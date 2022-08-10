Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Conducting DUI Patrols this Weekend as Part of Operation Nighthawk
Pennsylvania State Police are conducting roving DUI patrols through the state this weekend as part of Operation Nighthawk, according to a news release. The DUI enforcement combines municipal and regional law enforcement agencies with state police troopers throughout the area to target impaired drivers, troopers said. The operation includes classroom instruction, speakers and current case law updates, followed by multiple nights of enforcement.
Florida man arrested in West Virginia for abducting 14-year-old
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody in Nicholas County after allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl. A press release from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office said that 47-year-old Thomas Edward Grossman III was traveling back to Florida when deputies found his vehicle in the Summersville area. They say a juvenile female was in the […]
Man shot dead at Pennsylvania Sheetz parking lot by Lyft driver
Pennsylvania- A man was killed on Thursday night in a Sheetz parking lot. Police are investigating the death of a Lyft passenger in Wilkins Township after the passenger and driver got into an argument, according to KDKA. The outlet reports that the driver allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the passenger in the chest, […]
erienewsnow.com
Man Charged with Kidnapping 14-Year-Old Girl, Taking Her to West Virginia after Meeting on Social Media
A man faces felony charges for kidnapping a 14-year-old girl he met on social media and taking her to West Virginia, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The victim was reported missing Aug. 9 from her Amity Township residence in Erie County. The investigation determined Thomas Grossman III, 47, started a...
Operation Nighthawk aims to crackdown on drunk drivers across Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Operation Nighthawk is spreading across the Commonwealth on Saturday night --- aimed at putting the brakes on drunk drivers.The initiative remembers Pennsylvania State Troopers Martin Mack and Branden Sisca, and a pedestrian. All three were killed on Interstate 95 in March by an alleged drunk driver.About 80 troopers and police officers from across the Philly region are heading out Saturday night. As these officers leave, their mission to stop impaired drivers takes on new urgency.Before patrolling the streets for impaired drivers, Abington police sergeant Joseph Blythe says he and 80 officers and troopers met with the families...
West Virginia teen found after reported missing in Marshall County
WEST VIRGINIA – 15-year-old Jamel Ishmal Ezeikel Smith was found in Marshall County after being reported missing. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says he is safe.
Metro News
3 Fayette County adults going to prison for roles in little girl’s death
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — A Fayette County father and two women are going to prison for 3 to 15 years for mistreating the man’s young daughter and then ignoring her when she got sick before she died. Eight-year-old Raylee Browning’s father, his girlfriend at the time and her sister...
Three facing charges in attempted robbery, assault of West Virginia man
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three men are facing charges after they were accused of assaulting a West Virginia man they tried to rob at a party. Tyler Bumgardner, 18 of Everett, Jadin Zinn, 18 of Clearville and Xavier Barger, 19 of Rawlings, Maryland are charged with attempted robbery, aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and […]
Pennsylvania State Police investigate retail theft at Kohls
Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating retail thefts that took place on July 18 and August 12. These thefts took place at Kohl’s Department Store located at 1906 Keystone Drive in Summit Township. The two male suspects reportedly took over $600 in merchandise. The suspects were last seen leaving the store without purchasing the items […]
Cumberland County cop won’t face criminal charges after crash that killed repairman
An off-duty East Pennsboro police sergeant could have avoided killing a service worker on Interstate 81 last spring with safer driving, but his actions did not merit criminal charges, the Dauphin County district attorney ruled last week. District Attorney Fran Chardo told PennLive his office has declined to file any...
Man leads police in car chase across county lines with stolen vehicle
COMFORT, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested on Thursday, July 22 following a vehicle pursuit which comprised multiple counties. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s department indicate that, after attempting to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the Comfort area for several violations, deputies engaged in a vehicle pursuit which would also involve the West Virginia State Police.
Suspect In $8K Ulta Beauty Theft Nabbed At Crime Scene, Wanted Out Of PA: West Windsor Police
A suspect in an Ulta Beauty theft totaling $8,000 was arrested as she returned to the crime scene and was found to be wanted out of Pennsylvania and several other areas, authorities said. Three women hid more than $8,000 worth of designer fragrances in bags brought with them to the...
WMUR.com
Man found not guilty in New Hampshire motorcycle crash trial now in ICE custody in Pennsylvania
CONCORD, N.H. — News 9 Investigates has learned that a man found not guilty of causing a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire in 2019 is in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials in Pennsylvania. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, a citizen of Ukraine, is being held...
State police locate missing 14-year-old Jenna Perlick
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — State police have located a missing 14-year-old girl from Elizabeth Township. Jenna Perlick has been located and safe, Pennsylvania State Police said on Twitter on Thursday.Police previously said she was seen with a man in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu with Maryland registration 6DJ2172. Law enforcement told KDKA-TV that the vehicle was found by state police in Butler County with an adult man. It is not clear where the teenager was found or if anyone is facing charges.
WDTV
Federal indictment dropped against W.Va. pharmacists accused of fueling drug epidemic
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A federal indictment was dropped against two West Virginia pharmacists and a drug company accused of fueling West Virginia’s drug epidemic on Thursday. A federal judge in Ohio dismissed the indictment against Devonna Miller-West, the former owner of Westside Pharmacy in Oceana, who was charged...
Widow of West Virginia man killed on Myrtle Beach vacation wants 'death penalty or life' in prison for suspect
A West Virginia woman wants "the death penalty or life without parole" for the suspect accused of shooting at her husband eight times and killing him while they were on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in July. The Myrtle Beach Police Department on July 7 charged Quentin Ahmad Jean,...
OK woman waives preliminary hearing in meth baby case
JAY, Okla. – A Delaware County woman who used methamphetamine prior to giving birth waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Sueanna Raylee George, 26, of Jay is charged in Delaware County District Court in Jay with child neglect. She is free on $40,000 bail and was ordered to return to court on Jan. 30 […]
Shoplifter caught red handed during early morning burglary in Harborcreek
On August 13 at approximately 4:29 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to a burglar alarm at the Country Fair on 4753 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek. Upon arrival, police found that a suspect had forced their way into the store through a storefront window. Troopers then found a male suspect within the store who was […]
Pennsylvania Man Loses Guns During Move in Susquehanna County
It's safe to say just about everyone has lost something in a move, but a Pennsylvania man's loss has eyebrows raised. Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating what started as a gun-owner thinking he was just forgetful turning into a stolen weapon complaint. Troopers say a 49-year-old Telford, Pennsylvania...
Coast Guard seizes 40 sharks illegally caught off Texas coast
The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks illegally caught off southern Texas coast.
