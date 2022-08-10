ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Disney CEO Chapek Says Theme Park Prices May Raise to Meet Consumer Demand

In an interview with CNBC, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek said that more price hikes will likely hit Disney theme parks soon to meet consumer demand. Well, we always watch our demand. When you’re playing a yield game like we are right now and you have the flexibility with our reservation system, we can move on a dime. We read demand. If demand goes up, we have the opportunity to do that. We have no plans to announce right now in terms of what we’re going to do, but again, we operate with a surgical knife here. We’re at a level of sophistication with our pricing that not only does it maximize shareholder value, but it enables us to provide a value to guests no matter what time of year they want to come. It’s all up to the consumer. If consumer demand keeps up, we’ll act accordingly. If we see a softening, which we don’t think we’re going to see, then we can act accordingly as well.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Genie+ No Longer Allowing Lightning Lane Selections Before Park Hopping Time

An update to Disney Genie+ means guests can no longer make Lightning Lane selections for a second park before a 2:00 p.m. return window opens. Currently, guests must make a reservation for their first park of the day, visit that park, and then are able to Park Hop to a different park starting at 2:00 p.m. (provided the second park isn’t at capacity).
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

More French Lavender Minnie Mouse Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. French lavender Minnie Mouse merchandise collection has sprouted up in Disneyland Resort. This new mug, adult dress, and magnet are available in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Lavender Minnie Mug – $19.99. This mug...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Disneyland Paris#Travel Guide#Travel Agent#Shanghai Disney Resort#Business Industry#Linus Business#Q3 2022#Vacationeer#Wdw News
WDW News Today

‘Home Economics’ Filming Season 3 Premiere at Disneyland

The cast of “Home Economics” on ABC is at Disneyland this week filming the season three premiere of the show. “Home Economics” posted a photo of the cast with Mickey Mouse in front of the Main Street, U.S.A. train station. For more information on booking your next...
TV SERIES
WDW News Today

Universal Orlando Resort Announces Return of Holiday Parade, Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, and More for Winter 2022

It’s not too early to plan for the holidays, according to Universal Orlando Resort. They announced that their holiday season will begin on November 12, 2022, and run through January 1, 2023. Among the returning experiences is Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, Grinchmas and the Who-liday Spectacular, performances by...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Mighty Thor Coming Soon to Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris

Mighty Thor (a.k.a. Jane Foster) from “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be appearing at Marvel Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris soon. Préparez vous à avoir le coup de foudre ! ⚡ À partir du 12 août et pour une durée limitée, Mighty Thor arrive à Marvel Avengers Campus ! Get ready for some love and thunder! ❤️⚡ Starting August 12th and for a limited time, Mighty Thor will be roaming the grounds of Marvel Avengers Campus! #AvengersCampusParis #DisneylandParis30 #DisneylandParis #DisneyParks.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disneyland Resort
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Mr. Toad, ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Photo Ops in Stitch’s Great Escape Queue, Plus ‘Sleepy Hollow,’ 20,000 Leagues, & More at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022

Celebrate the upcoming “Hocus Pocus 2,” plus classics like 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” “Monsters, Inc.,” and Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride with four new photo ops throughout Magic Kingdom for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022. “Hocus Pocus...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Artifacts from ‘Indiana Jones’ Are Now Available at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Adventurers and treasure hunters will want to make a stop at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to check out the artifacts from the Indiana Jones line of merchandise. These precious items can be found at Keystone Clothiers. Artifact...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Team Member Test Rides for Revenge of the Mummy Begin Today at Universal Studios Florida

Things might be finally looking up for Revenge of the Mummy at Universal Studios Florida, since Team Members were invited to ride the coaster today. Earlier this week there were delays with the cycling of ride vehicles, likely due to new sensors. Now that Team Members are being invited to test, these issues have been resolved. The plastic has finally been removed from the windows as well.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

2023 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend Race Themes Revealed

Disney has revealed the themes for the runDisney 2023 Springtime Surprise Weekend races. Each race is inspired by a different Pixar property. The challenge, which is 19.3 miles, is inspired by “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.”. The 10-miler is inspired by Buzz Lightyear from “Toy Story.”
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Tower of Terror Tervis Tumbler Now Available at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you love the Hollywood Tower Hotel, drop into Celebrity 5 & 10 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to pick up the new Tower of Terror Tervis tumbler. Tower of Terror Tervis Tumbler – $34.99. The...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Rapunzel Designer Collection Doll Premieres at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Rapunzel designer collection doll is now available at Disneyland Resort. This doll is the latest in a monthly collection of special Disney Princess dolls. Previous dolls include Snow White, Moana, and Merida. Rapunzel Designer Collection Doll...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

First Look at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 50th Anniversary Lithograph

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The Walt Disney World ambassadors shared the first look at a 50th anniversary lithograph that will be available during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party 2022, which starts tonight at Magic Kingdom. The ambassadors shared photos of Cast...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Open Edition Pirates of the Caribbean Pins Sail Into Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Arrr! Several new open edition Pirates of the Caribbean pins have sailed into Disneyland Resort. We first found all of these in Kingswell Shop at Disney California Adventure. “Living that Pirate Life” Pin – $9.99.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

EARidescent Shimmer Loungefly Backpack and Ear Headbands Arrive at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The EARidescent Shimmer Loungefly mini backpack and Minnie ear headbands have finally arrived at Disneyland Resort. The rest of the EARidescent Shimmer collection was initially released in April. The collection is available in Elias & Co. at...
LIFESTYLE
WDW News Today

New Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy Sweaters at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We found four sweaters featuring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Daisy at Disneyland Resort this week. All of the sweaters were in Elias & Co. at Disney California Adventure. Each one is a different solid color, with one...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy