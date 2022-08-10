ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

z1077fm.com

TWO CONSTRUCTION SITES BURGLARIZED THIS WEEK

San Bernardino County Sheriffs report that two construction sites in the high desert were robbed in the last week. At the first site, located in the 72000 block of Highway 62 in Twentynine Palms, sheriffs say 27 chain link fence panels, worth nearly $5000, were stolen sometime between Wednesday (August 9) evening and Thursday (August 10) morning. Investigators currently have no leads into this grand theft.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
z1077fm.com

TWO INJURED, ONE ARRESTED FOR SUSPICION OF D.U.I ON HWY 62 COLLISION

TWO INJURED, ONE ARRESTED FOR SUSPICION OF D.U.I, ON HWY 62TWO INJURED, ONE ARRESTED FOR SUSPICION. Sheriff’s say that a three car accident that closed eastbound traffic and left one woman unconscious on Highway 62 Thursday afternoon was caused by a driver suspected to be under the influence of drugs.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Mudslides close roads in Forest Falls, Angelus Oaks

Several roads in San Bernardino County were impacted by mudslides on Saturday. Parts of Valley of the Falls Drive in Forest Falls were closed, with crews working to reopen the road in the Snow Creek area by 7 p.m. and in the Slide Creek area by 9 p.m., the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said […]
FOREST FALLS, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police seize weapons from convicted felon

A convicted felon was found to be in possession of weapons in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Aug. 9, members of the narcotics unit partnered with the San Bernardino County Probation Department and conducted a probation compliance check at a residence in the 1200 block of N. Belle Street, police said in a Facebook post.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Authorities release surveillance image of missing California teen Kiely Rodni

Authorities in Northern California released a frame from surveillance video showing a missing 16-year-old at a store before she disappeared over the weekend and asked Wednesday for anyone with information to contact officials, saying they are not getting new leads. Kiely Rodni, of Truckee, was last seen Saturday near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee […]
TRUCKEE, CA
The Associated Press

Boiling chemical on rail car forces evacuation in California

PERRIS, Calif. (AP) — A section of a major Southern California freeway was shut down and 170 homes were under evacuation orders Friday as a chemical reaction inside a railroad tank car threatened to cause an explosion, authorities said. The tank car was parked on a spur off a main rail line along Interstate 215 in Riverside County, about 57 miles (92 kilometers) east of Los Angeles. County fire officials identified the chemical as styrene, which is used in making foam products. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the reaction, which dramatically raised the temperature inside the tanker car. However, the tanker was filled in Texas 50 days ago, and one possibility was that a stabilizing chemical in the tanker had broken down, said Mark Scoville with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Riverside County.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

CHP Commercial Enforcement Units Crackdown On Vehicles In Lucerne Valley

LUCERNE VALLEY, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Highway Patrol (CHP) recently concluded a day enforcement effort targeting commercial motor vehicle and drivers. August 10, CHP officers from Victorville and Inland Division Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit partnered to increase patrols on Highway 18 in Lucerne Valley. During the day effort, officers made multiple stop. They found this driver unlicensed and the vehicle was not safe to operate on our roadways and was towed away.
LUCERNE VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers

A Thermal woman was arrested after being accused of setting a fire at a relative's home in Landers Monday night. The incident first started at about 8:10 p.m. when deputies were called to Montara Road in Landers in reference to a female acting irate with family members. According to the Sheriff's Dept., deputies learned that The post Thermal woman accused of setting fire at relative’s home in Landers appeared first on KESQ.
LANDERS, CA
CBS LA

Anaheim man sentenced to 10 years in prison for Inland Empire freeway shootings

A man who was behind a string of BB gun shootings on Southern California freeways last year struck a surprise plea deal with prosecutors and was immediately sentenced to 10 years in prison.Jesse Leal Rodriguez, 35, of Anaheim, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, and admitted to a prior strike before a judge handed down the decade-long sentence. Rodriguez had been facing attempted murder charges for the string of shootings that terrorized Southern California drivers for about a month last year. No one was seriously injured in any of the shootings, and its still unclear if...
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

VIDEO: 7 rescued after being trapped by flash flood

A group of seven people were rescued by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team on Saturday after they were trapped by a flash flood in the San Bernardino Mountains. Video shows rescue personnel cross the stream first and set up a rope system so the stranded party members can inch their way […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
z1077fm.com

SUSPECT IN BRAZEN WALMART ARMED ROBBERY STILL AT LARGE

Staff at the Yucca Valley Walmart was threatened by an armed robber on Sunday, according to a County Sheriff’s report. Sheriffs said that around 3:45, an unidentified male, dressed as a female, filled a shopping cart with $950 worth of merchandise and began to walk out of the store without paying.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Search for missing teen Kiely Rodni in Northern California investigated as an abduction

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to KTLA sister station KTXL. “We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to KTXL. Kiely Rodni was last seen near […]
