ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Florida Men Busted Racing On A Bridge

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R9NcP_0hCNDZ8N00

What is this, 2 Fast 2 Stupid?

Back on August 3 two drivers, one in a Ford Mustang the other in an Audi (we think an A4), decided to race each other on the fairly crowded Clyde B. Wells Bridge in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida. Apparently, the bridge is quite the popular spot for street racing. While that seems like a bad idea, it’s even worse when an unmarked cop car is right behind you, which was exactly what happened here.

Watch the latest Motorious Podcast here.

That’s right, the Chief of Operations for the Watson County Sheriff’s Office got the whole thing on camera. Talk about dumb luck, racing your buddy or maybe just some complete stranger with a member of the local sheriff’s office sitting right behind you.

In the video, the two drivers slow down and rev their engines, creating some space between them and the traffic ahead. Once they feel they’ve got enough of a buffer, both drivers floor it. At least we think they floored it. We’re really hoping the Mustang has an EcoBoost and the Audi really is an A4, because we’ve seen some Honda Civic races which are more exhilarating.

Both drivers were issued criminal citations, which the sheriff’s office told the Miami Herald were for racing. The Miami Herald briefly detailed out the notorious street racing history of the Clyde B. Wells Bridge, something we knew nothing about.

Apparently, back in 2019 some teenagers who were on their way to prom decided to race their Camaros against each other. The race ended when at least one of those cars slammed into a family driving in their pickup truck. Thankfully nobody was killed, but both drivers and the family were injured.

We’re not fans of street racing since it gives a bad image to the car community. Not only that, it’s dangerous and reckless, so it should be against the law. Hopefully both drivers have learned a lesson.

Watch the video here.

Source: Miami Herald

Image via Walton County Sheriff’s Office

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBB

Panama City man killed in Texas crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed and another Panama City man was injured in a head-on crash in Potter County, Texas, according to News 13s sister station ABC7 in Amarillo. “According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a semi-truck headed south on RM 1061 crossed the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Northwest Florida stolen plants located, nursery owner claims

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The owner of Wildwood Garden Shoppe & Nursery in Shalimar said they know who stole more than $1,000 in plants from their gated store off Eglin Pkwy. Amanda Holmes-Rippert said the nursery has been hit twice this year and filed reports with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office both times. Holmes-Rippert said […]
SHALIMAR, FL
WMBB

Panama City man dies in motorcycle crash

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a traffic crash at 23rd Street on Friday night. Officers with the Panama City Police Department responded to the two-vehicle accident around 9:25 p.m. According to police, 29-year-old Joshua Nathan Zweifel of Panama City was riding a motorcycle westbound on 23rd Street when […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Rosa Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
fox35orlando.com

Video: Bear climbs barbed wire fence at Florida Air Force base

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - A video shows a very sneaky black bear scaling a fence at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Florida. Kevin Dalrymple was driving by the base on Wednesday when he saw the big bear climbing the fence and carefully maneuvering over the barbed wire onto the other side before running away.
WKRG News 5

Hundreds witness waterspout on Destin beach

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Video from beachgoer Jason Harwell shows a waterspout near the Destin Jetties Thursday afternoon. Harwell said the video was taken around 12:45 p.m. on August 11 near the Jetty East Condominiums on Holiday Isle. Hundreds of people witnessed the water funnel heading toward shore during afternoon thunderstorms. The First Alert Storm […]
DESTIN, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ecoboost#Camaros
creators.com

Spike in COVID Cases Throughout Florida Panhandle Didn't Have to Happen

Recent reporting from the Pensacola News Journal's Emma Kennedy introduced readers to Sandy English, an Escambia County, Florida, resident who didn't decide to get a COVID-19 vaccination until recent weeks when her unvaccinated son and pregnant daughter-in-law, who are both in their 20s, fell extremely ill with COVID. "I kind...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

UPDATE: Missing juveniles in Panama City Beach area found

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 8/13/2022 2:20 P.M. Local officials say both missing teens have been found and are safe. Deputies are asking the public for help in looking for two missing juveniles. According to Bay County Sheriff’s Office, 14 year old Brianna Harrison and 15 year old John...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Honda
WJHG-TV

Bay County traffic stop leads to drug arrest

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A South Carolina man was arrested following a traffic stop Friday morning. Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say around 10 a.m. they were patrolling on U.S. 231, north of Penny Road. A trooper noticed a black Chevy Tahoe traveling south. The Tahoe was following closely behind a truck, and had an illegal window tint, including the entire front windshield.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

2 arrested for trafficking heroin in Pensacola: ECSO

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men were arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin after a traffic stop Wednesday night. Sherrod D’Anthony Young, 25, and Samuel Kableb Walter, 29, were arrested after being stopped for having tinted windows at the intersection of N. 49th Ave., and Jackson Street in Pensacola. According to the arrest report, Escambia […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Video: Suspects steal plants from Florida nursery

SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — Detectives in Okaloosa County are searching for plant thieves that targeted the Wildwood nursery in Shalimar. Two people were caught on camera stealing plants and garden equipment overnight Saturday, August 6. Owners called deputies and filed a report Sunday. Marketing manager Veronica Deveau said this is not the first time it […]
SHALIMAR, FL
WKRG News 5

Marquees being replaced at Pensacola Bay Center

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The marquees at the Pensacola Bay Center are being replaced, but that’s not the only improvement the center has made, according to general manager Michael Capps. Capps said both marquees were damaged during Hurricane Sally to the point where they weren’t able to operate. “We went through the assessment with the […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Attempted bank robber arrested, bond set at over $1 million

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County deputies arrested a man they believe tried to commit a robbery at Eglin Federal Credit Union in Mary Esther. Okaloosa County deputies arrested Kirk Stephen Losey after he tried to steal $3,000 from the Northwest Florida bank, according to an arrest report.  Losey walked into the bank Monday, […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Bay County says they stopped $7 million in Hurricane Michael overbilling

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The release of a search warrant that was part of the FBI’s investigation into Hurricane Michael-related fraud created a stir this week. On Thursday, Superintendent Bill Husfelt called a news conference to deny allegations in the document. On Friday, Bay County leaders say they spotted irregularities in the debris collection […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
iheart.com

This Florida Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway

Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit. If...
DESTIN, FL
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
82K+
Followers
6K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy