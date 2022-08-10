ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, FL

Federal law enforcement officer fatally shot by Monroe County deputies

By CBS Miami Team
 3 days ago

MIAMI - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting, in which an off-duty federal law enforcement officer was killed in Key Largo.

Officials said deputies from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of an intoxicated, armed "suicidal man" at a residence near Mile Marker 94.8 at approximately 10:42 a.m. on Wednesday.

Responding deputies said they observed a man at the residence and confirmed he was armed.

The man told deputies he was intoxicated and was prepared to confront law enforcement.

Deputies say the man appeared a second time and pointed a firearm at law enforcement officers, who responded by firing at him.

First-aid was administered, but the man was pronounced dead.

The man was identified as 48-year-old Lane Morgan Caviness, who was an off-duty federal law enforcement officer.

"Although this appears to be a suicide by cop situation," said Sheriff Rick Ramsay, "as I always do in such cases, I have asked the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to conduct an independent investigation into this matter."

Cassandra Richards
2d ago

Cops are human and they have issues too. No one is perfect. My condolences and prayers goes to the family.

Linda Corey
3d ago

here in Arizona it was retired chief of the Maricopa county corrections facility pointed a gun at police here in Phoenix they didn't shoot him because they knew who he was so he got away with it

hobo 45
2d ago

yep another one bites the dust. what is this now for the Clintons 156 or 157 I dont remember. pour feller just knew to much and was lookin for a way out just wait and see theres goin to be alot more

