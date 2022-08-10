Read full article on original website
Vt. ed officials say school nurses will steer COVID policy this fall
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont families prepare for the return to school, many will also need to factor in new COVID recommendations. The Agency of Education Wednesday released its recommendations for the school year, which are now centered around the clinical decision-making of school nurses to determine if a student needs a COVID test. Testing is not required to attend school, but if a student or staff member does test positive, they are to follow isolation guidance from the Department of Health.
Vermont hospital officials detail need for Green Mountain Care Board to approve “stabilization budgets”
Vermont hospitals and health care systems must submit their budgets to the Green Mountain Care Board for approval or adjustment. The annual assessment began in late July and nearly all hospitals in the state are asking for their highest rate increases since the board was created in 2011. The association representing hospitals held a virtual meeting Thursday to explain why they need the board to approve what they are calling “stabilization budgets.”
Are public health officials prepared for a fall COVID surge?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we prepare for cooler weather and heading back indoors, concerns increase for a potential surge of COVID cases. The CDC Thursday relaxed its COVID guidelines Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. It comes as COVID case rates remain relatively low in Vermont and Northern New York despite the increased transmissibility of the BA-5 variant. But what actions can people -- and public health officials -- take to keep it that way?
With School Year Approaching, Vt. Districts Eager to Hire
Vermont school districts are reporting they are eager to add staff, just a few short weeks before the start of the academic year. "It’s nationwide," noted Denise Bailey, the executive director of human resources for the Burlington School District, referring to how Burlington mirrors many other communities in needing job applicants — urgently. "We still have a lot of positions we really do need to fill."
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. Grieving parents turn loss into action to benefit opioid recovery. In today’s world, as the opioid pandemic continues, you would be hard-pressed not to know someone who has struggled with addiction. Shaheen touts Berlin...
Pets with Potential: Meet Chief
Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. Updated: 5...
Vermont hospitals plead with regulators to approve budgets
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Leaders of Vermont hospitals are asking for regulators to approve their budgets in full, and they say their systems are still under stress. Most hospitals are asking for big budget increases next year, mostly because of paying traveling nurses, inflation and supply chain woes. Thursday morning,...
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to...
Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch
A spokesperson for Secretary of State Jim Condos said his office has full confidence in the integrity of the election and the accuracy of vote totals. The issue, which is related to the state’s recent redistricting, is related only to how the results are reported. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont secretary of state delays canvassing of county primary votes, citing software glitch.
People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Housing is so tight in Vermont that some job applicants are turning down employment offers because they cannot find a place to live. Hearing hirees say “no” to job offers because they are giving up on their […] Read More The post People are turning down Vermont job offers because they cannot find housing appeared first on The Mountain Times.
3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding
The three grants will go toward replacing the Winooski River Bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington, constructing the Federal Street multi-modal connector in St. Albans and planning improvements in public transportation in five Vermont counties. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3 Vermont infrastructure projects to receive $34 million in federal funding.
Rental assistance available to Vermonters
Financial hardships brought on by Covid-19 have exacerbated Vermont's housing affordability crisis. However, many Vermonters are unaware that the American Rescue Plan Act provided funds for the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, called VERAP. VERAP assistance can cover future rent payments, future utility payments, as well as rental and utility...
Vermont’s Bryan Labelle Wins Toyota Series at Lake Champlain Presented by Boat Logix
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (Aug. 12, 2022) – Pro Bryan Labelle of Hinesburg, Vermont, brought five bass to the stage Saturday weighing 21 pounds, 10 ounces to win the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. at Lake Champlain Presented by Boat Logix and earn the top payout of $86,500. Labelle’s three-day total of 15 bass weighing 61-11 earned him the victory by a narrow 2-ounce margin over second place pro Kyle Hall of Granbury, Texas, who finished first at the Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit event on Lake Champlain last week.
Analysis: What was Vermont voters’ primary message?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two days after Vermont’s primary election, many political observers are still trying to parse the results. Political newcomer Gerald Malloy defeated former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan in the U.S. Senate race. From the start, Nolan, a centrist endorsed by Gov. Phil Scott was seen as the favorite. Now, Malloy -- who won by a four-point margin -- will be the GOP standard bearer against Rep. Peter Welch in November.
Emerge Vermont women win big in primary
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More Vermont women running for political office are winning their races than ever before. Emerge Vermont reports 44 of the organization’s 48 alums on the democratic primary ballot secured the party nomination. That 92% victory rate includes candidates for governor, secretary of state, U.S. congress, and attorney general.
Amid a Rise in 'High-Risk Conflicts' With Black Bears, Officials Urge Vermonters to Take Precautions
One evening earlier this summer, Carin Roberts and her husband, Jack, were sipping beers on the porch of their North Ferrisburgh home. As they sat unwinding to the sound of chirping crickets in rural Addison County, something startled their dog, Pretzel. The "all-American mutt," as Carin described her, bounded off the porch and around the back of the house, barking wildly.
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik
Thursday Weathercast
What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire?
Each week, we look at the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice feature. Farm stands are a great spot for finding fresh food, and New Hampshire is full of terrific ones!. So, we want to know: What's the best farm stand in New Hampshire? Who do...
