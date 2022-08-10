Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Southern Indiana man helps raise money for family in need to purchase a moped
AUSTIN, Ind. (WDRB) -- A chain of events brought new friends together and changed the life of one southern Indiana father. The connection between the two new friends started with a joke. There was a Facebook post that appeared to be making fun of a man on his bike in a pharmacy drive-thru window.
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
WNDU
Medical Moment: Tips to ease snoring severity
The Four Winds Invitational takes place all weekend, with the final round on Sunday. Candidate challenges opponent’s residency in St. Joseph County Assessor race. One candidate claimed his opponent fails to meet the residency requirements needed to run in November.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Shannon Family Farms
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest are Kelly and Sophia Shannon with Shannon Family Farms. Shannon Family Farms has a variety of family, friendly activities for all. Visit the website here.
WNDU
Candidate challenges opponent’s residency in St. Joseph County Assessor race
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Friday brought a reassessment of the assessor’s race in St. Joseph County. One candidate claimed the other failed to meet the residency requirements needed to run in November. The candidate in question, Republican Mike Castellon, bought a home in Port Charlotte, Fla., in...
Indiana Residents To Receive State Checks
Indiana locals will gain from a refund package of $545.3 million, the announcement got made in July. This benefit is because the state has an automatic taxpayer law. What are the terms of this policy? Hoosiers get some money back from any excess state capital. It happens when state reserves are 12.5% or higher of general fund appropriations. This fund amount excludes K-12 education reserves. (source)
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana farmland values push higher
A new report from the Seventh Federal Reserve District in Chicago shows the value of good Indiana farmland has skyrocketed over the past 12 months, climbing 25% compared to the same period last year. The Fed’s quarterly land values report shows the increase over the past three months was not as strong, climbing just one percent between April 1 and July 1 of this year.
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
wkyufm.org
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one. McCarty said he and his team […]
WISH-TV
Indiana ranks as one of the top most out of shape states in the country
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The United States is one of the healthiest countries in the world and when it comes to the Hoosier state we have some work to do. According to a study by researchers at RunReview.com, Indiana ranks as the 10th most out of shape state in the nation based on several categories.
Indiana Bison farm one of this year's featured farmers at the Indiana State Fair
On approximately 320 acres across the rolling hills of Greene County, Indiana you will find the Red Frazier Bison Ranch.
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC drops quarantine, distancing recommendations for COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Friday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WNDU
Michiana community pays respects to Rep. Jackie Walorski at funeral, burial services
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Many said their last goodbyes on Thursday to Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski at her funeral and burial services. Walorski, two of her staffers, and a Nappanee woman were killed in a crash in Elkhart County last week. Walorski served on the House Ways and Means Committee. She was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012 after previously serving three terms in the state’s legislature.
WRBI Radio
JCD student wins sheep showman award at Indiana State Fair
Indianapolis, IN — An Osgood resident is a state champion showman. Riley McGhee of Osgood won Champion Expert Sheep Showman this week at the Indiana State Fair. McGhee is a student at Jac-Cen-Del High School. The Indiana State Fair runs through next Sunday and is closed Monday and Tuesday.
WANE-TV
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live nationwide
INDIANAPOLIS — People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in. Business and personal finance site Kiplinger used calculations of living expenses...
wbiw.com
Spotted Lanternfly is now in Northern and Southern Indiana
INDIANA – Spotted lanternfly (SLF) (Lycorma delicatula) was found in late July in Huntington, Indiana. This federally regulated invasive species is a serious new pest that harms plants by slowing their growth and reducing fruit production, especially in vineyards and orchards. Finding this pest this far north of last...
witzamfm.com
25 new conservation officers graduate training
Local Sources- The DNR Division of Law Enforcement held graduation ceremonies today at the Indiana Government Center South in Indianapolis. Twenty-five new Indiana Conservation Officers officially joined the division during the event. Conservation Officer Andrew Harmon, the 2021 James D. Pitzer Officer of the Year, administered the oath of office...
WTHI
New Indiana abortion law effecting foster care
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to Indiana Foster care there are 6,200 licensed parents able to adopt. That number more than doubles when looking at the amount of children looking for a permanent home. Indiana's newest abortion law has raised interest for families wanting to adopt children, specifically infants.
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
