Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"Fall Preview" Memories of TV GuideHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
This New York Farm Has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the CountryTravel Maven
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Related
westsidenewsny.com
Time Machine Music Fest in Hilton to support cancer research
The Edelman-Gardner Cancer Research Foundation will be presenting the Time Machine Music Fest on September 10, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., at the West Creek Lodge and Party House, 447 Manitou Road, Hilton. All are invited to come celebrate life, sing some songs, dance a few dances and do something good to support cancer research.
westsidenewsny.com
50/50 Raffle to benefit Seymour Library
Time is running out to buy a ticket for the Seymour Library’s 50/50 Raffle to benefit their Fill Our Bookshelves campaign to add to the library’s book collection. The prize is 50% of the money taken in by the sale of raffle tickets through 1 p.m. on August 18. More than $500 in tickets have already been sold. Tickets can be purchased in the library, 161 East Avenue, Brockport, until the drawing on August 18. Tickets are: one for $5, four for $10, and 10 for $20. Library hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Warrior Benefit Concert in Rochester supports veterans who received physical and emotional wounds
Event organizers said the guests of honor this year are Korean War veteran Roger Hill and Vietnam War veteran Manny Silva.
thechallengernews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westsidenewsny.com
Marilyn Buell Clay
Marilyn (Buell) Clay was born on November 18, 1934 in Hilton to Arlona Buell. Marilyn died June 28, 2022 in The Legacy assisted living home in Billings, Montana. She graduated from Hilton High School Class of 1953.
westsidenewsny.com
Brockport Rotary leads Canal Clean Up project
All are invited to come along with the Brockport Rotary to keep our portion of the Erie Canal an enjoyable place to walk. The group will hold a Canal Clean Up on August 25, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Afterwards club members and volunteers can gather at one of the local eateries to celebrate a job well done.
Landmark Society to host ‘inside’ downtown tour
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Lovers of the “great indoors” can rejoice: The Landmark Society will host some of the best indoors spaces in downtown Rochester. The 19th annual tour will take place Friday, September 9 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday, September 10, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets start are $29 and can be found here, and […]
westsidenewsny.com
Grief support group offered at St. George Church
St. George’s Episcopal Church in Hilton is hosting a “Loss, Grief and Healing Support Group” this fall. The meetings provide a safe, confidential environment for healing after the loss of a loved one. All are welcome. This eight week series meets in person from 6 to 7...
IN THIS ARTICLE
westsidenewsny.com
Trolley rides at transportation museum
The New York Museum of Transportation, in Rush, will once again operate its popular electric trolley rides through scenic Genesee Valley countryside on Sunday, August 21. The two-mile round trips depart the museum at 11:30 a.m., 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, and 3:30 p.m., and no reservations are required. Trolley cars operated...
Party in the Park 2022: Full music lineup announced for downtown Rochester’s summer concert series
The concerts take place every Thursday from June 16 through August 11. Here is a breakdown of everything you need to know before you go:
Park Ave. Music Fest kicks off August 13
The live and local music will throw down at The Classic, a restaurant and cocktail spot on Park Avenue. The after-party will be at ROAM Cafe.
westsidenewsny.com
Women Who Influenced Frederick Douglass at Cobblestone Arts Center in Farmington
The 1816 Farmington Quaker Meetinghouse Museum (FQMM) invites the public to attend a performance of Women Who Influenced Frederick Douglass, an original historic enactment by AKWAABA, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 20. This performance is hosted by Cobblestone Arts Center in their theatre, located at 1622 State Route 332, Farmington.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
westsidenewsny.com
Deene Irving
Spencerport, NY, 1941-2022, Passed away on, August 5, 2022 at the age of 81. Predeceased by her loving husband, Roger Irving. She is survived by her children, Tim Irving, Catherine (Michael) Mastin, Michael (Virginia) Irving and Shannon (David) Schoneman; grandchildren, Victoria, Angus, Mitchell, Hannah, Samantha and Isaac; great-grandchildren, Anna, Leila, Michael; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
‘Healthy Mom’s Program’ hosts community event to support local families
The event also connected families with the multitude of resources in Rochester that are there to support them.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Canandaigua non-profit helping families in need with school supplies
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — For one week each summer, you can find Sarah Chilson inside the gym at Canandaigua Primary-Elementary, packing hundreds of backpacks. “Four-hundred fifty-two bags for Canandaigua and 50 bags for our Victor program,” said Chilson, executive director for The Spot Canandaigua. Each bag gets stuffed with...
westsidenewsny.com
Jessica Anne Diehl
Monday, August 8, 2022, at age 36, passed away from cancer-related complications. She is survived by her parents, Marilyn, and Donald Diehl; siblings, Christina (Stephen) Selvek of Auburn, NY, Theresa (Mario) Damiani of Silver Spring, MD, Matthew (Denise) Diehl of Stow, MA, and Deborah (Norman) Hunt of Austin, PA, and 8 nieces and nephews.
Controversial speaking tour comes to Batavia
A controversial speaking tour is planning its next event in Genesee County after a venue in Rochester dropped it over backlash.
westsidenewsny.com
Fly the Ford and experience the golden age of aviation history
The Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is bringing the first-ever mass produced airliner to Brockport’s Ledgedale Airpark August 18 through 21, and the public is invited to take a flight. The Ford Tri-Motor 5-AT flew its first flight on December 1, 1928. It was sold to Transcontinental Air Transport (TAT,...
WHEC TV-10
School supply giveaway and family resource fair
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health is hosting a free event on Friday where families can connect with community resources—and get supplies for the upcoming school year. Each student will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies, and children of all ages will be able to fill...
iheart.com
Lonsberry: THE FIREMAN AND THE FRIED CHICKEN
The most complex problems are usually avoided by the simplest principles. The suspicions and prejudices between blacks and whites in America are complicated and never ending. They seem to grow worse with every passing day, with discord and distrust ever on the rise. And much of what we do to fight racism only seems to promote racism, leaving us worse off than when we started.
Comments / 1