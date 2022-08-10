Veteran's Memorial Park Beach closed

MENOMINEE — Due to high levels of E. coli present in the water, Veteran’s Memorial Park Beach will be closed until further notice, according to a press release from the Menominee Recreation Department.

Public Health Department staff will continue sampling the bathing beach until E.coli levels have fallen to acceptable levels. For more information on the beach closure, people can contact Ian Nelson, Director of Environmental Health, Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties Environmental Health Division at (906) 786-9692.