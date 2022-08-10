ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Dog tries to flee during traffic stop

By Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An Oregon State Police trooper got to flex his “cat-like reflexes” during a traffic stop on Saturday.

According to authorities, Trooper Silver “foiled an attempted escape” after he stopped a vehicle for speeding.

“While contacting the driver and distracted by a coconspirator, a canine occupant attempted to elude on foot,” a Facebook post from state police jokingly said. “Trooper Silver’s dogged pursuit of peace and justice, paired with his cat-like reflexes, allowed him to take the canine into immediate custody and return him safely to his owner.”

Authorities said Trooper Silver released the canines and their owner with a warning.

