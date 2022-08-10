ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pacific Grove, CA

Paddleboarder shares experience of being attacked by a shark

PACIFIC GROVE, California (KSBW) -- While paddle boarding off the coast of Lovers Point on Thursday, David Stickler and his dog came face to face with a shark. This marks the second incident of the summer at Lovers Point. At about 11:30 a.m., a shark surprised Stickler and his German...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
SFGate

San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Leaders Say No To Statewide Gambling Measures

Two statewide propositions to legalize and expand sports betting are coming to voters in November--and San Jose officials oppose both of them. The city council unanimously voted earlier this week to oppose Props. 26 and 27, viewing them as having a negative impact on San Jose casinos and reducing revenue gambling generates for the city.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Second shark attack at Lovers Point leaves bite marks on paddle board

PACIFIC GROVE, Calif.(KION-TV)- A surfer at Lovers Point said their board was bitten by a shark Wednesday. This is the second shark attack at the beach this summer. Read more: Pacific Grove great white shark bite survivor discharged from hospital At around 11:30 a.m., the shark bit the board multiple times, according to witnesses. This The post Second shark attack at Lovers Point leaves bite marks on paddle board appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY, CA
indybay.org

Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials

Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
KSBW.com

Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

One Killed In Traffic Crash Saturday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Update: Suv Hit Tree In Fatal Traffic Crash Saturday Morning

SAN JOSE (BCN) A sports utility vehicle hit a tree, killing the driver, in a crash in San Jose Saturday morning, police said. A 2005 Infiniti sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street around 3 a.m. Saturday when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street, according to police.
SAN JOSE, CA
iheart.com

Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location

A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
STOCKTON, CA
