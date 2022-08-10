ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

Man plows car into gravestones, knocks over mom’s casket in cemetery brawl

By Mark Lungariello
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5xZF_0hCNCquP00

A California man allegedly went berserk at his mom’s funeral, getting into a car after a fight with his sister and knocking over his mom’s casket and several tombstones while trying to run his sibling down, cops and reports said Wednesday.

The 36-year-old man, who was not identified, even tore up numerous plots and damaged a water main, which flooded his mother’s open grave when he drove his car onto the grass at Rolling Hills cemetery in Richmond, California.

The dangerous ride, which caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damages, was part of a massive brawl that involved 20 grieving-but-angry family members, SFGATE reported.

One mourner even packed a stun gun expecting a longstanding family feud might come to a head, Mercury News reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0o3b_0hCNCquP00
The man’s brash drive through the cemetery caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damages.
Rolling Hills Memorial Park

The fight broke out Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. when the man showed up unwanted at the funeral after a years-long feud with his sister, according to police and the SFGATE report.

The siblings allegedly started arguing, prompting her boyfriend to step in to try to keep the peace.

“The brother started beating on the boyfriend, and that’s when it escalated and it became a brawl and we started to get calls,” Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy told SFGATE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FSeng_0hCNCquP00
The fight stemmed from a years-long feud between the man, who was not invited to his mother’s funeral, and his sister.
Rolling Hills Memorial Park

A frustrated mourner even whacked the man in the head with a cane, Richmond Police Lt. Matt Stonebraker told The Post. The man then hopped in his car and drove toward his sister, but she dove out of the way, Stonebraker said.

“He attempted to drive toward his sister in an aggressive way, but instead he struck another female and sent her to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Pomeroy told SFGATE.

Stonebraker didn’t confirm the intended target was the sister in an interview with The Post.

The casket was knocked over, but didn’t open or have any significant damage, Stonebraker said.

The unnamed assailant was booked on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and making criminal threats, according to Stonebraker.

