Joey Dawejko is always ready to put the work in. It’s what made him a professional boxer, and it’s also what made him want to start his own business. “People will tell you it’s hard to own your own business, but I love it,” said Dawejko, a Tacony native and former Abraham Lincoln High School student who opened Tank’s Knockout Roofing earlier this year. “I love waking up and going to work. I love it. Now I have my own company, I’m up before my alarm. I know what it takes to get through the day, what needs to be done, my whole schedule before I even know it. I enjoy working. I’ve always loved it.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO