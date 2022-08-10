ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitmore Lake, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Boil water notice issued for 13 Metro Detroit communities due to leak in GLWA’s largest water main

A precautionary boil water notice was issued for 13 communities on Saturday after a water main break caused a loss of pressure in the morning. The advisory initially covered 23 Metro Detroit communities Saturday morning, but was updated to include only 13 by Saturday afternoon. The advisory was lifted for the following communities: Clinton Township, Flint, Flint Township, Rochester Hills, Pontiac, Auburn Hills, Orion Township, Utica, Troy, Sterling Heights and Lapeer.
Whitmore Lake, MI
Washtenaw County, MI
Webster, MI
Washtenaw County, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
The Ann Arbor News

High E. coli levels close Washtenaw County beach for 3rd time this summer

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - For the third time this summer, a popular Washtenaw County swimming spot is closed due to high levels of E. coli bacteria. The beach at Independence Lake County Park in Webster Township north of Ann Arbor closed for swimming on Wednesday, Aug. 10, after routine testing revealed unsafe levels of the bacteria, according to the Washtenaw County Health Department and Parks and Recreation Commission.
The Ann Arbor News

Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Aug. 14

ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. Here’s a list. Southbound Nixon Road: Southbound Nixon Road is closing Monday, Aug. 15, from Dhu Varren and Green roads to Traver Boulevard. During this closure, storm sewer construction will take place and is expected to last until Friday, Aug. 19.
Man dies after wave, rip current take him into Saginaw Bay

CASEVILLE TWP, MI — A man is dead after a wave knocked him into the Saginaw Bay, then a suspected rip current kept him from getting to safety. During the 11 a.m.-hour on Thursday, Aug. 11, two 65-year-old men from Oakland County’s Commerce Township were standing on a sandbar in the bay’s rough waters in Huron County’s Caseville Township. A wave knocked the men down, with one able to get back to shore.
