Columbus, OH

10TV

Police: Child shot twice in leg at Hilltop apartments

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A child was shot in the Hilltop area of Columbus Friday night, according to police. Columbus police said officers responded to a report of a shooting outside an apartment complex in the 700 block of Doulton Court off Eakin Road around 8:45 p.m. The child was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Child shot twice in leg on Doulton Court

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A child was shot twice in the leg on Doulton Court on Friday night. Officers responded to a call around 8:40 p.m. that a child was shot multiple times in the leg. The child was transported to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition. Police have not released any […]
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Targeted shooting at Columbus home hits 2 people, police say

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Two people went to the hospital Thursday night after being struck by gunfire, according to the Columbus Division of Police. CPD sent officers at 10:38 p.m. to a home near the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and Bretton Woods Drive after getting a report that someone had fired shots. Before they got […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting that killed mom caught in crossfire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy is facing homicide charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a mid-July shooting that left a woman dead in east Columbus. The suspect, who was arrested Wednesday by Columbus SWAT, is facing reckless homicide and weapons charges for the shooting outside a store on the 3200 block […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Police: women caught on camera shoplifting in Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for two women caught on camera shoplifting from an Old Navy at Easton Market. Police say, the two women entered the store and stuffed 11 pairs of boys' pants into a tote bag. The two women then exited...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Linden woman charged with murder in husband's death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police SWAT officers arrested a woman Thursday who is charged with murder in her husband's death. Dana Colbert, 39, is charged with murder in the death of her 64-year-old husband, Harry, police said. On July 4, police said the couple was involved in a...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Video: I-71 chase after man tried breaking into Ohio FBI building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Video released Friday by the Ohio Department of Transportation showed the aftermath of an attempted break-in at the FBI Cincinnati office and the lead-in to a nearly six-hour standoff. The majority of the video showed suspect Ricky Shiffer, 42, trailing ahead of a single marked patrol car with the lights off […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person in critical condition after Rosslyn Avenue house fire

SHARON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in critical condition after a house fire was reported at Rosslyn Avenue on Friday night. Worthington, Upper Arlington and Columbus fire divisions all responded to a call around 9:50 p.m. of a residential fire. The person was transported to a local hospital and the fire has been […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Cops and Barbers continues to help Columbus youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside the Fresche barber shop off North High Street there’s an infectious personality with a refreshing outlook on today’s troubled youth. “What I’m doing is only a small scale of what’s been happening with the youth around here,” Rob Cayson said.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening. The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m. The person was taken to The Ohio State University...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Pursuit

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Authorities say a suspect is in custody after an early morning pursuit involving a stolen vehicle. A Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy stopped the vehicle for a traffic violation. The vehicle initially stopped but then the suspect drove away from the deputy. The pursuit lasted about thirty minutes...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
10TV

Car thefts on the rise near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is warning students and staff about a rash of car thefts happening on and around campus. As of July 24, more than 2,000 Kia's or Hyundai's were reported stolen across the city since the beginning of the year, according to Columbus Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
Columbus local news

