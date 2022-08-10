Read full article on original website
another in a long line of murders and suspicious deaths in this area. this is what happens when Los Angeles moves to the high desert.
San Bernardino County man arraigned on 39 felony counts in alleged “paper collision” fraud ring
A San Bernardino County man has been arraigned on 39 felony counts relating to alleged insurance fraud. 30-year-old Branden Heywood of Chino is reportedly accused of acting as ring leader of an operation in which he and others allegedly falsified injury documents and fraudulently collected over $80,000 in insurance payments.
TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK
San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
TWO INJURED, ONE ARRESTED FOR SUSPICION OF D.U.I ON HWY 62 COLLISION
TWO INJURED, ONE ARRESTED FOR SUSPICION OF D.U.I, ON HWY 62TWO INJURED, ONE ARRESTED FOR SUSPICION. Sheriff’s say that a three car accident that closed eastbound traffic and left one woman unconscious on Highway 62 Thursday afternoon was caused by a driver suspected to be under the influence of drugs.
Deputies recover Louis Vuitton purse and wallet 2 days after they’re stolen; alleged thief arrested: SBSD
A 47-year-old Victorville man has been arrested after he stole a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet from a car in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The designer purse and wallet, which contained $500 in cash, were taken in the 12000 block of Apple Valley Road a few minutes after 11 […]
Needles, CA: Local man arrested for attempted murder, elder abuse and false imprisonment.
Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Needles, California: A local man was arrested on Thursday, August 11th, 2022 for attempted murder, elder abuse and false imprisonment. According to a press release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station,...
Motorcyclist dies after accident on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
UPDATE 8/13 @ 8:40 am — Through investigation, deputies determined the driver of a Silver Fiat 500L made a left turn from Bear Valley Road into a shopping center parking lot. The driver of a white Suzuki GSX-R600L9 drove west on Bear Valley Road, striking the rear passenger door of the Fiat.
Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks
Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides on Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said […]
Police seize weapons from convicted felon
A convicted felon was found to be in possession of weapons in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 9, members of the narcotics unit partnered with the San Bernardino County Probation Department and conducted a probation compliance check at a residence in the 1200 block of N. Belle Street, police said in a Facebook post.
Suspect in San Bernardino-area homicide arrested in Chula Vista
A SWAT team was called in to capture the woman suspected of gunning down a 56-year-old man in the high-desert community of Wonder Valley, near San Bernardino.
Los Angeles-area man allegedly breaks into apartment, shoots woman in the face, and kidnaps her child
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A Southern California man was taken into custody this week after he allegedly broke into a woman's home, attacked her with a hammer, shot her, and kidnapped her child. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 7 at 10:35 p.m., deputies responded to...
Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni
Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California
PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
CHP Commercial Enforcement Units Crackdown On Vehicles In Lucerne Valley
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Highway Patrol (CHP) recently concluded a day enforcement effort targeting commercial motor vehicle and drivers. August 10, CHP officers from Victorville and Inland Division Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit partnered to increase patrols on Highway 18 in Lucerne Valley. During the day effort, officers made multiple stop. They found this driver unlicensed and the vehicle was not safe to operate on our roadways and was towed away.
Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers
A Thermal woman was arrested after being accused of setting a fire at a relative's home in Landers Monday night. The incident first started at about 8:10 p.m. when deputies were called to Montara Road in Landers in reference to a female acting irate with family members. According to the Sheriff's Dept., deputies learned that The post Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers appeared first on KESQ.
Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Inland Empire freeway shootings
A man who was behind a string of BB gun shootings on Southern California freeways last year struck a surprise plea deal with prosecutors and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in prison.Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 35, of Anaheim, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and admitted to a prior strike before a judge handed down the decade-long sentence. Rodriguez had been facing attempted murder charges for the string of shootings that terrorized Southern California drivers for about a month last year. No one was seriously injured in any of the shootings, and its still unclear if...
VIDEO: 7 rescued after being trapped by flash flood
A group of seven people were rescued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team on Saturday after they were trapped by a flash flood in the San Bernardino Mountains. Video shows rescue personnel cross the stream first and set up a rope system so the stranded party members can inch their way […]
SUSPECT IN BRAZEN WALMART ARMED ROBBERY STILL AT LARGE
Staff at the Yucca Valley Walmart was threatened by an armed robber on Sunday, according to a County Sheriff’s report. Sheriffs said that around 3:45, an unidentified male, dressed as a female, filled a shopping cart with $950 worth of merchandise and began to walk out of the store without paying.
California fire burns in backcountry of Yosemite as sweltering heat enters forecast
A California fire burning about 8 miles south-east of Yosemite National Park's village was mapped at 167 acres as of Friday evening, officials said.
One Person Airlifted, In Roll-Over Crash On Northbound I-15 Near Stateline
MOUNTAIN PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A solo-vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 15 near Nipton Road offramp sent two people to the hospital Wednesday afternoon, with one having to be airlifted due to extensive injuries. California Highway Patrol, Clark County Fire Department, and San Bernardino County Fire Department...
Search for missing teen Kiely Rodni in Northern California investigated as an abduction
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to KTLA sister station KTXL. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to KTXL. Kiely Rodni was last seen near […]
