Marquette County Fair kicks off
GWINN Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Fair kicked off on Thursday, August 11th and will continue through Sunday. The fair features activities like fair rides, a livestock auction, live shows, a petting zoo and more. “Today is opening day of the fair,” said Walt Maki, the president of...
Different ways to donate and support neighbors with school supplies
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Summer vacation is drawing to a close and the school year will be starting soon. Across the U.P. families could use some help affording school supplies. We have put together a list of opportunities to donate and get access to school supplies. Salvation Army stores...
Mill Creek Senior Living Community hosts Classic Car Show
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Classic cars, live music, and drinks brings the residents of the Mill Creek Senior Living Community together. On August 12, the senior living community invited classic car owners to volunteer to bring their cars for the residents to see. The residents got to interact with the cars and socialize together. The staff also sold cookies to make money for the Alzheimer’s Association. This is the first time in 3 years this event has been able to take place.
Check out historical ships at Festival of Sail in Marquette this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Festival of Sail got underway Friday at Mattson’s Lower Harbor Park. The three-day festival presented by Travel Marquette includes three historic ships from around the world, as well as the world’s largest rubber duck standing 61′ high, called “Mama Duck”.
LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/12/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 344 PM EDT FRI AUG 12 2022 /244 PM CDT FRI AUG 12 2022/ .TONIGHT...INCREASING CLOUDS WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS 52 TO 59. .SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 65 TO 75. .SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. PATCHY FOG BY MIDNIGHT. LOWS 51 TO 60. .SUNDAY...PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 68 TO 76. .SUNDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 49 TO 59. .MONDAY...PARTLY SUNNY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. HIGHS 71 TO 77. .TUESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS IN THE 50S TO AROUND 60. HIGHS IN THE 70S. .WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY WITH A SLIGHT CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 50S AND 60S. HIGHS IN THE 70S AND 80S. $$ LG.
