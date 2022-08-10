ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

22 WSBT

Race car crash at South Bend Motor Speedway leaves 3 injured

Two cars racing at the South Bend Motor Speedway collided sending one into a gate in the pit area. Three speedway workers were injured. This happened last night around 10 p.m. Two of the workers were treated on scene for minor cuts. The third was taken to the ER for...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

BREAKING: Heavy police presence near Mishawaka apartment complex

A heavy police presence near the River Pointe Apartments in Mishawaka. WSBT has a photojournalist on the scene gathering and confirming information. Mishawaka Police have blocked off parts of Vistula Rd. and Bittersweet Rd. as well as parts of Vistula Rd. and Bay View Dr. This story will be updated...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Cass County crash leaves one teen injured

A car crash in Calvin Township Saturday evening has left one teenager injured. According to Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke, 27-year-old Nicholas Dimos of Elkhart was turning into a driveway shortly before 8 p.m. on Union Road when he pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle he did not see.
CASS COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue sends three to hospital

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Five people were injured following a three-vehicle crash on McKinley Avenue near 27th Street Wednesday afternoon, the South Bend Police Department reported. The crash happened at 4:24 p.m. According to police, of the five people injured, three were taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Fire at scrapyard near South Bend Airport

If you saw a big plume of smoke near the South Bend Airport, it was a fire at a scrapyard. Fire crews were called, late Thursday morning, Aug. 11, to Weller Auto Parts in the 23000 block of State Road 2. It’s believed the fire was caused by sparks that...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Two people injured in house fire on W. Lexington

ELKHART, Ind. -- Two people suffered burns in a fire that happened at a home on W. Lexington Avenue Friday morning, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Firefighters were called to the home just before 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found heavy fire on the first and second floors.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Man arrested for erratic behavior following traffic crash

ELKHART, Ind. -- A man was arrested for erratic behavior following a traffic crash early Tuesday morning on CR 6, according to Elkhart Police. Police responded to CR 6 near Dexter Drive at 5 a.m. for a traffic crash with injures. When the officer arrived, they were advised by firefighters...
ELKHART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Funeral Saturday for Crash Victim

(La Porte County, IN) - Funeral services are scheduled tomorrow for a New Prairie High School graduate killed in a motor vehicle crash last week. Zachery Potts, 27, worked for Congresswoman Jackie Walorski as district director at the U.S. House of Representatives. They were killed on August 3 in a head-on collision near Nappanee. Another member of the Walorski staff and the other driver also perished in the crash.
THREE OAKS, MI
95.3 MNC

Juvenile arrested for stealing Plymouth city vehicle

A juvenile was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle from Plymouth. It happened on Wednesday, August 10, when police were called to the 1600 block of N. Michigan Street on reports of a stolen vehicle. Police say that a suspect went through a window in the office and took a...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

“Stop the Violence” block party held in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fremont Youth Foundation is holding its annual “Stop the Violence” block party at Fremont Park. Starting at 2 p.m. on Saturday, families were “partying for a purpose” to raise awareness for gun violence and show the kids how communities can display peace, love, and unity.
SOUTH BEND, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Passenger dies following Monday morning crash in I-80/94

A Portage woman has died, after a crash Monday morning on eastbound I-80/94. Indiana State Police believe a 2016 Subaru rapidly reduced speed to merge onto the Toll Road exit ramp, when it was hit from behind by a 2016 Buick. Troopers say a passenger in the Subaru, Christina Booth,...
PORTAGE, IN
WANE-TV

5-year-old still fighting for her life after car crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A third life hangs in the balance after a car crash. The crash happened just before 4:00 p.m. Aug. 5 on S.R. 120 near C.R. 850 West, a mile east of Orland. At the scene of the crash, 33-year-old Breanna Jeanne Bright of rural...
FREMONT, IN
abc57.com

Two-vehicle crash in Cass county injures one

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday that happened on Old M-205 at 9:40 p.m., according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Nicholas Catanzarite, a 44-year-old man from Colorado, was traveling eastbound on Old M-205 and was attempting to make a left turn onto Sandstone Drive at the time of the incident.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94

A Portage woman was killed in a crash on I-94. It happened on Monday, August 8 at 4:45 a.m., when troopers were called to a crash on I-80 going east at the Ripley Street exit. Officials say that a Subaru started going slowly to merge to the Toll Road exit ramp, when a Buick rear-ended it.
PORTAGE, MI
abc57.com

Woman reports being attacked while taking her trash out

ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Police Department is investigating an incident where a woman was jumped while taking out her trash. At 2 p.m. on Thursday, the victim said she was walking out of the common entry hallway door in the 600 block of K Lane to take out the trash when she was jumped by two unknown females.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

17-year-old arrested following altercation at Elkhart High School

ELKHART, Ind. - A 17-year-old was arrested following an altercation at Elkhart High School on Thursday, the Elkhart Police Department reported. Just after 10 a.m., an officer working for Elkhart Community Schools was in the hallway while students changed classes when the officer saw two female students in a verbal altercation.
ELKHART, IN

