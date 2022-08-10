ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, WV

erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Conducting DUI Patrols this Weekend as Part of Operation Nighthawk

Pennsylvania State Police are conducting roving DUI patrols through the state this weekend as part of Operation Nighthawk, according to a news release. The DUI enforcement combines municipal and regional law enforcement agencies with state police troopers throughout the area to target impaired drivers, troopers said. The operation includes classroom instruction, speakers and current case law updates, followed by multiple nights of enforcement.
CBS Philly

Operation Nighthawk aims to crackdown on drunk drivers across Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Operation Nighthawk is spreading across the Commonwealth on Saturday night --- aimed at putting the brakes on drunk drivers.The initiative remembers Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, and a pedestrian. All three were killed on Interstate 95 in March by an alleged drunk driver.About 80 troopers and police officers from across the Philly region are heading out Saturday night. As these officers leave, their mission to stop impaired drivers takes on new urgency.Before patrolling the streets for impaired drivers, Abington police sergeant Joseph Blythe says he and 80 officers and troopers met with the families...
WTAJ

Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
YourErie

Pennsylvania State Police investigate retail theft at Kohls

Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating retail thefts that took place on July 18 and August 12. These thefts took place at Kohl’s Department Store located at 1906 Keystone Drive in Summit Township. The two male suspects reportedly took over $600 in merchandise. The suspects were last seen leaving the store without purchasing the items […]
Lootpress

Man leads police in car chase across county lines with stolen vehicle

COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on Thursday, July 22 following a vehicle pursuit which comprised multiple counties. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s department indicate that, after attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Comfort area for several violations, deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit which would also involve the West Virginia State Police.
CBS Pittsburgh

State police locate missing 14-year-old Jenna Perlick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing 14-year-old girl from Elizabeth Township. Jenna Perlick has been located and safe, Pennsylvania State Police said on Twitter on Thursday.Police previously said she was seen with a man in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland registration 6DJ2172. Law enforcement told KDKA-TV that the vehicle was found by state police in Butler County with an adult man. It is not clear where the teenager was found or if anyone is facing charges. 
