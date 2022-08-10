ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Joshua Salenski
3d ago

this is going to make it so that everyone is a target or why else arm the IRS, the democrats complain about guns and yet they want to arm the IRS.

Mortimer Geshvitsky
3d ago

The most financially inept organization is concerned about getting more out of those who don't have much, instead of those who have too much.

Katie Short
3d ago

Quick question, why do we celebrate the 4th of July? It’s so called “Independence Day”….independence from who? Or what? Originally it was independence from a tax collecting government that was overtaxing us and took it upon themselves to claim control over our lives and how we live them. Yep. So did we ever reaaallllllyyyyy become independent? Or did we just trade one greedy power hungry government for another of the same? Just saying. We may be more of a free country than many other countries around the world but we are far from a free country.

