Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Channel
Rail car in California at risk of exploding near communities
(KERO) — Hazardous chemicals are boiling and building pressure inside a massive tanker that's sitting on a railcar in Los Angeles County. A drone with an infrared camera shows the heat that's being generated inside and that chemical reaction, cal fire says, has the potential to cause an explosion.
Bakersfield Channel
Changes to California's drought status
The latest drought monitor issued Thursday shows quite a bit of change in California, both good and bad. Let's start with the good. Several rounds of monsoonal thunderstorms have been supplying rain to California's desert areas, leading to improvement in the drought in those areas from D3 Extreme Drought to D2 Severe Drought.
Comments / 0