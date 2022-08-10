ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deshaun Watson set to start Browns’ preseason opener after suspension

By Jared Greenspan
 3 days ago

Deshaun Watson is expected to start at quarterback during the Browns’ first preseason game against the Jaguars on Friday, the organization announced Wednesday afternoon.

Even in the wake of his six-game suspension , Watson is eligible to play until Sept. 3, the day of final roster cutdowns. But the NFL’s appeal of Watson’s suspension , and the pending decision, could impact Watson’s status for Friday’s game.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington , if a resolution on the appeal is reached by Friday and Watson’s suspension is lengthened, he may not be available to play, after all.

“While there isn’t a hard-line rule in the personal conduct policy about preseason games for players suspended the year, past precedent would suggest it would throw Friday into flux,” Darlington wrote .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ujmve_0hCNClk000
Deshaun Watson at Browns training camp on Tuesday.
Getty Images

Friday would mark Watson’s first appearance in a game since the final day of the 2020 season. He missed last season under the “non-injury reasons/personal matter” designation, amid accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate conduct during massage sessions from 24 different women.

After being traded from the Texans to the Browns in the offseason, the 26-year-old Watson signed a five-year, $230 million contract extension to stay in Cleveland for the long-term.

