copies of water bills and pumping receipts.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana’s largest nursing home company agrees to $5.6M settlement after allegations of defrauding Medicare

INDIANAPOLIS — American Senior Communities, the largest nursing home company in America, has agreed to pay nearly $5.6 million to resolve allegations that it violated federal law by submitting false claims to Medicare. According to the United States Department of Justice, a former employee of a hospice service company doing business with ASC filed a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
bcdemocrat.com

TOWN NEWS: Council motions to remove vice president

This summer the Nashville Town Council voted 4-1 to remove member Anna Hofstetter from the vice president position for the remainder of the year. The motion was made by council member Tyra Miller at the June 16 town council meeting. Miller made the motion at the beginning of the year...
NASHVILLE, IN
FOX59

WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations

INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Republicans flock to outdoor party

After a VIP event at the Gaylor Electric Production Innovation Center, 17230 Kraft Ct., Noblesville, people drove across town so this GOP fundraising party could move outside for the first time in years. Forest Park was filled with candidates and supporters early Friday evening, who were there to strategize for November and hear guest speakers Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and U.S. Senator Todd Young.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WRBI Radio

Gov. Holcomb signs Executive Order to call a Special Election

Indianapolis, IN — Governor Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed Executive Order 22-12 calling a special election in the Second Congressional District. The special election will be held to fill the vacancy in the office of United States Representative for the Second Congressional District due to the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago

On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one.
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Wishing you well, Paul

There will be no “Hello, Hamilton County” video this week because Hoosier Weather Daddy Paul Poteet is under the weather instead of being on top of it. Having successfully stayed healthy throughout the pandemic, Poteet has tested positive for COVID-19. Don’t worry, Dr. Baxter is on the case!...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Family of woman killed in Greenwood Police Department shooting seeks damages

GREENWOOD, Ind. — The estate of a woman who died in a shooting at the Greenwood Police Department in March signaled its intention to seek monetary damages. Lawyers for the family of 49-year-old Monica Vaught filed a tort claim notice naming the City of Greenwood, its mayor, police chief and city council. The claim, filed last month, seeks financial damages for Vaught’s death during a March 29, 2022, incident at the Greenwood Police Department.
GREENWOOD, IN
WLFI.com

Local Weather History: August 10, 1961's The Two Supercells On the Squall Line Tail End

Still working on this....more soon.... A squall line of strong to severe t’storms blasted through southern Michigan & northeast Indiana during the afternoon of August 10. On the squall line’s end, two supercellular storms formed in Tipton & Clinton County. One produced a solid to high-end EF2 tornado 1.5 miles southeast of Mullberry, in Clinton County with damage exceeding $1/4 million (inflation adjusted) due to farm building destruction. A microburst appears to have occurred east of Whitestown in Boone County from this storm, while a second microburst appears to have occurred near Atlanta.
CLINTON COUNTY, IN
Southside Times

Beech Grove Police Department brings people behind the badge with “On Patrol: Live”

The Beech Grove Police Department has agreed to let their community in on the ins and outs of their service to local citizens. With “On Patrol: Live”, the officers give a firsthand look at the daily events they encounter while on patrol. “We’re a little department with big city problems,” said Deputy Chief Robert Mercuri. “One of the reasons we wanted to be on “On Patrol: Live” is to legitimize who we are. We’re often asked to do a lot more with less. We don’t have the luxury of specializing in any one thing, we have to do everything.”
BEECH GROVE, IN

