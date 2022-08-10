ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
411mania.com

Bret Hart Admires Ric Flair For Last Match, Says He Congratulated Flair On It

Bret Hart was in attendance for Ric Flair’s Last Match, and he says he admires what Flair did in his final in-ring performance. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and talked about being ringside for the July 31st event as well as the brief conversation he had with Flair right after the bout.
WWE
411mania.com

Main Event Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

The main event is set for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing will close out tonight’s episode. Alexander and Shelley will face off for Alexander’s Impact World Championship at Impact Emergence on tomorrow night’s PPV.
WWE
411mania.com

Sean Hayes Signs With XFL As Director Of Player Performance

The XFL has added former WWE PC Strength and Conditioning head Sean Hayes to its staff. The football league announced on Wednesday that Hayes has joined the league as their Director Of Player Performance. You can see the full announcement below:. SEAN HAYES JOINS XFL AS DIRECTOR OF PLAYER PERFORMANCE.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Ronda Rousey Makes Return on WWE Smackdown, Pays ‘Fine’ For SummerSlam Attack

Ronda Rousey is back on WWE after her post-SummerSlam “suspension,” paying her fine with a big bag of money. Rousey appeared on Friday night’s episode with the big of money in the ring, dumping it out to pay her “fine” for the attack on a WWE official after he missed Liv Morgan tap out in their match and counted a pin on Rousey.
WWE
411mania.com

US Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has added a United States Championship match to next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Lashley will defend his championship against AJ Styles on Monday’s show. The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Monday live on USA Network, is:. *...
WWE
411mania.com

Santos Escobar Suggests He Might Join WWE’s Main Roster

Santos Escobar was present at WrestleMania 39’s Launch Party and hinted about upcoming changes for himself in the WWE (h/t to Wrestling Inc). You can watch the full video from WWE and read a highlight from Escobar below. On what might be seen for WrestleMania next year: “WrestleMania is...
WWE
411mania.com

Matches Announced For This Week’s WWE NXT Level Up

WWE has announced matches for this week’s episode of NXT Level Up. The company announced the following lineup for this week’s episode, which airs Friday night on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price. * Ikemen Jiro vs. Myles...
WWE
411mania.com

Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles Change Hands at Impact Emergence

We have new Impact Knockout Tag Team Champions following tonight’s Impact Emergence. Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo defeated Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Friday’s show in order to capture the championships. The finish came when Rosemary tried to mist Green but hit Valkyrie instead, which led to a double suplex on Rosemary for the win.
WWE
411mania.com

Deonna Purrazzo Praises WWE NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm (via Fightful, Deonna Purrazzo praised NXT 2.0’s Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz, as well as spoke about which Knockouts she wanted to work with. Here are highlights:. On forming a team with Chelsea Green: “It is a dream come true for Chelsea and I...
WWE
411mania.com

Trevor Murdoch on Facing Tyrus at NWA 74, Would Like a Matchup With Eddie Kingston

– During a recent interview with PWMania, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch discussed facing Tyrus at NWA 74 and more. Below are some highlights:. His thoughts on facing Tyrus: “I told everyone when I won the world title, I didn’t care who I took on. It doesn’t matter. I’m moving like a freight train. It didn’t matter to me whose name was on the marquee next to mine, because at the end of it I know I’m going to be the winner. I’m focusing on myself and being the world champion.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.12.22

It’s time for a title match as Gunther is defending the Intercontinental Title against Shinsuke Nakamura. What matters here is that they are treating the title like it matters and that is more than you could say about most WWE shows for a long time. Other than that, we are probably going to get more about the returning Karrion Kross so let’s get to it.
RALEIGH, NC
411mania.com

Cazer’s Impact Wrestling Review 8.11.22

We are only 24 hours away from Impacts next live event Emergence and the build has been solid. Now we look to close things out with a banger of a go home show. As we approach the epic encounter between Alex Shelley and Josh Alexander for the Impact world championship the two will go face to face and sign a contract for their match. Seems like a last minute thing given the match is tomorrow I feel like Scott should’ve locked this match up sooner but alas.
WWE
411mania.com

Sonny Kiss Turns Heel, Joins TrustBusters On AEW Rampage

Sonny Kiss has taken a trip to the dark side, turning heel on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Kiss made her first appearance in nearly two years on tonight’s show, first losing a quick match to Parker Boudreaux early in the show. At the end of the...
WWE
411mania.com

Nick Gage Is Training For His Return, Doesn’t Know When His Next Match Is

Nick Gage has been out of action since GCW’s WrestleMania weekend shows, and while he’s training for a potential return he doesn’t know when it will be. The GCW star, who has been largely away from the ring since Joey Janela’s Spring Break on March 31st, spoke with Rewind Recap Relive for a new interview and gave an update on his future. You can check out the highlights below, per Fightful:
WWE
411mania.com

WWE Talent Reportedly Believes Draft is Coming Soon

The WWE draft is expected by talent to be coming soon, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that talent are speculating that the Draft could take place shortly after Clash at the Castle on September 4th. The belief stems from the fact that several Raw stars are scheduled for the September 9th episode of Smackdown, while Smackdown talent are scheduled for episodes of Raw on September 5th and 12th.
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s AEW Rampage Review – 8.12.22

It’s still Quake By The Lake week and that means a lot of talking this time, as Bryan Danielson is back after getting beaten up by Daniel Garcia a few weeks back. Other than that, we have Orange Cassidy in action and that can oddly work. AEW Rampage hasn’t been great in recent weeks so maybe they can pick it up tonight. Let’s get to it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
411mania.com

WWE News: AJ Styles and Doudrop Have a Busy Monday Set, Locally Advertised RAW Main Event, Miz Set For Meet and Greet

– PWInsider reports that AJ Styles is set to have a busy Monday. He is set to wrestle Bobby Lashley on RAW, but before that, he will be flying back from Saudi Arabia along with Rey Mysterio and Doudrop. The three are there doing promotional work for the company. Doudrop is also set to wrestle on RAW, teaming with Nikki ASH against Asuka and Alexa Bliss.
