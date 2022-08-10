Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
Disney CEO Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand
In an interview with CNBC, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said that more price hikes will likely hit Disney theme parks soon to meet consumer demand. Well, we always watch our demand. When you’re playing a yield game like we are right now and you have the flexibility with our reservation system, we can move on a dime. We read demand. If demand goes up, we have the opportunity to do that. We have no plans to announce right now in terms of what we’re going to do, but again, we operate with a surgical knife here. We’re at a level of sophistication with our pricing that not only does it maximize shareholder value, but it enables us to provide a value to guests no matter what time of year they want to come. It’s all up to the consumer. If consumer demand keeps up, we’ll act accordingly. If we see a softening, which we don’t think we’re going to see, then we can act accordingly as well.
WDW News Today
Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time
An update to Disney Genie+ means guests can no longer make Lightning Lane selections for a second park before a 2:00 p.m. return window opens. Currently, guests must make a reservation for their first park of the day, visit that park, and then are able to Park Hop to a different park starting at 2:00 p.m. (provided the second park isn’t at capacity).
WDW News Today
Complimentary EARidescent Mickey & Minnie Annual Passholder Magnet Returning to Walt Disney World
If you missed out on the 50th Anniversary EARidescent Mickey & Minnie Annual Passholder Magnet; don’t worry. You have another chance to pick up the complimentary magnet starting at the end of this month. From August 25 – September 21, guests with valid park admission and park pass reservations...
WDW News Today
More French Lavender Minnie Mouse Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. French lavender Minnie Mouse merchandise collection has sprouted up in Disneyland Resort. This new mug, adult dress, and magnet are available in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Lavender Minnie Mug – $19.99. This mug...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDW News Today
‘Home Economics’ Filming Season 3 Premiere at Disneyland
The cast of “Home Economics” on ABC is at Disneyland this week filming the season three premiere of the show. “Home Economics” posted a photo of the cast with Mickey Mouse in front of the Main Street, U.S.A. train station. For more information on booking your next...
WDW News Today
Bob Chapek Hopes to Announce Sports Betting Partnership for Disney in the Near Future
After doubling down on bringing Disney into the sports betting market in March, today Disney CEO Bob Chapek said he hopes to announce a sports betting partnership in the near future. Chapek was also previously quoted saying that Disney must “seriously consider getting into gambling in a bigger way, and...
WDW News Today
Universal Orlando Resort Announces Return of Holiday Parade, Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, and More for Winter 2022
It’s not too early to plan for the holidays, according to Universal Orlando Resort. They announced that their holiday season will begin on November 12, 2022, and run through January 1, 2023. Among the returning experiences is Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, Grinchmas and the Who-liday Spectacular, performances by...
WDW News Today
Mighty Thor Coming Soon to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris
Mighty Thor (a.k.a. Jane Foster) from “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be appearing at Marvel Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris soon. Préparez vous à avoir le coup de foudre ! ⚡ À partir du 12 août et pour une durée limitée, Mighty Thor arrive à Marvel Avengers Campus ! Get ready for some love and thunder! ❤️⚡ Starting August 12th and for a limited time, Mighty Thor will be roaming the grounds of Marvel Avengers Campus! #AvengersCampusParis #DisneylandParis30 #DisneylandParis #DisneyParks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Gift Cards to Guests With Malfunctioning MagicBand+ and Resort Guests Whose Bands Won’t Arrive In Time
Since the recent launch of MagicBand+, a few issues have popped up. Some designs initially sold were later found to be malfunctioning, and issues with stock have been affecting resort guests who ordered pre-arrival bands. One of our reporters purchased a MagicBand+ design that was later pulled from the shelves...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Max Goof as Powerline for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022
Max Goof is cosplaying as his favorite popstar, Powerline, during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party this year. Max and a group of dancers appear on Main Street, U.S.A. periodically throughout the party. They enter through Center Street. Max shows off his dance moves to Powerline songs “Eye 2 Eye” and...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Mr. Toad, ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Photo Ops in Stitch’s Great Escape Queue, Plus ‘Sleepy Hollow,’ 20,000 Leagues, & More at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022
Celebrate the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2,” plus classics like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “Monsters, Inc.,” and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride with four new photo ops throughout Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022. “Hocus Pocus...
WDW News Today
Artifacts from ‘Indiana Jones’ Are Now Available at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Adventurers and treasure hunters will want to make a stop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check out the artifacts from the Indiana Jones line of merchandise. These precious items can be found at Keystone Clothiers. Artifact...
WDW News Today
Team Member Test Rides for Revenge of the Mummy Begin Today at Universal Studios Florida
Things might be finally looking up for Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida, since Team Members were invited to ride the coaster today. Earlier this week there were delays with the cycling of ride vehicles, likely due to new sensors. Now that Team Members are being invited to test, these issues have been resolved. The plastic has finally been removed from the windows as well.
WDW News Today
2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Race Themes Revealed
Disney has revealed the themes for the runDisney 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend races. Each race is inspired by a different Pixar property. The challenge, which is 19.3 miles, is inspired by “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.”. The 10-miler is inspired by Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story.”
WDW News Today
Tower of Terror Tervis Tumbler Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love the Hollywood Tower Hotel, drop into Celebrity 5 & 10 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to pick up the new Tower of Terror Tervis tumbler. Tower of Terror Tervis Tumbler – $34.99. The...
WDW News Today
Rapunzel Designer Collection Doll Premieres at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Rapunzel designer collection doll is now available at Disneyland Resort. This doll is the latest in a monthly collection of special Disney Princess dolls. Previous dolls include Snow White, Moana, and Merida. Rapunzel Designer Collection Doll...
WDW News Today
First Look at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 50th Anniversary Lithograph
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Walt Disney World ambassadors shared the first look at a 50th anniversary lithograph that will be available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022, which starts tonight at Magic Kingdom. The ambassadors shared photos of Cast...
WDW News Today
New Open Edition Pirates of the Caribbean Pins Sail Into Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Arrr! Several new open edition Pirates of the Caribbean pins have sailed into Disneyland Resort. We first found all of these in Kingswell Shop at Disney California Adventure. “Living that Pirate Life” Pin – $9.99.
WDW News Today
EARidescent Shimmer Loungefly Backpack and Ear Headbands Arrive at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The EARidescent Shimmer Loungefly mini backpack and Minnie ear headbands have finally arrived at Disneyland Resort. The rest of the EARidescent Shimmer collection was initially released in April. The collection is available in Elias & Co. at...
WDW News Today
New Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy Sweaters at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found four sweaters featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy at Disneyland Resort this week. All of the sweaters were in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Each one is a different solid color, with one...
Comments / 0