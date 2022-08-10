BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont families prepare for the return to school, many will also need to factor in new COVID recommendations. The Agency of Education Wednesday released its recommendations for the school year, which are now centered around the clinical decision-making of school nurses to determine if a student needs a COVID test. Testing is not required to attend school, but if a student or staff member does test positive, they are to follow isolation guidance from the Department of Health.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO