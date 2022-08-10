ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedarville, OH

Cedarville University opens new $8M facility

By Callie Cassick
 3 days ago

CEDARVILLE, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Sixteen months after Cedarville University broke ground on the $8 million Callan athletic and academic expansion, the university officially opened the facility with a dedication on Wednesday.

Funded by donors, the facility includes a new athletic weight room and a 2,000-square-foot team room for the athletic staff and student-athletes to meet, review film, host events and recruit students, according to a release.

It will also include program space for faculty offices, classrooms and labs for the new Master of Athletic Training and PA Studies graduate programs.

    Members of the Cedarville University community cut the ribbon during the Callan Athletic and Academic Expansion dedication. (Cedarville University)
    Dr. Dee Morris is recognized by Cedarville President Dr. Thomas White at the Callan dedication.
    Dr. Dee Morris and Jason Grahame stand outside the newly named “Dr. Dee Morris Physician Assistant office” inside the Callan Athletic and Academic Expansion facility.

This expansion is a part of Cedarville’s 10-year campus master plan which is being funded, in part, through the One Thousand Days campaign. To date, the comprehensive campaign has received $106.2 million in contributions toward the $125 million goal.

In the new expansion, the second floor offers additional classrooms, lab space, and offices for the school of allied health. Cedarville’s new Master of Athletic Training program, which began enrolling its first graduate students this summer, will use this space.

“We are grateful to the Lord for the opportunity to grow and expand our academic and athletic facilities,” Cedarville University President Dr. Thomas White said. “The transformation of the Callan Athletic Center will bless our allied health majors, our athletes and athletics staff, and our entire campus. We thank God for the resources he has graciously provided.”

During the dedication ceremony, White announced the naming of the office of current physician assistant director, Jason Grahame, in honor of Dr. Dee Morris, professor of allied health and coordinator of the allied health program.

Morris, a practicing physician assistant, has served on the Cedarville faculty since 1977, and it was her vision that led Cedarville to pursue offering the physician assistant program to students.

Cedarville is expected to begin the PA program in 2023.

