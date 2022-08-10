ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

thedigitalfix.com

Prey director used Predator movie line to tell star she got the role

There’s a new Predator movie in town, and it’s actually one of the best action movies of the year, but Prey has a big legacy to live up to. When it came to the casting process for Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg used an iconic line from the original ‘80s movie to tell Amber Midthunder she had secured the lead role.
MOVIES
Variety

Jason Momoa Slams His ‘Conan the Barbarian’ Movie: It ‘Really Sucked’ and ‘Turned Into a Big Pile of S—’

Click here to read the full article. Jason Momoa’s filmography includes hits like “Aquaman” and “Dune,” but it also has one film the actor himself considers to be a “big pile of shit.” That would be “Conan the Barbarian,” the 2011 reboot that cast Momoa in the title role. The movie was lambasted by critics and bombed at the box office with a $63 million worldwide gross on a production budget in the $90 million range. Momoa recently told GQ magazine that the “Conan” film that got released was not the “Conan” movie he thought he was making. “I’ve been a...
MOVIES
UPI News

A grisly discovery is made in first trailer for 'Raven's Hollow'

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- The first trailer was released on Tuesday for the upcoming horror film Raven's Hollow, based on an event in the life of Edgar Allan Poe. The trailer was exclusively released by Deadline before being uploaded to YouTube by Shudder, a horror-based indie streaming service that will be distributing the film.
MOVIES
Person
Peter Jackson
Person
Dominic Monaghan
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterDenise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64Teddy Ray, Comedian, 'Pause With Sam Jay' Actor and 'Messyness' Co-Host, Dies at 32Gene LeBell, Famed Stuntman and "Godfather of Grappling," Dies at 89 Griggs debuted as Stephanie...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Teddy Ray cause of death latest news – Comedian’s sudden passing shocks fellow stars as tributes flood social media

BELOVED comedian Teddy Ray has passed away at the age of 32, reports say. The comic's cause of death was not yet confirmed when news of Ray's passing emerged on Twitter. Comedy Central's shared an emotional tweet confirming the news, which read: “Teddy Ray was a hilarious and beloved performer. He’ll be deeply missed by the entire comedy community,”
LOS ANGELES, CA
NME

BTS test their knowledge of themselves in trailer for ‘Telepathy’ episode of ‘Run BTS’

BTS have continued teasing the return of their long-running web series Run BTS, sharing a new trailer for their imminent ‘Telepathy’ special. Run BTS debuted in August 2015, running for three seasons – over which the boy band have premiered 153 episodes and three specials – between then and last October. A fourth season is yet to be confirmed. However, when announcing the new special last week, vocalist Jin declared that the group “did some recharging and brought more fun back with us”.
TV & VIDEOS
Reuters

'Bullet Train' repeats No. 1, 'Top Gun' returns to second place as box office nearly grinds to halt

LOS ANGELES, Aug 14 (Variety.com) - Is everyone on vacation?. That would be one plausible explanation behind the great box office slowdown. Although three new movies opened nationwide, none were able to crack the top five on domestic charts and only two -- A24's satirical slasher "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and Lionsgate's vertigo-inducing thriller "Fall" -- managed to infiltrate the top 10.
MOVIES
Deadline

Warner Bros. Discovery Condemns Threats Against J.K. Rowling Over Her Salman Rushdie Comments

Warner Bros. Discovery today issued a statement supporting Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling, who was threatened by a Twitter user for her anguish at last week’s attack on fellow author Salman Rushdie. “Warner Bros. Discovery strongly condemns the threats made against J.K. Rowling,” the company said today. “We stand with her and all the authors, storytellers and creators who bravely express their creativity and opinions. WBD believes in freedom of expression, peaceful discourse and supporting those who offer their views in the public arena. Our thoughts are with Sir Salman Rushdie and his family following the senseless act of violence in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

A totally serious and scientific look at dragons in House of the Dragon

The world of House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel series, looks and feels a lot different than the last time viewers visited Westeros. We're now 200 years earlier in history at a time when the Targaryen empire was at the peak of its power. It's a time of great prosperity and peace, and also a time where the most amount of dragons roamed the skies above the Seven Realms.
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Reportedly Considering Completely Scrapping 'The Flash'

Warner Bros. Pictures may be considering canceling the release of The Flash after all. The media giant originally planned on releasing the film in 2023 despite widespread criticism and backlash from fans revolving around Ezra Miller‘s recent controversy and run-ins with the law, but reports now suggest that Warner Bros. is reconsidering its position following the actor’s latest arrest for felony burglary in Vermont.
MOVIES
Distractify

Jennette McCurdy Explains Her Resentment for Ariana Grande in New Memoir

On Aug. 9, retired actress Jennette McCurdy released her highly-anticipated memoir titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. The entertaining yet heart-wrenching narrative details the iCarly star’s "struggles as a former child actor — including eating disorders, addiction, and a complicated relationship with her overbearing mother — and how she retook control of her life."
MUSIC
wegotthiscovered.com

A spicy sci-fi epic has reemerged to war for control of the streaming charts

Dune, starring Timothée Chalamet, has climbed its way back up the charts on HBO. The movie was directed by Denis Villeneuve and adapted from author Frank Herbert’s famed sci-fi novel. The movie was released in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously on Oct. 22, 2021, and it’s proving it has staying power.
MOVIES
CNET

Marvel Cinematic Universe: Here Are All the Phase 5 and 6 Release Dates

The next few years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were revealed at San Diego Comic-Con in July, with hints about the next Fantastic Four and Avengers adventures. Phase 5 of the MCU kicks off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which comes to theaters on Feb. 17, 2023. It'll be followed by Disney Plus series Secret Invasion in spring 2023, before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on May 5, 2023.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

New MCU character is inspired by one of the worst Star Wars creatures

The MCU just keeps growing and growing, and with it, we meet brand new MCU characters pretty much every month at this point. Not content with dominating the big screen, Disney has brought comic book action to its streaming service, and the latest in a long line of Marvel series has a fun link to one of the worst Star Wars creatures.
MOVIES

