These 2 Dividend Aristocrats Have Increased Dividend Yields For Over 60 Years
Dividend aristocrats are companies that are in the S&P 500 and have increased annual dividend payments for the past 25 years. These companies typically offer products that will be bought even during times of recession. Not only can dividend aristocrats provide a passive income, but they can also help investors...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
5 Analysts Have This to Say About Janus Henderson
Janus Henderson Gr JHG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.2 versus the current price of Janus Henderson Gr at $26.715, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
Recap: IN8bio Q2 Earnings
IN8bio INAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IN8bio missed estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
These 3 Small- Cap Dividend Stocks Offer High Yields, Growth Potential To Increase Portfolio Returns
When looking to invest in small-cap companies, it can prove to be benefical investing in small-caps that have proven profitability and willingness to conduct shareholder distributions while reinvesting in the firm. Not only do small-caps offer long-term growth potential, but finding a company that pays dividends as well is a...
George Soros's Investment Firm Takes Position In Tesla, Bulks Up On These Tech Stocks In Q2
Billionaire investor George Soros’ investment management firm, Soros Fund Management LLC, opened a fresh position in electric vehicle pioneer Tesla, Inc. TSLA and doubled down on beaten-down tech stocks. EV Holdings: Soros Fund bought 29,883 shares in Tesla, during a quarter when the company came under significant selling amid...
Catalent-Repligen Merger 'Seems Unlikely,' This Analyst Says
Yesterday, Catalent Inc CTLT announced to acquire Metrics Contract Services for $475 million. Keybanc notes that the deal strengthens CTLT's oral delivery portfolio and targets rapidly growing biologic applications. Metrics produces highly active pharmaceutical ingredients that are very difficult to produce but very potent in small doses. "After recent acquisitions...
Competitor Recall Continues To Show Opportunities For ResMed
ResMed Inc RMD posted Q4 sales of $914.7 million, +4% Y/Y (+8% on a constant currency basis), beating the consensus of $912.97 million. Adjusted EPS reached $1.49, up from $1.35 a year ago. The company also increased its quarterly dividend to $0.44 from $0.42 per share. Keybanc reiterates the Overweight...
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor F. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
If You Invested $100 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 84.33%, 90.91% and 74.54% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
Fastly's Price Target Cut By 29% As Near-Term Revenue Growth Missed Its Expectations
Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained Fastly, Inc FSLY with a Strong Buy and cut the price target from $35 to $25. Fastly clocked 21% revenue growth to $102.5 million in Q2, beating the consensus of $101.3 million. EPS loss of $(0.23) missed the consensus loss of $(0.17). Fastly sees...
Morgan Stanley Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line Price Target On Weak Q2 Earnings
Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen reiterated an equal-weight rating on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH and lowered the price target to $13 from $14. The analyst lowered the price target after Norwegian reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Allen added that the possible weakening of...
Arcimoto Appoints Jesse Fittipaldi As Interim CEO
Arcimoto Inc FUV has appointed Jesse Fittipaldi as the interim Chief Executive Officer. Fittipaldi was the Vice President of the company from 2017 – 2020 and has been serving as Chief Strategy Officer since 2020. Founder Mark Frohnmayer has been named Chief Vision Officer to oversee technology development programs...
Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Drops Alibaba, JD.com But Bulks Up On This Chinese Tech Stock
Ray Dalio's hedge fund capitalized on the modest rebound in Chinese tech stocks in Q2 to book profits. Bridgewater Associates, billionaire investor Ray Dalio's hedge fund, has wiped its portfolio clean of almost all Chinese stocks. What Happened: Bridgewater, which Dalio founded in 1975, sold all 7.48 million shares Alibaba...
LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News
Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
Blackhawk Growth Sets AGM Date and Provides Corporate Update
Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 9th, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have set a date for the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM will be held September 30th, 2022. Further information regarding the matters to be considered at the AGM will be included in a management information circular being prepared by the Company and which will be distributed to shareholders prior to the AGM.
A Collision Is Coming Soon
Well, that was quite the performance by the stock market this past week. The SPX 500 is now up 2.65% for the month of August, but what makes that most impressive is the index has only been up three times in ten sessions. Incredibly, the SPX 500 has been red for seven sessions, which tells us the market has been driven by only three sessions. Incredible, indeed. This is not normal activity of course, and really starts to get the bulls worked up in a frenzy.
Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2022
• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $218.26 million. • Centrais Eletricas EBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. • Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: NVIDIA, Tesla, GameStop, AMC, And Why Disney Could Run 40% Higher
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets maintained an upbeat tone this week, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain, adding 3.26% for the week. The Dow Industrials also had a positive week, closing 2.92% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 3.08%.
Vale Whale Trades For August 12
Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 22 options trades for Vale VALE summing a total amount of $2,177,077. At the same time, our algo caught 16 for a total amount of 1,945,000. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that...
