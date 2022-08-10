Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
Police: One person dead after getting caught in flood channel
One person has been declared deceased after being found in a flood channel during Thursday night’s storm.
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Las Vegas police: Deadly DUI suspect went grocery shopping after fatal crash
A Las Vegas man hit and killed a person crossing a street and then went grocery store, telling police he would go back to the crash site after shopping, officers with Las Vegas Metro police said.
3-year-old dead after collision in Las Vegas
One 3-year-old is dead after succumbing to injuries obtained during a collision with a 2022 Toyota Highlander.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police say ‘no danger to public’ after reported Costco incident goes viral
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department is advising the community that there is “no danger to the public” after a social media post went viral earlier this week that described an alleged incident at a Costco store. According to Henderson police, officers responded to the...
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Driver in deadly Las Vegas Strip crash was accelerating at 78 mph
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman accused of DUI in a deadly crash on the Las Vegas Strip Thursday was accelerating at 78 miles per hour just before colliding with another car, according to an arrest report. Jamara Williams, 38, is facing several charges in connection with Thursday's collision...
Child, 6, found safe after Amber Alert in Las Vegas area
Police have issued an Amber Alert for Las Vegas and the surrounding areas
50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines Dead In Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Las Vegas authorities state that a fatal motor vehicle accident took place on the Las Vegas Strip when one car collided with another. The driver of the other vehicle, 50-Year-Old Bisheba Gaines, was killed. The speed limit in the area is 30 mph, and the driver of the offending vehicle,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Driver pulled over after going over 90 mph in school zone, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a Friday afternoon tweet, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Traffic Bureau posted a photo of a car being towed after allegedly going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone. In the caption for the tweet, LVMPD said, “When the lights are...
Second body found in flood channel after Las Vegas storm, found by news crews
One body was found in a flood channel after a storm on Thursday night. Friday, Channel 13 news crews discovered a second body while investigating a story before alerting authorities.
Motorcyclist hospitalized in Las Vegas after being hit by a car
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department the driver of the motorcycle was struck by a sedan around 8:35 p.m.
1 Person Dead After Hit And Run Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
Official records state that the police received a 911 call regarding a person who had been hit on East Tropicana Avenue near Morris Street At 11:15 AM on Thursday. The victim of the hit-and-run accident, a woman, succumbed to the injuries she had sustained and died. Upon investigation and utilizing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FBI apprehends Arizona man in Las Vegas after home invasion
Golden Valley, Arizona, was apprehended Wednesday in Las Vegas by the FBI's Criminal Apprehension Team as authorities investigate a home invasion that ended with two people in a Kingman hospital with possible broken bones.
Las Vegas man accused of fleeing deadly pedestrian crash found hiding in bathtub: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is facing charges after allegedly running from the scene of a crash that killed a pedestrian on Tuesday. Police said James Frasco struck a pedestrian at around 4:30 a.m. near Flamingo Road and Arville Street before driving away. According to his arrest report, he was driving east […]
Las Vegas man accused of DUI hits pedestrian, crashes into 3 other cars after Tinder date: police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas man is facing several charges, including DUI, after allegedly hitting a pedestrian before driving off and hitting three other cars. Luis Burciaga-Nunez was arrested after one of several pedestrian crashes on Tuesday morning. According to his arrest report, he struck the pedestrian with the front of his car […]
Las Vegas driver stopped by LVMPD near Steve Schorr Elementary
One driver was stopped by LVMPD near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department encourages drivers to obey signs, especially in school zones.
Police: 22-year-old suspect claims 'self-defense' in West Bonanza Road stabbing
On Tuesday, Las Vegas Police arrested 22-year-old Jacob Racilis for the fatal stabbing of his 54-year-old father.
No charges expected in fatal dog attack
A tragic case of a woman attacked and killed by her dog is not expected to bring charges against anyone. 88-year-old Joan Cafflel was killed by the dog in her apartment near Arville and Pennwood Tuesday morning.
1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
Las Vegas family hopeful that remains found at Lake Mead are Army veteran who drowned saving wife
On June 19, 2004 — the day before Father’s Day — Kenneth Funk was on a pontoon boat with his wife Annette and two other family members when a wave hit. The force threw Annette from the boat, and Funk jumped in after her.
Comments / 0