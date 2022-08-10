CASEVILLE TWP, MI — A man is dead after a wave knocked him into the Saginaw Bay, then a suspected rip current kept him from getting to safety. During the 11 a.m.-hour on Thursday, Aug. 11, two 65-year-old men from Oakland County’s Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the bay’s rough waters in Huron County’s Caseville Township. A wave knocked the men down, with one able to get back to shore.

