Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire
David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. Grieving parents turn loss into action to benefit opioid recovery. In today’s world, as the opioid pandemic continues, you would be hard-pressed not to know someone who has struggled with addiction. Shaheen touts Berlin...
WCAX
Zuckerman cleans up for November contest, snips off ponytail
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - David Zuckerman, Vermont’s Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, has cut off his signature ponytail. The haircut comes after a campaign fundraiser that let supporters decide whether to cut it or keep it. The hair was donated to “Hair we Share,” a charitable organization that uses donated hair to make wigs for people that suffer hair loss as a result of medical conditions.
WCAX
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik
The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with the runner-up in Tuesday’s primary now saying she plans to as a Libertarian, creating a three-way contest in November. Vermont hospitals plead with regulators to approve budgets. Updated: 5 hours ago. Leaders of Vermont hospitals...
WCAX
Analysis: What was Vermont voters’ primary message?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Two days after Vermont’s primary election, many political observers are still trying to parse the results. Political newcomer Gerald Malloy defeated former U.S. Attorney for Vermont Christina Nolan in the U.S. Senate race. From the start, Nolan, a centrist endorsed by Gov. Phil Scott was seen as the favorite. Now, Malloy -- who won by a four-point margin -- will be the GOP standard bearer against Rep. Peter Welch in November.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WCAX
GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with the runner-up in Tuesday’s primary now saying she plans to as a Libertarian, creating a three-way contest in November. Liam Madden, a self-declared Independent won the three-way GOP contest Tuesday by...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Chief
Stuck in Vt: Talking with Ben, Debbie & Ethan Kilham of Kilham Bear Center in Lyme, New Hampshire. For almost 30 years, Ben Kilham has been rehabilitating orphaned, injured and abandoned black bear cubs and releasing them back into the wild — over 400 bears and counting. Updated: 5...
WCAX
Vt. cannabis farmers ramp up to supply new marketplace
CRAFTSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - In less than two months, people will be able to buy marijuana in stores across Vermont. Reporter Calvin Cutler visited the state’s largest grow operation to see what it takes for farmers poised to supply the state’s new legal marketplace. In less than two...
WCAX
Juvenile arrested in murders of NH mother, 2 young sons
Primary Preview: Meet the 2 NY Democrats vying to take on Elise Stefanik. New York is gearing up for its second primary of the summer. GOP runner-up launches Libertarian bid for US House. Updated: 4 hours ago. The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with...
RELATED PEOPLE
WCAX
Thursday Weathercast
The shakeup in the GOP race for Vermont’s lone congressional seat continues, with the runner-up in Tuesday’s primary now saying she plans to as a Libertarian, creating a three-way contest in November. Vermont hospitals plead with regulators to approve budgets. Updated: 6 hours ago. Leaders of Vermont hospitals...
WCAX
Vt. ed officials say school nurses will steer COVID policy this fall
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont families prepare for the return to school, many will also need to factor in new COVID recommendations. The Agency of Education Wednesday released its recommendations for the school year, which are now centered around the clinical decision-making of school nurses to determine if a student needs a COVID test. Testing is not required to attend school, but if a student or staff member does test positive, they are to follow isolation guidance from the Department of Health.
WCAX
Are public health officials prepared for a fall COVID surge?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we prepare for cooler weather and heading back indoors, concerns increase for a potential surge of COVID cases. The CDC Thursday relaxed its COVID guidelines Thursday, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person. It comes as COVID case rates remain relatively low in Vermont and Northern New York despite the increased transmissibility of the BA-5 variant. But what actions can people -- and public health officials -- take to keep it that way?
WCAX
Vt. teens’ burger business grills up a local following
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s no shortage of yummy food in our area, especially when it comes to food trucks, but one new venture has attracted a dedicated fan base. What started as a group of high school friends cooking their favorite foods, has now evolved into a very successful business.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WCAX
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Saturday! If you like low humidity and temperatures in the lower 70s, you’re in luck. Cloud cover will vary a bit by location today, but it will be a dry weekend across the area. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 70s for most this afternoon, although there will likely be spots that are stuck in the 60s, especially areas that see more clouds.
WCAX
65th annual Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - “They come here to see the cars, they come here, as I mentioned earlier about the nostalgia,” said Christopher G. Barbieri of the Car Show. Whether it’s food, or old car parts, there’s something for everyone at the Vermont Antique and Classic Car Show.
Comments / 0