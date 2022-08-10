Celebrating the Underdog: Adoption Event

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo and Concho Valley PAWS are partnering up to “Celebrate the Underdogs” an adoption event for special needs pets.

The event will be on Thursday, August 11 from 1 pm-7 pm at the Judith & David Hirschfeld Adoption Center at 3134 N. US Hwy 67 where individuals can adopt a special needs pet for free.

These free adoptions include spay or neuter, vaccinations, microchip & registration, and collar with an ID tag.

“Some say these dogs are less adoptable because they are seniors or have special needs such as being an amputee or hearing impaired,” said PAWS, ” We believe what makes them “special” makes them even more loveable.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.