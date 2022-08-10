ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seekonk, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Missing teen found, North Providence police say

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department said a missing teen was found Saturday evening. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing. McDonald is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown straight...
NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Interstate 95 in Providence, police say

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Saturday a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence. The single-motorcycle crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the south side of I-95, north of Thurbers Avenue. No further information was immediately released. ABC 6...
1420 WBSM

Police Search for Fairhaven Store Smash and Grab Suspect

FAIRHAVEN — Police are searching for a suspect who broke a window and took items from the Euro at Phoenix store in Fairhaven Village on Thursday morning. In a release, police said the man broke the window of the 24 Center St. store between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Thursday before helping himself to a few items that were within reach.
FAIRHAVEN, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seekonk, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Seekonk, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WPRI 12 News

Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
1420 WBSM

Taunton Fatal OUI Crash Suspect to Be Released

TAUNTON — The suspect in a fatal crash last year in Taunton that allegedly involved drugs and alcohol will likely be released on bail after the state's highest court decided prosecutors could not hold him before his trial. On Friday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial court published an opinion upholding...
TAUNTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Person seriously injured in Providence highway crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — State police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence on Saturday. Crews responded to the southbound lane north of Thurbers Avenue. Police said one person had serious injuries. An NBC 10 News crew observed the Medical Examiner arrive on scene. No further information...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

1 dead, 1 passenger injured in Attleboro car crash

(WJAR) — A car crash on Friday evening left one person dead and a passenger injured in Attleboro, Massachusetts. According to the Attleboro fire chief, fire and police crews responded to the scene at 5:20 p.m. in the area of South Avenue at West Street. First responders discovered a vehicle crashed into a tree.
ATTLEBORO, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Bank Robbery#Santander Bank#Rockland Trust Bank
WPRI 12 News

Family seeks safer streets after deadly crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s been a week since Ka Xiong was killed on her way home in Providence. The 79-year-old was walking from the Peace & Plenty Community Garden on August 6 when she was struck by a car at the Intersection of Potters Avenue and Baxter Street. The Xiong family says they want […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Police: 2 juveniles crash possibly stolen car

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a fence in Providence early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Public and Milk streets. Providence police said two juveniles crashed the car that was possibly stolen. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed one person...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Pawtucket police charge woman for possessing 10 kilograms of meth

(WJAR) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Thursday it arrested a woman who was allegedly in possession of a package with 10 kilograms of suspected meth. Investigators said a suspicious package had been sent from California to a Jefferson Avenue apartment building in Pawtucket. After executing a search warrant,...
PAWTUCKET, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Block Island Times

Melee on BI ferry causes Mass Casualty Incident response

Between social media and eye-witness accounts, there was plenty of evidence of an out-of-control situation at Ballard’s Beach Resort and on the Block Island Ferry on Monday during and after Ballard’s Reggae Festival that this year was held on Victory Day. As Tuesday wore on, more videos appeared.
ABC6.com

New Bedford police arrest man, woman on gun charges

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Thursday that a man and woman were arrested earlier this week on gun charges. Police responded to the intersection of Rivet and County streets Tuesday for an altercation involving a gun. When they arrived, the area was cleared. However, while...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Repeat animal cruelty suspect arrested following seizure of 36 animals

(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man and his girlfriend were arrested and charged with three counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals earlier this August. Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend Danielle Lefrancois, 22, were arrested on Aug. 1, making this Ellis' third cruelty case since January 2022.
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

One dead, one rescued by bystanders after fiery crash in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO — Chief Scott Lachance reports that the Attleboro Fire Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Attleboro Fire responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of South Avenue at West Street. Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and was fully engulfed in flames.
ATTLEBORO, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford man sentenced up to a decade for 2020 shooting

(WJAR) — A New Bedford man was sentenced up to ten years in state prison in connection with a shooting in New Bedford, Massachusetts in July 2020. Giovanni Vale-Valentin pled guilty in Fall River Superior Court to charges including two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, two counts of attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and one count of carrying an illegal firearm.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy