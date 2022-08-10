ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

On Friday, 39 companies reached new 52-week lows. PetroChina Co PTR was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. SciSparc SPRC was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. CS Disco LAW shares traded down 52.66% to reach its 52-week...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Analysts Have This to Say About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Gr JHG has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $22.2 versus the current price of Janus Henderson Gr at $26.715, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: IN8bio Q2 Earnings

IN8bio INAB reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. IN8bio missed estimated earnings by 31.03%, reporting an EPS of $-0.38 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $0 from the same period last year.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#3m#Stock#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment
Benzinga

Catalent-Repligen Merger 'Seems Unlikely,' This Analyst Says

Yesterday, Catalent Inc CTLT announced to acquire Metrics Contract Services for $475 million. Keybanc notes that the deal strengthens CTLT's oral delivery portfolio and targets rapidly growing biologic applications. Metrics produces highly active pharmaceutical ingredients that are very difficult to produce but very potent in small doses. "After recent acquisitions...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Ford Motor

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Ford Motor F. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Morgan Stanley Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line Price Target On Weak Q2 Earnings

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen reiterated an equal-weight rating on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd NCLH and lowered the price target to $13 from $14. The analyst lowered the price target after Norwegian reported worse-than-expected financial results and issued guidance below analyst estimates. Allen added that the possible weakening of...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Arcimoto Appoints Jesse Fittipaldi As Interim CEO

Arcimoto Inc FUV has appointed Jesse Fittipaldi as the interim Chief Executive Officer. Fittipaldi was the Vice President of the company from 2017 – 2020 and has been serving as Chief Strategy Officer since 2020. Founder Mark Frohnmayer has been named Chief Vision Officer to oversee technology development programs...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

LGVN: Quarterly Report Provides Good News

Longeveron LGVN is a Miami-based, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cellular therapies for chronic diseases associated with aging and other life-threatening conditions. Management at Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance and immune system function, the company can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Blackhawk Growth Sets AGM Date and Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, British Columbia – TheNewswire - August 9th, 2022 – Blackhawk Growth Corp. (the "Company") BLR; BLR; BLRZF; (Frankfurt:0JJ) is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors have set a date for the Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM"). The AGM will be held September 30th, 2022. Further information regarding the matters to be considered at the AGM will be included in a management information circular being prepared by the Company and which will be distributed to shareholders prior to the AGM.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

A Collision Is Coming Soon

Well, that was quite the performance by the stock market this past week. The SPX 500 is now up 2.65% for the month of August, but what makes that most impressive is the index has only been up three times in ten sessions. Incredibly, the SPX 500 has been red for seven sessions, which tells us the market has been driven by only three sessions. Incredible, indeed. This is not normal activity of course, and really starts to get the bulls worked up in a frenzy.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2022

• NeoGenomics NEO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $218.26 million. • Centrais Eletricas EBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $2.06 billion. • Honest Co HNST is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Bulls and Bears Of The Week: NVIDIA, Tesla, GameStop, AMC, And Why Disney Could Run 40% Higher

Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets maintained an upbeat tone this week, as the S&P 500 notched its fourth consecutive weekly gain, adding 3.26% for the week. The Dow Industrials also had a positive week, closing 2.92% higher, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 3.08%.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vale Whale Trades For August 12

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 22 options trades for Vale VALE summing a total amount of $2,177,077. At the same time, our algo caught 16 for a total amount of 1,945,000. What's The Price Target?. Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that...
ECONOMY
