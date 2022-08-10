Read full article on original website
Paddleboarder shares experience of being attacked by a shark
PACIFIC GROVE, California (KSBW) -- While paddle boarding off the coast of Lovers Point on Thursday, David Stickler and his dog came face to face with a shark. This marks the second incident of the summer at Lovers Point. At about 11:30 a.m., a shark surprised Stickler and his German...
‘Surviving. That’s all I’m doing’: Santa Cruz’s high rents are decimating its working class
With a deficiency of housing and living wage jobs, Santa Cruz residents are steadily slipping into being unhoused.
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Leaders Say No To Statewide Gambling Measures
Two statewide propositions to legalize and expand sports betting are coming to voters in November--and San Jose officials oppose both of them. The city council unanimously voted earlier this week to oppose Props. 26 and 27, viewing them as having a negative impact on San Jose casinos and reducing revenue gambling generates for the city.
We now have the backstory on the Bay Area dog found in a 'small German village'
The dog’s name is Benny – and believe it or not, he’s “a special breed of German dog,” per an update posted to Facebook by Gilroy Police Foundation Vice President Linda Wieck.
Beaches in Central California shut down after man, dog escape shark bite
Lovers Point Beach and other nearby beaches in Pacific Grove are closed after a shark swam underneath and bit the paddleboard of a beachgoer in Monterey County.
Second shark attack at Lovers Point leaves bite marks on paddle board
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif.(KION-TV)- A surfer at Lovers Point said their board was bitten by a shark Wednesday. This is the second shark attack at the beach this summer. Read more: Pacific Grove great white shark bite survivor discharged from hospital At around 11:30 a.m., the shark bit the board multiple times, according to witnesses. This The post Second shark attack at Lovers Point leaves bite marks on paddle board appeared first on KION546.
Tip, DNA match lead to suspect in grisly 1982 killing of California girl
SUNNYVALE, Calif. — A Hawaii man suspected of raping a 15-year-old girl before stabbing her 59 times in 1982 was arrested at his home this week and charged with the 40-year-old murder. Gary Gene Ramirez, 75, of Maui, is charged with murder, kidnapping and rape in the death of...
Nowhere Land: The Magical Thinking of Santa Cruz Officials
Another camper spoke about staying at the Salvation Army run Overlook Camp. The van driver didn’t show so she was late to her job. Her employer wanted a note as to why she was late but to do so would tip her boss off to the fact she is homeless and would result in her losing her job. A third pointed out that you have to catch the van before 8:00 pm and if you miss it you have to spend the night on the streets.
Police respond to shooting in San Jose
Police are currently on the scene of a shooting, according to a tweet from San Jose Police.
Santa Cruz police arrest suspected arsonist
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Mitchell Swienton, 58, is accused of starting eight fires Thursday afternoon. Police say the fires were started along railroad tracks from near post avenue to McCrary Trial in Pogonip. Swienton is facing 11 charges — eight are felony arson charges. “There will be a...
One Killed In Traffic Crash Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) One person was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Saturday morning. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded at 3:18 a.m. to the area of Burrell Court and West Hedding Street and located a vehicle that had crashed into a tree. The driver was...
Update: Suv Hit Tree In Fatal Traffic Crash Saturday Morning
SAN JOSE (BCN) A sports utility vehicle hit a tree, killing the driver, in a crash in San Jose Saturday morning, police said. A 2005 Infiniti sports utility vehicle was traveling westbound on West Hedding Street around 3 a.m. Saturday when it left the roadway and collided with a tree on the north side of the street, according to police.
Crowd Favorite Garlic Festival Returns This Weekend, But In A New Location
A long-awaited garlic festival is coming to Stockton this weekend, but not in Gilroy, where it previously gained notoriety. The Bay Area previously had the Gilroy Garlic festival, but organizers cancelled the event indefinitely earlier this year because of costly insurance coverage. The California Garlic Festival will be at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds from August 13th to the 14th. Think brown sugar garlic ice cream and garlic fries. Stockton's Noceti Group, which puts on the Asparagus Festival, is hosting all things garlic. The Gilroy Garlic Festival had been struggling since the 2019 mass shooting that left four people dead and pulled in no revenue the last two years amid the pandemic. Organizers have said they plan to hold smaller events.
After bankruptcy, Toys 'R' Us to open two new stores in Bay Area
Toys 'R' Us continues its comeback.
Haunting testimony reveals strange behavior of Kristin Smart suspect Paul Flores that left her roommates ‘weirded out’
THE suspect in college student Kristin Smart's death made her classmates "feel weird," a witness claimed in court this week. Paul Flores, 45, is on trial for the murder of Smart, who disappeared when they were both 19-year-olds at California Polytechnic State University in 1996. One of Smart's friends, Steven...
The badmouthing of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has already begun
The 49ers are further emphasizing their distance from Jimmy Garoppolo.
