KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
News Talk 840 KXNT

No charges expected in fatal dog attack

A tragic case of a woman attacked and killed by her dog is not expected to bring charges against anyone. 88-year-old Joan Cafflel was killed by the dog in her apartment near Arville and Pennwood Tuesday morning.
8 News Now

1 person is dead after Thursday night flooding in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead after monsoonal flooding in Las Vegas on Thursday night. Clark County Fire and Metro were called for a swift water rescue at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a person in a flood channel near Giles and Mandalay Bay Road. Multiple CCFD emergency vehicles arrived, as well as a […]
