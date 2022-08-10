Read full article on original website
Bellgica
3d ago
Well obviously she has some issues, 72 y/o with walkers 🦯 don’t rob 🏦 she was in a different mindset, probably thought she was dreaming🤷🏽♀️js
Cleo Miles
3d ago
Not in her right mind ! 72 years old ! Something is seriously wrong . Hopes she has family .❤️
Elderly woman accused of attempting to rob Westside Walmart made zero threats, witness says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Christensen wore a pink flowery top and did not say or do anything threatening while allegedly attempting to rob a bank Tuesday inside the Walmart on Normandy Boulevard, a witness told Jacksonville Sheriff's Office in an arrest report. Christensen allegedly gave a bank teller a...
Double stabbing on the westside leaves 1 woman dead and another fighting for her life
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly stabbing over on the westside. Inside one of Addison Landing Apartment Homes JSO says a young woman was stabbed to death and another woman, also stabbed, is in the hospital fighting for her life. “Oh my god,...
Early morning shooting on Bermuda Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — At approximately 2:45 a.m. Jacksonville Sheriff’s officers responded to a dispute in the 1700 block of Bermuda Rd. While on-scene, officers received a call of a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Officers responded to the hospital...
Florida woman arrested for shaving girl’s head, sticking metal bar in her mouth: deputies
A Florida woman was arrested Thursday after deputies said she was seen shaving a child relative's head, writing derogatory slurs on her face, and shoving a metal bar in the victim's mouth.
Reward for information in Baker County 'execution style' murders nearly doubles
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — (Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous report) The reward has been raised to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individuals responsible for two Baker County murders. The Baker County Sheriff's Office says the Sigers family of Macclenny contacted them...
News4Jax.com
Woman dead, another severely injured in Jacksonville stabbing, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One woman is dead and another has severe injuries following a stabbing early Saturday morning in the Jacksonville Heights West area, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Officers said they got a 911 call around 3:20 a.m. about a stabbing inside a unit at Addison Landing...
WCJB
Columbia Correctional Institute inmate charged with murdering another inmate
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - An inmate at Columbia Correctional Institute is now being charged with murder again after a death in the facility. The county’s jail website shows that 39-year-old Jeremy Reinert was booked Friday for pre-meditated first-degree murder. Reinert was first convicted in Hillsborough County of second-degree...
Fugitive Friday: Clay County sheriff attempts to find 21-year-old wanted for armed burglary
Braxton Henry, 21, is wanted for an armed burglary and grand theft of a firearm.Clay County Sheriff's Office. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help with another “Fugitive Friday” release on their Facebook page. The suspect in question is 21-year-old Braxton James Henry.
‘He was loved’: 25-year old unsolved Jacksonville murder gains new attention
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 25-year-old unsolved murder is getting new attention. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that Marlon Harris, the victim, was killed in the 1400 block of Steele Street on Nov. 14, 1997. STORY: Florida Department of Education releases official report on teacher shortages for the 2022-2023...
click orlando
VIDEO: Palm Coast woman shaved girl’s head, shoved metal pipe in mouth, deputies say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A 33-year-old Palm Coast woman was arrested Thursday after witnesses saw her shave a girl’s head, write derogatory words on her face and shove a pipe in her mouth, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Priscilla Florentino, 33, performed these...
JSO searching for driver allegedly involved in deadly Lincoln Villas area hit-and-run crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Lincoln Villas area. Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly hit a pedestrian before driving away from the scene without trying to help the victim. The crash happened in the area of New Kings Road and Redpoll Avenue. The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to officials.
News4Jax.com
13 teens shot and killed in Jacksonville so far this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thirteen people between ages 15-to-19 were shot and killed so far in 2022, and many of the cases have not been solved. In light of this, a local mother, who still grieves the murder of her son killed over a decade ago, spoke to News4JAX. Her son’s death inspired her to create a wall to honor others shot and killed in Jacksonville.
Unsolved: 'He really cared about people:' Former fiancé pushes for answers in Jacksonville cold case
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — “They took someone that people really cared about, and he really cared about people,” describes Neferturi Robinson. She clearly remembers the night of Nov. 14, 1997. Robinson’s finance, Marlon Harris, had been arrested that day for a minor, traffic-related charge and was at the Duval County Jail.
JSO and JFRD join forces to help find endangered missing persons
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is using science to save lives. Investigators are using a program called MEPSAR to find missing people. This idea was inspired by a local missing person’s case in 2019 when two young children went missing in a wide-ranged wooded area.
Baby gator taken to safety by officer in Fernandina Beach
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fernandina Beach police officers helped to relocate a baby gator on Thursday evening. This little cutie was taking a "leisurely stroll" around the island, when police found it on Vernon Street, according to FBPD's Facebook post. Corporal Mazuryk safely moved the gator to Egan’s Creek, which...
Police expected to give details about Westside shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A shooting was reported in the parking lot of an Exxon Gas Station on the Westside Thursday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says the incident happened near 103rd and Firestone Road. First Coast News has counted over 60 evidence markers at the scene. Police are expected...
Man arrested for arson in Keystone Heights neighborhood, deputies report
A Keystone Heights man has been arrested for allegedly setting his own trailer home on fire, deputies said. He was arrested on the charge of arson in the second degree. Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene at approximately 2:18 a.m. in reference to a house fire. Upon arrival, they observed the residence almost entirely engulfed in flames, the arrest report said.
Gunfire erupts between several cars at busy Westside intersection
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Passengers in several cars fired shots at each other before taking off in Jacksonville’s Westside on Thursday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they are surprised nobody was killed or hurt in this shooting spree, but right now are working to identify both suspects and victims.
JSO: Missing 10-year-old boy located safe
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has announced that Ryann Terry has been located safe. ORIGINAL: The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has released a statement in the search for a missing 10-year-old child named Ryann Terry. JSO was contacted this evening after the child failed to...
WCJB
Palatka man arrested after police raid
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Putnam County has been arrested for trafficking meth and gun-related charges after sheriff’s deputies raided a home in Palatka. Casey Howe, 48, was arrested at the home on Silver Lake Drive. . During the search, deputies found two handguns and a bag with...
