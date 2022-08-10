Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
One killed, three hurt in Thursday crash near Aberdeen
BROWN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brown County authorities say one person has died and three others were hurt in a crash Thursday north of Aberdeen. Preliminary crash information shows a Dodge Grand Caravan was north on Brown County 14 when it didn’t stop at the intersection of Highway 10.
hubcityradio.com
Update on the Brown County Fair that starts next week
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Brown County Fair begins this Monday. Brown County Fair Manager Rachel Kippley provides an update on what to look forward to. Kippley reminds everyone that the fair are still looking for more volunteers to help out. Grandstand entertainment will begin Monday & Tuesday with the Dakotah Stampede...
dakotanewsnow.com
Teachers attend Honey Bee Education Institute in Roscoe
ROSCOE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Edmunds Central is hosting a Honey Bee Education Institute where teachers from 23 other school districts will learn how to operate their own bee hives at their schools. Edmunds Central science teacher Spencer Cody created the program to not only bring bee hives to...
kfgo.com
1 dead, 3 injured in crash near Aberdeen
ABERDEEN, S.D. – One person died and three others were injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen Thursday. The South Dakota Highway Patrol said the vehicle was northbound on Brown County 14 when it ran through the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10. The vehicle hit a dip in the road and the driver lost control. The vehicle went into the east ditch and hit a tree.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
79-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash
ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — One person has died and three others were seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Aberdeen Thursday. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan was northbound on Brown County 14 when it did not stop at the stop sign at the intersection of South Dakota Highway 10.
gowatertown.net
Noem: Flags lowered at South Dakota Capitol in honor of Webster Judge Jon Flemmer
PIERRE, S.D. –Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset today (Tuesday, Aug. 9), in honor of 5th Circuit Court Presiding Judge Jon Flemmer of Webster. He became a circuit court judge in 1999 and was the longest serving...
Comments / 0