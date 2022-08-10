Read full article on original website
Michael Tinney
3d ago
Hmmmm is it for inclusion ? Or can she do the job? … tired of box checking
SFGate
GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout
GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — Standing in front of 1,500 Republicans at a rural ranch backdropped by the Sierra Nevada mountains, Nevada’s Republican governor candidate Joe Lombardo referenced the “elephant in the room” without naming him. The second-place finisher in the gubernatorial primary, Reno attorney Joey Gilbert,...
In Both Texas and California, New ‘Bounty Hunters’ Will Enforce Controversial Laws
In Texas and California, new laws call on the people of each state to watch and report their neighbors — and reap a reward for doing so. Unusual, yes — although it’s a concept that dates back to the earliest days of the American republic. But what...
$190,000 payout for Sacramento Antifa-supporting teacher to resign has critics pointing to union clout
(The Center Square) – Reports that a California school teacher who was aligned with Antifa was paid $190,000 to resign this year are sparking outrage, leading critics to say it reveals the strength of California’s teacher unions on public education in the state. Information obtained by the Sacramento...
San Bernardino County, the largest county in US, considering seceding from California
That's certainly one way to get the governor's attention.
Newsom names former LA mayor and rival as California 'infrastructure czar'
LOS ANGELES -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday appointed one-time nemesis and rival Antonio Villaraigosa, the former Los Angeles mayor, to a new post helping steer a gusher of federal dollars to road, port and transit projects.These days, the two are more friends than frenemies.RELATED: Newsom proposes billions to boost California water supplyNewsom announced that Villaraigosa would assume the post of "infrastructure czar," an advisory position in which he would be pursuing billions of federal dollars and helping pair it with needs in the state."Money is not our problem anymore," the governor said, referring to a recently enacted $1...
redlandscommunitynews.com
County ballot measure could lead to secession from California
The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to place a measure on the November ballot that would allow the board to go after the county’s fair share of resources. The measure includes language that would allow secession from California. Although, secession would be an extreme outcome of...
Opinion: It’s Time to Repeal AB 5 for Every Independent Worker in California
California’s onerous Assembly Bill 5 law has finally caught up with the trucking industry, slamming the brakes on more than 70,000 independent owner-operator truckers whose preferred business model has functioned uninterruptedly for decades in the state. AB 5, which went into effect in January 2020, is a disastrous policy...
SFGate
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Leaders Say No To Statewide Gambling Measures
Two statewide propositions to legalize and expand sports betting are coming to voters in November--and San Jose officials oppose both of them. The city council unanimously voted earlier this week to oppose Props. 26 and 27, viewing them as having a negative impact on San Jose casinos and reducing revenue gambling generates for the city.
SFGate
New York restricts families from sending packages to inmates
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — As part of an effort to keep illegal drugs and other contraband out of state prisons, New York is taking away one of the few pleasures of life behind bars: It will no longer let people send inmates care packages from home. Under the new...
As current session nears end, Newsom spurs Legislature to enact climate change targets
RAMPING UP GOLAS for tackling climate change, Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked the Legislature to accelerate greenhouse gas cuts, set new interim targets for reaching 100 percent clean electricity and codify safety zones around new oil and gas wells. Newsom also is seeking regulations from the state Air Resources Board...
mymotherlode.com
Chicken Ranch Tribe Wins Legal Case Against Governor Newsom
Jamestown, CA — An appeals court judge recently sided with Chicken Ranch Rancheria and four other tribes in a lawsuit aimed at Governor Gavin Newsom and the state of California. The Tribes argued that Governor Newsom was negotiating in bad faith on gaming compacts. An initial ruling, a year...
VP Harris, Gov. Newsom coming home to the Bay
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be returning home to the Bay Area for separate events Thursday morning. Harris will be in San Francisco where she will hold a roundtable with state legislators and reproductive health care advocates, according to the White House. Her visit comes […]
Newsom taps Villaraigosa for senior role
The former Los Angeles mayor will be a transportation czar for his one-time rival.
Latinas contribute to California's communities, but more investment in them is needed, survey finds
Latina women make up a significant segment of the California population. Now a new report is highlighting their contributions to many sectors, as well as the need for investing in organizations that empower Latina leaders.
Experts: Disastrous megaflood coming to California – and it could be the most expensive natural disaster in history
Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think.It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite.A megaflood.A new study by Science Advances shows climate change has already doubled the chances of a disastrous flood happening in California in the next four decades. And experts say it would be unlike anything anyone alive today has ever experienced.Daniel Swain, a climate scientist with UCLA and a researcher involved in the study, describes a megaflood as, "a very severe flood event across a broad region that has the potential to bring catastrophic...
inlandvalleynews.com
Largest Black-Owned Law Firm in California Led by Father-Daughter Duo Recognized by American Institute of Trial Lawyers
Nationwide — Led by attorney Zulu Ali and his daughter, attorney Whitney Ali, the Law Offices of Zulu Ali & Associates, LLP, the largest Black-owned law firm in California’s Inland Empire, has been named Best Law Firm by The American Institute of Trial Lawyers. The American Institute of...
California and Southern California among top five Best-Paying regions in U.S for Registered Nurses
Staff nurses are shifting from traditional hospital staffing to traveling nurses agencies. It is probably because of the significant pay difference. Associated Press, last month, published that the nurses working with traveling nurses agencies make up to $90 per hour. Which is 2 to 3 times higher than what most of the hospitals pay their staff nurses. Though it is a considerable opportunity for nurses, not all nurses can travel regularly. This report has classified the best-paying places for nurses specifically, who are looking forward to settling in one place and want to see where they can earn the most.
KTVU FOX 2
Asian-American residents sue Northern California county alleging racism and sweeping harassment campaign
YREKA, Calif. - Sweeping allegations of racial bias and intimidation targeting Asian-American community members were at the center of a class action lawsuit against Siskiyou County and its sheriff’s office. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Sacramento on Wednesday, alleged that for years, the county and its sheriff,...
NBC Los Angeles
UC Admits Record-High Number of First-Year Students From California
The University of California has admitted a record number of California first-year students for the upcoming fall academic semester, narrowing down admissions from out-of- state and international applicants to preserve coveted seats for state residents. In a press release Wednesday, UC said it admitted a record 85,268 California first-years, a...
‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards
If you’re driving in the Palm Springs and Cathedral City, you may see some unique billboards around town depicting wildfires, drought and housing. “My one goal with this project is to get people just to look, just acknowledge what's going on," said photographer Thomas Broening. Two years ago, Broening came up with the idea to The post ‘We need to acknowledge it’ Photographer reveals problems California is facing through billboards appeared first on KESQ.
