Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
nbcboston.com
Princess Day to Celebrate Diversity of Beauty at Roxbury Park
A park in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood will be filled with 400 princesses and their families this weekend, as Princess Day celebrates diverse images of beauty to uplift children from all over New England. When Black and brown children search for images of princesses online, the photos that pop up rarely...
nbcboston.com
Continued MBTA Issues Worry Riders Ahead of Extended Shutdowns
"It was just pretty black from what I remember." About 300 riders of the Green Line were forced to evacuate Friday evening, given no other choice than to walk through the train tunnels to Kenmore or Hynes station, according to officials. “It just like kind of stopped," said a passenger...
nbcboston.com
During MBTA Train Shutdowns, Some Boston City Workers Get Remote Work Flexibility
Some Boston city workers may be able to work from home during the weekslong shutdown of the MBTA Orange Line and closure of the Green Line north of the Government Center. The city is one of the employers around the area flexing schedules to deal with the sudden closures. Orange...
nbcboston.com
50th ASICS Falmouth Road Race: One Family Honoring Tradition Every Step of the Way
The Benson family is a longtime supporter of the iconic Asics Falmouth Road Race, celebrating 50 years when the runners kick off on Aug. 21. The Asics Falmouth Road Race will be live streaming on the websites of NBC Boston including nbcboston.com beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 12. Lindsay...
nbcboston.com
Sisters on Boston Flight to Florida Rescue Unconscious Woman
A woman who was on a flight from Boston to Florida is safe after two sisters, a local firefighter and nurse, saved her from a diabetic emergency. Sisters Lindsay Byrne and Nicole Kelly were on a Jet Blue flight from Boston to Florida when flight attendants told passengers that a woman was having trouble breathing, and that she had passed out in a bathroom on the plane.
nbcboston.com
‘Love Is an Ingredient': Local Lunchbox Program Helps Make Sure Kids Are Fed
A local program with the goal of ensuring students in the Boston area have a healthy meal in the summer months is getting national attention. The Shah Family Foundation started the Local Lunchbox program in Chelsea, Massachusetts, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Advocates were looking to find a way to get food to kids who were learning from home.
nbcboston.com
Road Closed in Wellesley After Water Main Break Floods Street
Police blocked access to part of Wellesley Avenue in Wellesley, Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon after a water main break flooded the street. The break in Wellesley comes only a few hours after a massive water main break in Boston on the common.
nbcboston.com
2 Planes Collide at Low Speed at Logan Airport
Photos taken at Logan International Airport appear to show damage to the wing of a plane that was involved in a low-speed collision with another plane Friday evening. The Massachusetts Port Authority said one Delta aircraft struck the wing of another while both were at gates. No passengers were injured.
nbcboston.com
2 Injured in Tractor-Trailer Rollover in Boston
An overturned tractor-trailer on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Boston caused major delays early Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police shut down multiple lanes in response to the crash. MassDOT spent the morning hours clearing beverage cans and bottles that the trailer was carrying strewn across both eastbound and westbound lanes....
nbcboston.com
COVID Metrics in Massachusetts: Boston, Cape Still Considered Medium Risk
Most of eastern Massachusetts -- including Boston and the Cape -- remains at medium risk for COVID-19, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Barnstable, Dukes, Middlesex, Suffolk, Norfolk and Plymouth counties remain in the medium risk category. The rest of the state is...
nbcboston.com
Sewer Emergency in Provincetown: New Water Restrictions, Restaurants Shut Down
A sewer emergency is in place in Provincetown, Massachusetts, requiring many of the popular tourist location's restaurants to close. Some residents were asked to refrain from flushing their toilets or showering except when necessary, and public restrooms were being replaced with port-a-potties. Any food or restaurant business that is using...
nbcboston.com
Dorchester Fire Displaces 8 People
Authorities say a fire on 975 Dorchester Ave. displaced eight people in Dorchester, Massachusetts Saturday afternoon. According to the Boston Fire Department, the cause of the fire is still unknown, and authorities are investigating. No one was injured in the fire, said officials.
nbcboston.com
Police Say Missing Man Never Jumped Into Water; Dorchester Search Called Off
A multi-agency water search was called off Friday after police learned that a man who was previously thought to have been missing after jumping off a bridge didn't jump in the water after all, troopers said. Massachusetts state troopers and Boston police began a search at around 4:30 a.m. Friday...
nbcboston.com
Shooting in South End Sends 1 Person to Hospital
Police say a person was sent to Boston Medical Center after a shooting in the South End on Saturday evening. The condition of the person is not currently known, and police have not released any information regarding a suspect.
nbcboston.com
Multiple People Seriously Hurt After Van Goes Over Guardrail on I-93 in Randolph
Several people have been seriously hurt after a work van went over a guardrail Friday morning on Interstate 93 in Randolph, according to Massachusetts State Police. State Troopers responded to the wreck on I-93 North near the Route 24 junction just before 6 a.m. Friday. Troopers gave medical help to passengers of the 2019 Dodge van, alongside Randolph Fire and EMS and a Good Samaritan who stopped to assist.
nbcboston.com
Death Investigation Underway Following Mattapan Shooting
A death investigation is underway Friday morning after a shooting Thursday night in Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, according to police. Boston police responded just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of someone shot on Oak Hill Avenue in Mattapan, according to a news release from the agency. Officers arrived and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
nbcboston.com
Alabama Man Arrested in Woman's 1980 Boston Killing, Rape, Police Say
Police investigating a 42-year-old cold case in Boston have announced the arrest of a man from Alabama on murder and rape charges in the death of 19-year-old Wendy Dansereau. Steven Fike, 62, was arrested Wednesday by detectives, Boston police said Thursday. The killing had been under investigation by the department's Homicide Unsolved Murder Squad, and Fike was indicted in 2019.
nbcboston.com
Boston Public Schools Say They're on Track to Meet State Mandates
After scathing reports from state education leaders, Boston Public Schools say they are on track to meet improvement mandates for the coming school year. The city and school district reached an agreement with the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education on a plan back in June to avoid a state of receivership. Changes to special education services, student transportation and school safety are in the works for Boston schools.
