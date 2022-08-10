Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Race car crash at South Bend Motor Speedway leaves 3 injured
Two cars racing at the South Bend Motor Speedway collided sending one into a gate in the pit area. Three speedway workers were injured. This happened last night around 10 p.m. Two of the workers were treated on scene for minor cuts. The third was taken to the ER for...
22 WSBT
BREAKING: Heavy police presence near Mishawaka apartment complex
A heavy police presence near the River Pointe Apartments in Mishawaka. WSBT has a photojournalist on the scene gathering and confirming information. Mishawaka Police have blocked off parts of Vistula Rd. and Bittersweet Rd. as well as parts of Vistula Rd. and Bay View Dr. This story will be updated...
22 WSBT
Cass County crash leaves one teen injured
A car crash in Calvin Township Saturday evening has left one teenager injured. According to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke, 27-year-old Nicholas Dimos of Elkhart was turning into a driveway shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Road when he pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle he did not see.
abc57.com
Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
95.3 MNC
Fire at scrapyard near South Bend Airport
If you saw a big plume of smoke near the South Bend Airport, it was a fire at a scrapyard. Fire crews were called, late Thursday morning, Aug. 11, to Weller Auto Parts in the 23000 block of State Road 2. It’s believed the fire was caused by sparks that...
abc57.com
Two people injured in house fire on W. Lexington
ELKHART, Ind. -- Two people suffered burns in a fire that happened at a home on W. Lexington Avenue Friday morning, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the home just before 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire on the first and second floors.
wkzo.com
Cass County woman arrested for killing boyfriend and then putting him into trash container
CASS COUNTY, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Cass County woman was sentenced to 20 to 50 years in prison for killing her boyfriend and then throwing his body into a trash receptacle. WWMT reported that the crime happened in Dowagiac in January of 2021. 40-year-old Deidra Tomlin pleaded guilty...
abc57.com
Man arrested for erratic behavior following traffic crash
ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was arrested for erratic behavior following a traffic crash early Tuesday morning on CR 6, according to Elkhart Police. Police responded to CR 6 near Dexter Drive at 5 a.m. for a traffic crash with injures. When the officer arrived, they were advised by firefighters...
hometownnewsnow.com
Funeral Saturday for Crash Victim
(La Porte County, IN) - Funeral services are scheduled tomorrow for a New Prairie High School graduate killed in a motor vehicle crash last week. Zachery Potts, 27, worked for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski as district director at the U.S. House of Representatives. They were killed on August 3 in a head-on collision near Nappanee. Another member of the Walorski staff and the other driver also perished in the crash.
95.3 MNC
Juvenile arrested for stealing Plymouth city vehicle
A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Plymouth. It happened on Wednesday, August 10, when police were called to the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street on reports of a stolen vehicle. Police say that a suspect went through a window in the office and took a...
WNDU
“Stop the Violence” block party held in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fremont Youth Foundation is holding its annual “Stop the Violence” block party at Fremont Park. Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, families were “partying for a purpose” to raise awareness for gun violence and show the kids how communities can display peace, love, and unity.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Passenger dies following Monday morning crash in I-80/94
A Portage woman has died, after a crash Monday morning on eastbound I-80/94. Indiana State Police believe a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge onto the Toll Road exit ramp, when it was hit from behind by a 2016 Buick. Troopers say a passenger in the Subaru, Christina Booth,...
abc57.com
Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing 12-year-old out of South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A Silver Alert has been issued for 12-year-old Trinity Martin out of South Bend. The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Martin, who is believed to have run away from her home on the morning of August 5. Martin ran...
WANE-TV
5-year-old still fighting for her life after car crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A third life hangs in the balance after a car crash. The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. At the scene of the crash, 33-year-old Breanna Jeanne Bright of rural...
1 Person Hospitalised Following A Motorcycle Accident In Mason Township (Mason Township, MI)
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motorcycle accident that hospitalized an Elkhart man. According to the officials, the crash occurred just before [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Michigan Drivers.
abc57.com
Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
95.3 MNC
Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94
A Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94. It happened on Monday, August 8 at 4:45 a.m., when troopers were called to a crash on I-80 going east at the Ripley Street exit. Officials say that a Subaru started going slowly to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp, when a Buick rear-ended it.
abc57.com
Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office reviewed initial investigation of Dante Kittrell death
The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed the initial investigation into the death of 51-year-old Dante Kittrell, who died more than two weeks ago after he pointed a gun at police officers during a stand-off near Coquillard Elementary School after threatening to harm himself. The Prosecutor’s Office says...
abc57.com
17-year-old arrested following altercation at Elkhart High School
ELKHART, Ind. - A 17-year-old was arrested following an altercation at Elkhart High School on Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. Just after 10 a.m., an officer working for Elkhart Community Schools was in the hallway while students changed classes when the officer saw two female students in a verbal altercation.
