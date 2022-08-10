Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Are power outages going to be more common?PHCC of MAMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
ABC6.com
Missing teen found, North Providence police say
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Police Department said a missing teen was found Saturday evening. Police said 14-year-old Ciara Primental was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants before she went missing. McDonald is described as a white female with brown eyes, brown straight...
Turnto10.com
Caught on camera: East Providence man arrested for several car break-ins
(WJAR) — An East Providence man who was arrested on Wednesday in connection with several break-ins around the city will soon face similar charges in Providence. Providence police said Saturday that they were working to charge 46-year-old Kevin Cunha, the man police said was caught on camera breaking into cars.
ABC6.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on Interstate 95 in Providence, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said Saturday a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence. The single-motorcycle crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the south side of I-95, north of Thurbers Avenue. No further information was immediately released. ABC 6...
Police Search for Fairhaven Store Smash and Grab Suspect
FAIRHAVEN — Police are searching for a suspect who broke a window and took items from the Euro at Phoenix store in Fairhaven Village on Thursday morning. In a release, police said the man broke the window of the 24 Center St. store between 6:30 and 7 a.m. Thursday before helping himself to a few items that were within reach.
Motorcyclist killed in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on I-95 South in Providence on Saturday afternoon. Rhode Island State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened just north of the Thurbers Avenue exit shortly after 2:30 p.m. According to state police, the bike collided with a highway barrier. The victim was pronounced […]
Taunton Fatal OUI Crash Suspect to Be Released
TAUNTON — The suspect in a fatal crash last year in Taunton that allegedly involved drugs and alcohol will likely be released on bail after the state's highest court decided prosecutors could not hold him before his trial. On Friday, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial court published an opinion upholding...
Turnto10.com
Person seriously injured in Providence highway crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — State police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 in Providence on Saturday. Crews responded to the southbound lane north of Thurbers Avenue. Police said one person had serious injuries. An NBC 10 News crew observed the Medical Examiner arrive on scene. No further information...
Turnto10.com
1 dead, 1 passenger injured in Attleboro car crash
(WJAR) — A car crash on Friday evening left one person dead and a passenger injured in Attleboro, Massachusetts. According to the Attleboro fire chief, fire and police crews responded to the scene at 5:20 p.m. in the area of South Avenue at West Street. First responders discovered a vehicle crashed into a tree.
1 dead, 1 hurt in Attleboro crash
South Avenue is currently shut down in the area of West Street.
Family seeks safer streets after deadly crash
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – It’s been a week since Ka Xiong was killed on her way home in Providence. The 79-year-old was walking from the Peace & Plenty Community Garden on August 6 when she was struck by a car at the Intersection of Potters Avenue and Baxter Street. The Xiong family says they want […]
ABC6.com
Police: 2 juveniles crash possibly stolen car
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a fence in Providence early Friday morning. The crash happened just after 1 a.m. near Public and Milk streets. Providence police said two juveniles crashed the car that was possibly stolen. ABC 6 News crews at the scene witnessed one person...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police charge woman for possessing 10 kilograms of meth
(WJAR) — The Pawtucket Police Department said Thursday it arrested a woman who was allegedly in possession of a package with 10 kilograms of suspected meth. Investigators said a suspicious package had been sent from California to a Jefferson Avenue apartment building in Pawtucket. After executing a search warrant,...
Block Island Times
Melee on BI ferry causes Mass Casualty Incident response
Between social media and eye-witness accounts, there was plenty of evidence of an out-of-control situation at Ballard’s Beach Resort and on the Block Island Ferry on Monday during and after Ballard’s Reggae Festival that this year was held on Victory Day. As Tuesday wore on, more videos appeared.
ABC6.com
New Bedford police arrest man, woman on gun charges
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said Thursday that a man and woman were arrested earlier this week on gun charges. Police responded to the intersection of Rivet and County streets Tuesday for an altercation involving a gun. When they arrived, the area was cleared. However, while...
whdh.com
Two teens arraigned in connection with Brockton homicide
BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Brockton teens were arraigned on murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a Brockton man, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office. Tashawn Brown, 17, of Brockton, and Jeremy Depina, 16, of Brockton, were arraigned in Brockton Superior Court, each charged...
Jessica Lugo, of Roxbury, charged with armed robbery after gaining job at cannabis shop under fake name and assisting in robbery of store, officials say
A Roxbury woman who was hired at a cannabis shop under a fake name and later claimed to be the victim of an armed robbery was arraigned yesterday on charges that she participated in the gunpoint robbery, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said. Jessica Lugo, 27, was arraigned Thursday...
Turnto10.com
Repeat animal cruelty suspect arrested following seizure of 36 animals
(WJAR) — A Pawtucket man and his girlfriend were arrested and charged with three counts of unnecessary cruelty to animals earlier this August. Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals said 21-year-old Scott Ellis and his girlfriend Danielle Lefrancois, 22, were arrested on Aug. 1, making this Ellis' third cruelty case since January 2022.
fallriverreporter.com
One dead, one rescued by bystanders after fiery crash in Attleboro
ATTLEBORO — Chief Scott Lachance reports that the Attleboro Fire Department responded to a fatal single-vehicle crash this evening. At approximately 5:20 p.m., Attleboro Fire responded to a report of a serious motor vehicle crash in the area of South Avenue at West Street. Upon arrival, first responders found a vehicle that had crashed into a tree and was fully engulfed in flames.
Police arrest Fitchburg man in connection with double shooting that left one woman dead in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police arrested a Fitchburg man Thursday morning in connection with a double shooting that killed a 41-year-old woman back in July. Keith Jones, 32, was arrested just before 10 a.m. after nearly a month-long investigation of a homicide that occurred at 629 Cambridge Street on July 16.
Turnto10.com
New Bedford man sentenced up to a decade for 2020 shooting
(WJAR) — A New Bedford man was sentenced up to ten years in state prison in connection with a shooting in New Bedford, Massachusetts in July 2020. Giovanni Vale-Valentin pled guilty in Fall River Superior Court to charges including two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, two counts of attempted assault and battery by discharge of a firearm and one count of carrying an illegal firearm.
