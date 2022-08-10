Read full article on original website
Related
Dawejko to blow the roof off Parx
Joey Dawejko is always ready to put the work in. It’s what made him a professional boxer, and it’s also what made him want to start his own business. “People will tell you it’s hard to own your own business, but I love it,” said Dawejko, a Tacony native and former Abraham Lincoln High School student who opened Tank’s Knockout Roofing earlier this year. “I love waking up and going to work. I love it. Now I have my own company, I’m up before my alarm. I know what it takes to get through the day, what needs to be done, my whole schedule before I even know it. I enjoy working. I’ve always loved it.
phillylacrosse.com
Mercadante steps down as Ursinus men’s coach, Shaffer (La Salle) promoted to interim post
Ursinus Men’s Lacrosse Associate Head Coach Corey Shaffer (La Salle) has been promoted to the role of Interim Head Coach, announced by the program on Friday morning. Shaffer will replace Gary Mercadante, who has accepted a position outside of athletics. “Ursinus College is extremely fortunate to have had such...
Want to Go to an Eagles Game? Costs for Family Football Outing Will Increase By 2025
Taking the whole family to a Philadelphia Eagles game will become much more punishing to fans’ wallets in the next three years, according to a staff report from CBS Philly. A new study from Betway found that the costs of going to a game are expected to soar over the coming years. The study looked at which teams have bumped their prices up the most in the last several years and then created a formula to determine how much going to NFL games in 2025 is going to cost. The total price is calculated for a family of four and includes tickets, parking, beverage, food, and souvenir costs.
NBC Philadelphia
BMW Golf Championship Coming to Wilmington, Del.
Fore! Wilmington Country Club is hosting this year's BMW Championship, bringing the best of the best in golf to Delaware starting Thursday, Aug. 16. The tournament is the second event of three in the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA) Tour playoffs in the FedExCup. The outcome of the championship determines which 30 golfers will go on to play at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club for the tour championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
49-year-old Delco League pitcher continues to beat batters and father time
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Delco League has been around since 1908. It's one of the oldest non-professional baseball leagues in America, and appropriately, one of their best players is an oldie but goodie.Meet Johnny Gonzalez. At 49 years old, he's aging in reverse and still playing a kid's game. Gonzalez has been pitching in the Delco League for 12 years, which makes him a wily vet."The next youngest player is 30 years old," he said. Gonzalez isn't just surviving on the field, he's thriving. He tossed three complete games in eight days. So what's the key to his longevity?"I would play Sunday...
Everything inside former Archbishop Prendergast High School up for sale this weekend
DREXEL HILL, Pa. (CBS) -- The historic Prendie high school building where generations of young women were educated is set for a new life as a college campus. But before its transformation, comes an auction of interior items this weekend.Everything inside of the former Archbishop Prendergast High School is up for sale this Saturday and Sunday, from old church pews to auditorium chairs to yearbook photos."When people come in, everybody does have to sign a liability release form and they're free to roam around," pre-demolition sales owner Kevin Tobin said.The building was first an orphanage and eventually became an all-girls...
fox29.com
Wilmington little league team comes close to Little League World Series
WILMINGTON, Del. - It was a special day for some little league players in Wilmington. The Naaman’s Little League team is just one win away from advancing in the Little League World Series. At Stanley’s Tavern, dozens of folks cheered on their favorite little league team, taking on Holidaysburg...
Phillymag.com
After the Devastating Loss of Jim Burke, Philly’s Restaurant Community Rallies Together to Honor His Legacy
For the month of September, restaurants nationwide are invited to feature one of chef Burke's favorite foods and drinks as menu specials, donating the proceeds to a GoFundMe set up to help the family. Devoted foodies and restaurant newbies love Foobooz. Sign up now for our twice weekly newsletter. Philadelphia’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
PhillyBite
21 Best in Class Philadelphia Cheesesteaks
- Philadelphians love cheesesteaks because they trigger happy memories. I'm Jim Pappas, and I have eaten 1,000 different cheesesteaks in the last four years. When I ask people about their favorite Cheesesteak, I hear about my dad's favorite place, eating in the back of mom's station wagon and waiting in line for a cheesesteak after a night out with friends.
billypenn.com
100 acres of horses, pumpkins, and aviators: The history of the Philadelphia County Fair, and its modern Fairmount Park cousin
Pennsylvania is home to well over 100 county and local fairs, but you won’t find any of them in Philadelphia. Sure, there are a couple nearby. Last week Chester County hosted the 73rd annual Goshen Country Fair, and next week the Middletown Grange Fair lands in Bucks. But none the city can claim as its own. No place for Philadelphians to see livestock, be judged on the merits of their pie-baking, and eat ridiculous-but-delicious fried food, all in the same day.
‘Mare’ Actor Anthony Norman Back in Philly Starring in a Musical
Angourie Rice, Drew Scheid, and Anthony Norman in Mare of Easttown.Image via IMDB.com. Mare of Easttown devotees will no doubt remember the character of band member Nathan Forde, played by Anthony Norman.
Self-Taught Chef from Jenkintown Remembered for His Passion: ‘He Passed Just as He Lived, with Intention’
Jim Burke.Image via Monica Herndon, Philadelphia Inquirer. Chef Jim Burke, a Jenkintown native and the owner of James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, has died at 49 after a two-year battle with a rare lung cancer, writes Michael Klein for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
delawaretoday.com
What to Know About the 2022 BMW Championship in Delaware
The BMW Championship could bring 130,000 spectators to Wilmington. Here’s what to know whether you’re attending or just in town August 16-21. The BMW Championship is the first PGA Tour event to come to the First State. Along with the top 70 pro golfers is coming a surge of spectators and fans. Last year’s BMW Championship had an estimated 130,000 spectators in attendance over the four-day period. Many Wilmington hotels have had the week of the event booked out for months, and local businesses and people are preparing for the surge of tourist traffic. This guide on everything from parking and transportation to event rules and FAQs will give locals and spectators an idea of what to expect.
PhillyBite
Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia
Is known as the home of the Cheesesteak and Hoagie. But, the Philly sandwich world is full of local eateries creating some of the "Best Philly Sandwiches," which sometimes are unlooked by even locals. Where to Find The Best Sandwiches Shops in Philadelphia. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch...
mainlinetoday.com
Where to Grab a Great Pizza in Philadelphia’s Western Suburbs
Any way you slice it, Main Line residents love their pizza. These are 20 of our favorite spots to grab a perfect pie. Among the hand-stretched 16-inch pies at this popular neighborhood spot, the artfully executed Primavera Pizza is a fan favorite. It comes loaded with spinach, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, kalamata olives and basil pesto.
Beloved Philly Chef Dies After Two-Year Cancer Battle
Beloved chef and dad Jim Burke died after a brave two-year battle with cancer on Monday, Aug. 8. He was 49. A native of Jenkintown, Burke was known for his work with James, a popular South Philadelphia restaurant, which he also owned with his wife, Kristina, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Philadelphia
First-Ever ‘Night Mayor' Appointed to Help Make Philly a 24-Hour City
The City of Philadelphia has appointed their first Night Time Economy Director in an attempt to make Philly a 24-hour city. "The 'Night Mayor', as one might say, is someone who advocates for all business and activity after five," the new Director of Night Time Economy and Development Raheem Manning tells NBC10 about his new position.
Baseball Helps Reality Television Star — a Doctor from Pottstown — Come to Terms with His Sexuality
Before becoming a successful doctor known for his role on the TLC reality show My Feet Are Killing Me, Pottstown native Brad Schaeffer played baseball as he struggled to come to terms with his sexuality, according to an essay he wrote for Outsports. For years, baseball was his life. However,...
Immaculata Welcomes Sister Antoine as New Vice President for Mission, Ministry
Immaculata University has announced that Sister Antoine Therese Lawlor, IHM ’71 assumes the position of vice president for Mission and Ministry—only the second IHM Sister to serve in this capacity. Before returning to Pennsylvania and her alma mater, Sister Antoine spent ten years as the assistant to the...
pugetsound.media
Jennifer Lee Leaves FOX 13 For Philadelphia Gig
Creator, Admin, & Editor of PugetSound.Media, former broadcaster at KAMT/Tacoma, KRPM FM/Tacoma, KJUN/Puyallup, KASY/Auburn, KTAC AM/Tacoma, KBRD FM/Tacoma, KMTT FM/Tacoma, and KOOL FM/Phoenix. - Jason Remington Airchecks.
DELCO.Today
Delaware County, PA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 0