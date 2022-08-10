Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Iconic Wisconsin Mansion Known As 'The Red Castle On Wells Street' For Sale
The mansion was built 1891.
MATC Times
1555 S 33rd St
Cute 2BR upper duplex for rent - Cute neat clean 2-bedroom, 1-bath upper duplex unit available for rent in quiet Milwaukee neighborhood. Renovated with brand new LVP flooring and shower tile. Close to Miller Park, I-94 freeway, grocery stores, and parks. Great price, contact us today to set up a showing! Don't wait, this apartment won't last long.
MATC Times
1466 N. Farwell Avenue
1BR with HEAT INCLUDED on N. Farwell - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping.
ACTS Housing starts fund to stop out-of-state investors buying Milwaukee homes
So far this year, 400 houses have been purchased by three out-of-state-based investors. They're on track to double the number of Milwaukee homes they purchased last year.
MATC Times
4136 N Green Bay Ave
Comfortable 1 Bedroom Apartment - Welcome to your new home at Glen Oaks Apartments! This unit offers everything from a spacious living room area to a large master bedroom and a fully functioning kitchen that comes quipped with a refrigerator and oven range! This cozy one bedroom apartment is one of eight in a two-story red brick complex in a quiet neighborhood in Milwaukee. You can conveniently park your car on the street right in front of the building where it is just a short 15 minute drive to downtown and everything it has to offer!
MATC Times
W 69 N 876 Evergreen Ct
Cedarburg large 2 bedroom lower - Large 2 bedroom lower, 1 1/2 bath apt. with extra large kitchen 5 blocks north of downtown Cedarburg, next to pool park. All appliances, including refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer, and central air. Underground parking for 1 vehicle and 1 surface space. Patio. Secured entry. On-site manager. Water/sewer paid for...tenants pays gas and electric. Heat is 80% efficient gas forced air.
MATC Times
10135 10163 W. Forest Home Ave.
1 Bedroom 1 Bath Remodeled - Welcome to your new home at the peaceful maintenance-free living of Forest Place Apartments in Hales Corners Wisconsin. Forest Place Apartments offers a uniquely quiet & spacious setting with walking paths directly to Whitnall Park. The many amenities include spacious bedroom layouts, floor plans with two bathrooms, storage lockers, and off-street parking. Our buildings have undergone meticulous & extensive renovation to insure your home with us is maintenance-free. Each spacious apartment includes a dishwasher, range, and refrigerator. Our exclusive remodeled apartments feature luxury plank flooring, maple cabinetry, hard surface vanity tops, & microwaves.
WISN
More than 20 homes in Lindsay Heights Milwaukee receive free home repairs
MILWAUKEE — Revitalize Milwaukee is hosting its annual Block Build MKE Friday and Saturday. Constructions crews and volunteers are providing free home repairs at 23 qualifying homes in the Lindsay Heights neighborhood. That's near North 15th and Lloyd streets. "We're doing everything from kitchen remodels, porches, bathrooms, plumbing, electrical. You name it, we do it," said Lynnea Katz-Petted, Revitalize Milwaukee CEO.
Inflation adding to back-to-school prices for families
Families shopping to get ready for back to school are beginning to learn a challenging lesson about inflation as school supply prices surge.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
It’s Time to Say Goodbye to the Former Northridge Mall
I, like most people who grew up on the far northwest side of Milwaukee, remember Northridge mall. It was a bustling place, full of stores and other shopping and entertainment. It was chic, and it was neatly positioned on my side of town—a neighborhood filled with hardworking middle and upper middle-income homeowners. It was a beacon of our neighborhood, until it wasn’t.
milwaukeemag.com
12 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: 12-14
The iconic Wisconsin State Fair will be going strong all weekend and wrapping up on Sunday. The fair features carnival rides and games, live music, livestock barns and shows, shopping and, of course, plenty of fried food. Tickets can be purchased online ahead of time or at the state fair gates.
WISN
Home repairs change Milwaukee man's life
MILWAUKEE — Nearly 600 volunteers worked through the weekend to complete home repairs at 23 homes in Milwaukee's Lindsay Heights neighborhood. It was part of Revitalize Milwaukee's annual Block Build MKE event. The organization provided $300,000 worth of renovations with donated time, money and supplies. "We have porches, we...
milwaukeecourieronline.com
Federal Food Aid in Wisconsin has Evolved, but Users Still Face Decades-Old Barriers
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. But she’s heard horror stories...
WISN
East side staple in urgent need of extra hands
MILWAUKEE — Tucked aside Farwell Avenue, Zaffiro's Pizza became an east side staple in the 1950s. “My father and my uncle started it in 1954. We were located in the Third Ward, and in 1956 we moved here," owner Michael Zaffiro said. “Been around a long time.”. But...
familydestinationsguide.com
50 Best Restaurants in Milwaukee, WI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Milwaukee in Wisconsin is the perfect place to go on a food trip. The city has everything any food buff is looking for, with its thriving culinary industry. You’ll find many dining spots that whip up exquisite plates in this place, all perfect for your palate. Just take your...
This Wisconsin City Was Called One Of The Ugliest In America
There seems to be a list for everything these days, Bad travel destinations, redneck towns, and now ugliest towns. A city in Wisconsin was named one of the ugliest in America in a new article. Wisconsin's Most Beautiful City. Remember how I said there is a list for everything? Well,...
WISN
2 Milwaukee Dining Weeks coming up
MILWAUKEE — If you love to try out restaurants around town, there are two opportunities coming up to check out places in Milwaukee. Downtown Dining Week returns Sept. 8-15. The event will feature multi-course menus at $15 or $25 for lunch and $35 or $45 for dinner at 28 restaurants, steakhouses, bistros and ethnic eateries in the heart of downtown Milwaukee.
unitedwaygmwc.org
Grantees Announced for Reducing Barriers to Employment & Advancement Initiative
When everyone has access to family supporting income from work that affirms their dignity, our whole community is stronger on every level. Led by United Way's Diversity Leadership Society, the Reducing Barriers to Employment & Advancement initiative is anchored in the belief that all adults of working age should have the opportunity to obtain permanent employment with a livable wage at a workplace where they are treated with dignity and have opportunities for advancement. This helps families create safer, more stable, and healthier homes.
WISN
2022 China Lights return to Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE — The popular China Lights festival returns to Milwaukee County's Boerner Botanical Gardens after a two-year hiatus. This year’s festival intends to tell a story that’s in the childhood memories of many people. The 2022 theme is “Adventure in Lantern Wonderland”. Organizers are prepared...
rollingout.com
City of Milwaukee honors ‘The Chi’ leading actor Jacob Latimore and mother
On Aug. 10, Jacob Latimore and his mother Latitia Taylor were honored in the city of Milwaukee with a Proclamation during Bronzeville Week. Aug. 10 will officially be known as “Jacob Latimore Day” and “Latitia Taylor Day” in the city of Milwaukee. Taylor spoke to a...
