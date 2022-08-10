MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Classic cars, live music, and drinks brings the residents of the Mill Creek Senior Living Community together. On August 12, the senior living community invited classic car owners to volunteer to bring their cars for the residents to see. The residents got to interact with the cars and socialize together. The staff also sold cookies to make money for the Alzheimer’s Association. This is the first time in 3 years this event has been able to take place.

