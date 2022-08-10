Read full article on original website
Police: Child shot twice in leg at Hilltop apartments
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was shot in the Hilltop area of Columbus Friday night, according to police. Columbus police said officers responded to a report of a shooting outside an apartment complex in the 700 block of Doulton Court off Eakin Road around 8:45 p.m. The child was...
Man, 21, critical after shooting near downtown Columbus nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting overnight Saturday in downtown Columbus near a nightclub, per police. Columbus police state that they received reports of a shooting close to 1:45 a.m. near the XO nightclub on East Long Street. At the scene, officers found the man with a […]
July Columbus Murder Suspect Arrested
COLUMBUS, OH – A man wanted for a July murder in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood has...
Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
Columbus police arrest 44-year-old accused of killing man near Milo-Grogan bar
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a 44-year-old accused of killing a man outside a bar in July. Dwann Joseph Anderson, of Columbus, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly shooting 40-year-old Tyreece Jefferson outside a bar in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Thursday, July 21, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of […]
Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing highway cow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Bodycam footage released by Columbus Division of Police on Friday shows the moments after a 32-cattle trailer overturned on the ramp from Interstate 70 East to I-270 North on the West Side around 8:15 […]
Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
10-year-old hospitalized after call for possible drowning in Pataskala
PATASKALA, Ohio — A 10-year-old is hospitalized after a call for a possible drowning at a home in Pataskala Friday evening, according to the West Licking Joint Fire District. A Licking County 911 dispatcher the call came in just after 5:40 p.m. for a home on Shelter Cove Drive.
Linden woman charged with murder in husband's death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police SWAT officers arrested a woman Thursday who is charged with murder in her husband's death. Dana Colbert, 39, is charged with murder in the death of her 64-year-old husband, Harry, police said. On July 4, police said the couple was involved in a...
Columbus police looking for suspect who shot man near Tootsies Lounge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting a 33-year-old man near Tootsies Lounge. One week after police responded to reports of a shooting on the city’s south side on Aug. 3, the Columbus Division of Police released a photo of the suspect, whose image […]
Video: I-71 chase after man tried breaking into Ohio FBI building
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff. The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42, trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off […]
One person in critical condition after Rosslyn Avenue house fire
SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a house fire was reported at Rosslyn Avenue on Friday night. Worthington, Upper Arlington and Columbus fire divisions all responded to a call around 9:50 p.m. of a residential fire. The person was transported to a local hospital and the fire has been […]
Cops and Barbers continues to help Columbus youth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside the Fresche barber shop off North High Street there’s an infectious personality with a refreshing outlook on today’s troubled youth. “What I’m doing is only a small scale of what’s been happening with the youth around here,” Rob Cayson said.
Police: Man dead after driving car into west Columbus quarry
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead after driving into a quarry in west Columbus early Thursday morning. Columbus police said a car was traveling at a high speed on West 5th Avenue when the driver crossed over McKinley Avenue and went through a fence around 2:50 a.m. The...
Columbus man gets life in prison for stabbing 23-year-old woman to death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for stabbing a 23-year-old woman to death. A Franklin County judge sentenced William Elliott, 48, to life without parole on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of several counts related to the March 2020 murder of Maria Best, […]
1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening. The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m. The person was taken to The Ohio State University...
Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
Car thefts on the rise near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is warning students and staff about a rash of car thefts happening on and around campus. As of July 24, more than 2,000 Kia's or Hyundai's were reported stolen across the city since the beginning of the year, according to Columbus Police.
