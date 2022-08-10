ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Victim of disgraced former Chicago police sergeant files lawsuit, speaks out

CHICAGO - Two victims linked to disgraced ex-Chicago Police Sergeant Ronald Watts have filed a lawsuit to get a report released. The 33-page document shows the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) recommended Alvin Jones be fired for falsifying reports against two people who were arrested in 2005. The report...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral candidate Ald. King calls for top cop to be fired over ongoing violence

CHICAGO - Chicago's newest candidate for mayor is blaming Lori Lightfoot’s alleged failures on what she calls the mayor’s "my way or the highway" style of governing. Fourth Ward City Council member Sophia King calls violent crime the "number one, number two and number three" top issue for Chicago voters. She joins a chorus of critics calling for Police Supt. David Brown to be fired.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Plans underway to pay CPD officers extra to combat crime on CTA trains

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There's a new plan to combat ongoing crime on the CTA.The agency is taking action after numbers like this: showing 530 reports of violent crime so far this year. That's up from 412 this time last year and a steady increase since 2015.CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot has the details on a renewed deal aimed at keeping riders safe. The plan involves officers choosing to do CTA detail on their days off will be paid time and a half, the officer's straight pay rate. CBS 2 obtained this internal Chicago police memo. It says:"The CTA has renewed its...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

CTA Red Line shooting victim was a father, aspiring lawyer

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man who was shot and killed last weekend on the CTA Red Line was a loving father and aspiring lawyer who studied at Roosevelt University.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas spoke to the man's mother.That shooting at the 79th Street Red Line stop in the early morning last Saturday ended in the death of 29-year-old Diunte Moon. Police released surveillance video of the suspects.Police said after a brief conversation, one of them took out a gun and shot Moon. His mother said he had been working extra shifts to pay for a big birthday party for his 8-year-old...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Beck
Person
Rahm Emanuel
Person
David Brown
Person
Arne Duncan
Person
Lori Lightfoot
WGN News

The 2023 Chicago mayoral election: Who’s in and who’s out?

CHICAGO — Crime, taxes, education and public safety are just a few of the issues Chicagoans need their next mayor to address. The city is emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic, which defined current Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s tenure, and the next mayor will be waking into the aftermath. JUMP TO: Who’s In? | Who’s Out? WGN […]
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#Chicago Mayor#The Bureau Of Patrol#Chicago Public Schools#Police Board#Cpd S Office
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with aggravated assault of a police officer

CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with aggravated assault of a peace officer. Raymond Comer, 37, faces one felony count of aggravated assault of a peace officer, one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, one felony count of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police shoot gunman during altercation in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A person is in custody after being shot and critically wounded by a Chicago police officer during an altercation Thursday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Two officers responded to a Shotspotter alert around 11 p.m. in the 5300 block of South May Street and approached...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WGN News

Man, 62, fatally shot in the head in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 62-year-old man was fatally shot in the head Friday night. The man was sitting in his car at a stop sign on the 800 block of West 71st Street around 11 p.m. when shots were fired. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced […]
CBS News

4 dead, 11 wounded in weekend shootings in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead and 11 others are wounded in shootings across the city as of Saturday. At least one of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 17-year-old girl is among three shot and wounded in East Garfield Park Friday night.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy