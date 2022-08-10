ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

harlanenterprise.net

KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case

Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering

WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Joe Engle
Aaron Crawford
Andy Beshear
harlanenterprise.net

Kentucky State Police investigate murder, suicide

Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a shooting incident which occurred in Harlan County Tuesday night leaving two dead. Phoebe Cloud, 39, and Mitchell Cloud, 39, were both pronounced deceased on Tuesday. According to a news release, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a call at approximately 9:09 p.m....
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
WFPL

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Biden visits eastern Kentucky and pledges federal aid, and a state special session on the horizon

This week in Kentucky Politics…the 2022 Fancy Farm political picnic was dominated by Republican politicians and voters. But Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, also gubernatorial candidate, took the heat during his speech for his role in the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death.  U.S. President Joe Biden visited Eastern Kentucky in the aftermath of the floods […]
KENTUCKY STATE

