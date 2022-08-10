Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
CPD Supt. David Brown faces additional criticism over firing of Robert Boik
Police Superintendent David Brown is facing additional criticism over the firing of the director of the office that is responsible for implementing court ordered reforms.
fox32chicago.com
Victim of disgraced former Chicago police sergeant files lawsuit, speaks out
CHICAGO - Two victims linked to disgraced ex-Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts have filed a lawsuit to get a report released. The 33-page document shows the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recommended Alvin Jones be fired for falsifying reports against two people who were arrested in 2005. The report...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral candidate Ald. King calls for top cop to be fired over ongoing violence
CHICAGO - Chicago's newest candidate for mayor is blaming Lori Lightfoot’s alleged failures on what she calls the mayor’s "my way or the highway" style of governing. Fourth Ward City Council member Sophia King calls violent crime the "number one, number two and number three" top issue for Chicago voters. She joins a chorus of critics calling for Police Supt. David Brown to be fired.
Plans underway to pay CPD officers extra to combat crime on CTA trains
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new plan to combat ongoing crime on the CTA.The agency is taking action after numbers like this: showing 530 reports of violent crime so far this year. That's up from 412 this time last year and a steady increase since 2015.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the details on a renewed deal aimed at keeping riders safe. The plan involves officers choosing to do CTA detail on their days off will be paid time and a half, the officer's straight pay rate. CBS 2 obtained this internal Chicago police memo. It says:"The CTA has renewed its...
Investigators recommend that Chicago police sergeant who worked under convicted ex-cop Ronald Watts be fired
CHICAGO — Victims of disgraced police Sergeant Ronald Watts spoke on Friday following the release of a report that recommended an officer who worked under Watts should have been fired. On Friday, a news conference was held by the attorneys of some of Watts’ victims to respond to the report by the Civilian Office of […]
Chicago crime: Police warn of armed robberies in Roseland, Fernwood
Chicago police are warning the city's Roseland and Fernwood neighborhoods about recent armed robberies.
CTA Red Line shooting victim was a father, aspiring lawyer
CHICAGO (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed last weekend on the CTA Red Line was a loving father and aspiring lawyer who studied at Roosevelt University.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the man's mother.That shooting at the 79th Street Red Line stop in the early morning last Saturday ended in the death of 29-year-old Diunte Moon. Police released surveillance video of the suspects.Police said after a brief conversation, one of them took out a gun and shot Moon. His mother said he had been working extra shifts to pay for a big birthday party for his 8-year-old...
Chicago police involved in shooting on Near West Side; 1 in custody, no officers injured
Chicago police said a CPD officer was involved with a shooting on the Near West Side Friday afternoon.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago police brass will divert cops from neighborhoods to secure film sets, emails say
Days after someone threw a suspected explosive device onto a downtown film set, at least two Chicago police commanders are being ordered to take cops from patrol duties to sit on TV and movie production locations Friday and Saturday, according to CPD emails shared with CWBChicago. One of the affected...
Some Chicago police officers to get pay bump for taking CTA patrol shifts
The Chicago Transit Authority announced a new agreement with the Chicago Police Department Thursday. In a statement, the CTA said that the volunteer CPD officers will now be paid time and half when patrolling CTA properties.
The 2023 Chicago mayoral election: Who’s in and who’s out?
CHICAGO — Crime, taxes, education and public safety are just a few of the issues Chicagoans need their next mayor to address. The city is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which defined current Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, and the next mayor will be waking into the aftermath. JUMP TO: Who’s In? | Who’s Out? WGN […]
3 men accused of shooting off-duty CPD officer last month plead not guilty
28-year-old Demitrius Harrell, 22-year-old Justen Krismantis, and 22-year-old Bryant Hayes plead not guilty to attempted murder charges of off-duty CPD Danny Golden.
City of Chicago Defies Court Order to Release COPA Report on Watts
The City of Chicago as of Wednesday has defied a judge’s order to release an unredacted report on its investigation into disgraced former Chicago Police Sgt. Ronald Watts, dragging its feet again in the biggest scandal in the history of the Chicago Police Department. Time and time again, defendants...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with aggravated assault of a police officer
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. Raymond Comer, 37, faces one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
Chicago violence: Woman killed in Auburn Gresham shooting ID'd, 4 others wounded, authorities say
The 19-year-old woman killed in a shooting that wounded four others has been identified, authorities said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police shoot gunman during altercation in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A person is in custody after being shot and critically wounded by a Chicago police officer during an altercation Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of South May Street and approached...
Man, 62, fatally shot in the head in Englewood
CHICAGO — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Friday night. The man was sitting in his car at a stop sign on the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11 p.m. when shots were fired. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced […]
Chicago shooting: Man shot in head, killed at stop sign in Englewood ID'd
A man was fatally shot at a stop sign on Chicago's South Side late Friday night, police said.
Two auto makes are at center of car-theft craze, sheriff says
Carjackings have been a problem in Chicago for awhile, but now authorities are seeing a huge increase in car thefts targeting two different makes — a spike fueled by social media.
CBS News
4 dead, 11 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead and 11 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least one of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old girl is among three shot and wounded in East Garfield Park Friday night.
