ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

Celebrating the Underdog: Adoption Event

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KKDsy_0hCNI7MD00

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo and Concho Valley PAWS are partnering up to “Celebrate the Underdogs” an adoption event for special needs pets.

The event will be on Thursday, August 11 from 1 pm-7 pm at the Judith & David Hirschfeld Adoption Center at 3134 N. US Hwy 67 where individuals can adopt a special needs pet for free.

These free adoptions include spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip & registration, and collar with an ID tag.

“Some say these dogs are less adoptable because they are seniors or have special needs such as being an amputee or hearing impaired,” said PAWS, ” We believe what makes them “special” makes them even more loveable.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hh9jA_0hCNI7MD00

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo Lilly Fest

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The International Waterlily Collection (IWC) will be hosting the Lilly Fest to celebrate and admire San Angelo’s hidden Gem. This collection is the largest collection of waterlilies in the world and this event is hosted in honor of Kenneth Landon, “who brought so much beauty and love to the community of […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022 Food Truck Festival

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Paintbrush Alley Market Days is hosting the 2022 Food Truck Festival on September 10th from 6p-10p at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion on Oaks St. The event will have not only food trucks and food vendors but also small business bakers, makers, creators, and everything food. The first Food Truck Festival in […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Pupppalooza with PAWS

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley PAWS is working with Petco today to match the community with their new furry friend in a Pupppalooza puppy event! The event will be showcasing the shelter’s puppies only, on Saturday, August 13 from 10 AM to 3 PM at Petco (4157 Sunset Dr).
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
San Angelo, TX
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
San Angelo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
San Angelo, TX
Pets & Animals
San Angelo, TX
Lifestyle
KLST/KSAN

San Angelo food trucks and how to find them

SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo has a surplus of amazing food trucks just waiting to be discovered, the trouble is knowing where to find them so here is a list of popular food trucks making their way around the community! Coffee Xertz Coffee This coffee truck can be found parked at 2351 Sunset Drive […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Microchip Registration#Nexstar Media Inc
101.5 KNUE

Watch a Big ‘Ol Nope Rope Out for a Swim on a Texas Lake

Texas is home to many different species of rattlesnakes. As scary looking as they can be, they will mostly leave us alone. But for those that have an aversion to snakes in general, this particular video will just be some added fuel to your snake nightmares. Some folks were out enjoying a day on the lake near San Angelo, Texas when they caught a diamondback rattlesnake enjoying a swim.
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
KLST/KSAN

Singing barbershop for 50 years: The half-century journey

SAN ANGELO, Texas — When someone mentions “barbershop music,” stereotypical red and white striped vests, string bow ties, and straw boater hats can be envisioned, and a “that’s old-fashioned” thought or two may run through your mind. All stereotypes have some basis in reality, and that old-fashioned barbershop quartet “look” has a well-earned reputation. While […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State breaks ground for a new bell tower

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A new bell tower will stand near the center of the Angelo State University campus. Friday, August 12, Texas Tech Board of Regents members and others held a ground-breaking ceremony for the “Housley Tower”. It will be in the center of the campus behind the museum. The tower, which will be […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy