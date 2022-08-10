Read full article on original website
Water main break forces boil water advisory for almost 1 million Michigan residents
About 935,000 people in southeastern Michigan were advised to boil their drinking water Saturday after a break was reported in a critical pipe. The 23 communities included Flint, Pontiac, Sterling Heights, Clinton Township, Utica and Troy, the Great Lakes Water Authority said. Crews identified the location of the leak, which...
Gov. Whitmer activates Emergency Operations Center after major water main break, boil water advisory
LANSING, MI – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday, Aug. 13, activated the State Emergency Operations Center with 13 Metro Detroit communities under a boil-water advisory after a major water-main break. The advisory initially was estimated to impact 935,000 people in 23 communities but the list has since been reduced...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan lifts no-contact recommendation with Huron River after reviewing water samples
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan health officials said there is no need for people and pets to continue to avoid contact with Huron River water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the decision after reviewing the samples they collected after cancer-causing hexavalent chromium was released into the water system.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main
A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
Tribar Manufacturing issues report following chemical release in Huron River
Tribar Manufacturing issued a report detailing what happened before and immediately after thousands of gallons of a liquid containing hexavalent chromium were released into the Huron River.
UPDATE: Boil Water Advisory lifted for 11 Michigan communities
Nearly two dozen communities in at least five counties are under a boil water advisory this Saturday due to a leak in a line that distributes water to the northern part of Great Lakes Water Authority drinking water service area.
Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
High E. coli levels close Washtenaw County beach for 3rd time this summer
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For the third time this summer, a popular Washtenaw County swimming spot is closed due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The beach at Independence Lake County Park in Webster Township north of Ann Arbor closed for swimming on Wednesday, Aug. 10, after routine testing revealed unsafe levels of the bacteria, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department and Parks and Recreation Commission.
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 14
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list. Southbound Nixon Road: Southbound Nixon Road is closing Monday, Aug. 15, from Dhu Varren and Green roads to Traver Boulevard. During this closure, storm sewer construction will take place and is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 19.
Dangerous Invasive Bug Spotted In Michigan For The First Time In History
The bug is native to eastern Asia.
Pollution protestors damage vehicles at Tribar CEO’s home, police say
NORTHVILLE, MI — Protestors angry with a metro Detroit auto supplier that spilled toxic chemicals into the Huron River gathered outside the company CEO’s home in Northville this morning and damaged vehicles at the residence, police say,. Northville police say six people were detained on Friday, Aug. 12...
Water tower on former Gelman Sciences site near Ann Arbor slated for demolition
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A water tower that has long marked the former Gelman Sciences, Inc. complex just outside Ann Arbor, the source of toxic pollution spreading for decades in local groundwater, is coming down. A demolition company specializing in the dismantling of water towers is seeking permits for the...
Man dies after wave, rip current take him into Saginaw Bay
CASEVILLE TWP, MI — A man is dead after a wave knocked him into the Saginaw Bay, then a suspected rip current kept him from getting to safety. During the 11 a.m.-hour on Thursday, Aug. 11, two 65-year-old men from Oakland County’s Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the bay’s rough waters in Huron County’s Caseville Township. A wave knocked the men down, with one able to get back to shore.
Michigan plant ignored alarm hundreds of times before chemical discharge in river
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- An operator ignored and then overrode an alarm more than 450 times ahead of a large toxic chemical spill into Michigan's Huron River last month, documents filed by state regulators now show. Tribar Manufacturing released approximately 10,000 gallons of material containing approximately 5% hexavalent chromium into...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s TheRide introducing new half-fare pass, reducing fare costs in August
ANN ARBOR – Riding the bus around Tree Town just got cheaper. The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, is dropping the prices of one-day unlimited ride passes and 30-day passes starting Aug. 28. The organization is also introducing a half-fare one-day pass, a new, low-cost option...
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
michiganradio.org
Police respond to disturbance outside home of Tribar Technologies CEO after chemical discharge
Police responded to a report of a disturbance Friday morning near the home of Tribar Technology CEO Kevin Cramton, according to the City of Northville Police Department. Tribar is the company responsible for the discharge of a carcinogenic chemical into the Huron River system late last month. A woman who...
CDC suggests masking in just 10 Michigan counties, as COVID cools in metro Detroit
Michigan has 10 counties at a high COVID Community Level, down from 18 counties last week, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data from Thursday, Aug. 11. The CDC uses calculations called Community Levels to determine COVID risk. It puts counties in one of three buckets: low, medium or high.
Ann Arbor road near University of Michigan’s North Campus closing for construction
ANN ARBOR, MI - An Ann Arbor road near the University of Michigan’s North Campus and serving several new housing developments in the city’s northeastern corner is closing in one direction for construction. Beginning Monday, Aug. 15, southbound Nixon Road is closing to through traffic from Dhu Varren...
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
