WKRC
Northern Kentucky jailer voices concerns about overcrowding, length of inmates' stays
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – A Northern Kentucky jailer is voicing his concerns on overcrowding in the detention center. Dozens of state inmates are getting held in the county too long. Inside the Kenton County Detention Center, Jailer Marc Fields said its capacity is 602 beds. “As of today, right...
WLKY.com
First responders and military helped rescue 1,300+ following eastern Kentucky floods
EASTERN, Ky. — Kentucky State Police Captain Brad Austin has flown for years, but when he loaded up two weeks ago even he wasn't prepared for what he would see. Floodwaters had ripped across eastern Kentucky, stranding thousands. “We were able to locate people, some were on riverbanks. The...
harlanenterprise.net
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty, had closed their market in Clinton for the night and were walking to their vehicle. As they approached it, which was parked in the parking lot of First Federal Savings and Loan, an unknown male individual appeared from a nearby alley.
clayconews.com
Pursuit Arrest after Complaint Investigation of Subject with Mask driving Lawnmower on wrong side of Highway 472 in Clay County, Kentucky
MANCHESTER, KY (August 14, 2022) - Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at approximately 12:15 A.M., Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Sgt. Jeremy Gabbard and Deputy Jared Smith arrested Donny Byrd, 33 of Woodbine Drive. The arrest occurred when...
WKYT 27
Lexington doctor discusses CDC’s COVID guideline changes, concerns with other viruses
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Just as many Kentucky students head back to school, the CDC has relaxed its COVID guidelines. Doctor Jeff Foxx says this is still a fluid situation that could see further changes, particularly as Kentucky’s children return to classrooms. ″We don’t know what’s going to happen...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
WLKY.com
Kentucky Department of Agriculture: Cattle threatened by deadly tick-borne disease
KENTUCKY — The Kentucky Department of Agriculture and the Office of the State Veterinarian are warning cattle producers to protect their herds from a potentially deadly tick-borne disease. Theileria orientalis Ikeda is known to be carried by the Asian Longhorned Tick. The disease has been diagnosed in two beef...
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky community has fun in midst of flooding tragedy
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — One eastern Kentucky community is giving families a much-needed break from the cleanup so they can have a little fun. Three bounce houses were set up next to Marie Robert's Elementary School in Breathitt County. A woman with family in the area reached out to...
harlanenterprise.net
Kentucky State Police investigate murder, suicide
Kentucky State Police (KSP) are investigating a shooting incident which occurred in Harlan County Tuesday night leaving two dead. Phoebe Cloud, 39, and Mitchell Cloud, 39, were both pronounced deceased on Tuesday. According to a news release, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a call at approximately 9:09 p.m....
clayconews.com
FINAL SENTENCING SCHEDULED IN LAUREL COUNTY FOR THREE ACCUSED SUBJECTS THAT PLED GUILTY TO THE 2020 MURDER OF A MANCHESTER, KENTUCKY MAN
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that three accused subjects are awaiting final sentencing after having pled guilty in Laurel Circuit Court to the 2020 murder of Jeremy Caldwell age 32 of Manchester, KY. Caldwell was allegedly shot dead in his vehicle during an incident which...
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
WLKY.com
Unknown Project's art project on the Riverwalk looks back at Kentucky's slavery history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Art lovers and history enthusiasts met along the Riverwalk Saturday for this month's (Un)known Project Public Art Experience. The installation is called "On the Banks of Freedom". The display dives into the history of slavery in the state of Kentucky. People viewing the artwork were invited...
WLKY.com
Forecasting Our Future: Tornado activity increasing across Ohio Valley
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — From Mayfield to Fern Creek, Kentucky has been hard hit by tornadoes in the last year, and a recent study shows that tornado activity is increasing in our area. May and June are considered the most active months when it comes to tornadoes in the U.S.,...
Study: Kentucky ranks poorly for children
A recent study found Kentucky is among the worst for child welfare in the United States.
wkyufm.org
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children to see boost in food assistance during start of school year
Hundreds of thousands of Kentucky children in low-income households will be getting extra federal food assistance through the start of the school year, something that anti-hunger advocates say is crucial given higher rates of food insecurity seen in the state over the summer. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) created...
FEMA responds to Governor's comments
'If I sound frustrated, it's not that I'm not grateful. It's that these people need help." Governor Andy Beshear was visibly frustrated this afternoon about part of FEMA's response to the disaster.
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Reports Overwhelming Support To Gov. Beshear
In a report to Gov. Andy Beshear via Zoom, the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee reported overwhelming support for legalizing medical cannabis in the state. The 17-person committee held a series of town halls across the state to hear from citizens about the issue. “Everyone [who spoke] expressed a positive...
WUKY
Poll: Half of Kentuckians say, from their point of view, the pandemic is effectively over
A Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky survey of over 800 people found that, when it comes to the pandemic writ large, 65% agree it’s still with us. But at the same time, 53% of those polled said, when it comes to their own lives, the pandemic is essentially off the radar.
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Biden visits eastern Kentucky and pledges federal aid, and a state special session on the horizon
This week in Kentucky Politics…the 2022 Fancy Farm political picnic was dominated by Republican politicians and voters. But Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, also gubernatorial candidate, took the heat during his speech for his role in the investigation into Breonna Taylor’s death. U.S. President Joe Biden visited Eastern Kentucky in the aftermath of the floods […]
