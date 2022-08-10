Time is running out to buy a ticket for the Seymour Library’s 50/50 Raffle to benefit their Fill Our Bookshelves campaign to add to the library’s book collection. The prize is 50% of the money taken in by the sale of raffle tickets through 1 p.m. on August 18. More than $500 in tickets have already been sold. Tickets can be purchased in the library, 161 East Avenue, Brockport, until the drawing on August 18. Tickets are: one for $5, four for $10, and 10 for $20. Library hours are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BROCKPORT, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO